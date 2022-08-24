Book Shelf 

Merci Suárez Plays It Cool

Written by Meg Medina



Are you ready for middle school? Friendships are always changing, especially for Merci. Summer has been busy helping out with the twins and spending time with the rest of her family. It’s been forever since she’s seen her friends and now eighth grade is starting. When she finds out they are in a different home room and none of her friends are in her classes, how will she adjust? In the past, Merci was OK not being the “popular” girl. Now she has to cope with school drama, being on the soccer team and other social events. How will she navigate this school year? This wonderful back-to-school read is filled with brilliant sentences including, “And just like that, a once-upon-a time cool thing becomes a loser badge.” Young readers will appreciate the changing dynamics between Merci’s friends and family. Medina’s final book in the trilogy series is a familiar and understanding look at the connections and challenges of middle school. It is a heartwarming conclusion to what began with the Newbery Medal-winning book, “Merci Suárez Changes Gears.”

