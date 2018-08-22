Search
August 22, 2018 Opinion » Editorial

Boddie's behavior shows a lack of commitment to the district 

CITY OF BEND
  City of Bend
As we prepare for the November election and we begin to schedule our endorsement interviews, it's become glaringly obvious that Nathan Boddie lacks a true care for District 54—the district for which he currently holds the Democratic nomination. We reached out to Boddie yet again this week to ask about his campaign and received no response. In the past, Boddie or a member of his campaign has been quick to respond. According to reports from other news outlets, a lack of response has been Boddie's only response since he issued a statement that effectively aimed to turn the tables on a local woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.

Were Boddie truly committed to District 54 and to achieving the best possible outcomes for the district in the Oregon House, he would step aside before the election filing deadline passes. The last day for him to withdraw for the race is Aug. 31—but the last day for someone else to file in the race is Aug. 28. Boddie is very unlikely to win this race, and we assume he fully knows that. Were he the statesman he's claimed to be, he would do what's best for the district and let someone else run.

