Boneyard Debuts New Chef, New Menu 

click to enlarge Courtesy of Boneyard Beer

Boneyard Beer Pub

1955 NE Division St., Bend

541-241-7184

boneyardbeer.com

t's been nearly a year since Boneyard Beer opened its new pub on Division Street in Bend—and now, the popular spot has released a new summer menu and is introducing its new head chef."Our new Head Chef Ben Phillips has written a menu we believe the people of Bend will love, because we are Bend," General Manager Jon Avella told the Source. "Enjoy Verde Nachos with either pulled pork or jackfruit, our new Boneyard Buffalo Wings or a Firecracker Chicken Bowl."