Book Shelf 

Are you ready for middle school? Friendships are always changing, especially for Merci. Summer has been busy helping out with the twins and spending time with the rest of her family. It’s been forever since she’s seen her friends and now eighth grade is starting. When she finds out they are in a different home room and none of her friends are in her classes, how will she adjust? In the past, Merci was OK not being the “popular” girl. Now she has to cope with school drama, being on the soccer team and other social events. How will she navigate this school year? This wonderful back-to-school read is filled with brilliant sentences including, “And just like that, a once-upon-a time cool thing becomes a loser badge.” Young readers will appreciate the changing dynamics between Merci’s friends and family. Medina’s final book in the trilogy series is a familiar and understanding look at the connections and challenges of middle school. It is a heartwarming conclusion to what began with the Newbery Medal-winning book, “Merci Suárez Changes Gears.”
AA hungry bear? An angry bee? “Only one will taste sweet victory!” When a bear discovers a hive in a tree, what could possibly go wrong? Dive deep into the tree, branch by branch, but watch out for those angry bees! A fun-filled adventure with rhyming words and fantastic, bright illustrations captures bear and bee’s engaging expressions. Will bear be sneaky? Will honey go everywhere? Readers will enjoy planning their own route to the honey tree and maybe even discover a new hiding place. Scott’s charming outdoor locations are surrounded by flowers and the colors of the sky. Bernstrom’s new novel is a delightful read aloud perfect for toddlers or new readers. What words will you discover that rhyme with bee
