October 28, 2020 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

BOO! Halloween Shows Are Everywhere 

A spooky week of fun as Central Oregon lines up concerts all over the region

By

The scariest possible thing I can think of is no live music— and for the most part Central Oregon has defeated that idea this year, and will continue to do so over this Halloween weekend. The best part of it is that there are shows all over the region!

Catch Eric Leadbetter rocking Halloween night at Worthy Brewing for Bend Roots! - COURTESY ERIC LEADBETTER
  • Courtesy Eric Leadbetter
  • Catch Eric Leadbetter rocking Halloween night at Worthy Brewing for Bend Roots!

Whether you're in Bend or Prineville, you'll most likely be able to find a gig right in your local community. Here's a rundown of a few shows happening this weekend for all of you with that concert itch.

Dry Canyon Stampede
When: Thu., Oct 29. 6pm
Where: Pump House Bar & Grill, Terrebonne No cover

This seven-piece band is guaranteed to get you moving with special takes on a variety of country grooves. If you have the chance to get out and see them work, this is an awesome opportunity to experience the great energy of a one-of-a-kind show and band.

Bend Roots Revival
When: Oct 30 -Nov 1, various times
Where: Silver Moon, Worthy Brewing, AVID Cider, Spoken Moto, Cosmic Depot or online!
No cover

If you're in Bend this weekend there is no need to shriek—for Bend Roots Revival will be offering us all a tasty treat. With seven stages and a TON of awesome local bands, you're sure to find something to jam to, whether it's folk, country or even hip-hop. On Halloween specifically, the Leadbetter Band will be closing things down on Worthy's main stage, and at AVID Cider the Maxwell Friedman Group will be doing the same. But there will be music all day and weekend long at all five locations, or you can even opt-in for a live stream right from your home.

Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits Ghouloween Party
When: Sat, Oct 31, 6:30-9:30pm Where: Horseshoe Tavern, Prineville
No cover
Country rock and blues in Prineville! This outdoors show will have food and drink to go with the awesome vocals of Kinsey, who will be throwing down with the Whiskey Bandits under the Halloween Moonlight.

Countryfied Halloween Costume Party
When: Sat., Oct 31, 6:30-9:30pm
Where: General Duffy's Waterhole, Redmond
$20

Enjoy a night of tunes from Countryfied—experts at delivering country and southern rock hits. This is a costume party, so if you plan to attend make sure to rock your best attire, for there will be prizes given to the best solo and best couple costumes! Duffy's also suggests to leave the kiddos at home for this one.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
