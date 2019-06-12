Search
June 19, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Boneyard Debuts New Chef, New Menu 

Buffalo wings and verde nachos coming to Division Street

By
It's been nearly a year since Boneyard Beer opened its new pub on Division Street in Bend—and now, the popular spot has released a new summer menu and is introducing its new head chef. 
click to enlarge COURTESY OF BONEYARD BEER
  • Courtesy of Boneyard Beer

"Our new Head Chef Ben Phillips has written a menu we believe the people of Bend will love, because we are Bend," General Manager Jon Avella told the Source. "Enjoy Verde Nachos with either pulled pork or jackfruit, our new Boneyard Buffalo Wings or a Firecracker Chicken Bowl."

Boneyard Beer Pub
1955 NE Division St., Bend
541-241-7184
boneyardbeer.com
