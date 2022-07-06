 Book Talk | Culture Features | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 06, 2022 Culture » Culture Features

Book Talk 

Three incredible books by women authors, for your summer reading pleasure

By

So many powerful books were written during the height of the pandemic by the finest women authors on the planet—books that are just getting released across 2021 and 2022, making for some very powerful and multi-layered novels...most of which have nothing to do with COVID whatsoever. Here are three novels from women writers that I've read over the last few months. Check them out if you need some deep ideas and big thoughts.

"I Love You But I've Chosen Darkness"
By Claire Vaye Watkins

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

One of the most honest and unflinching novels I've ever read about motherhood and the fine line between good and bad parenting. The prose is breathtaking, the characters are vivid and lived-in and the balance between fiction and autobiography is astounding.

"Sea of Tranquility"
By Emily St. John Mandel

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

From the brilliant author of "Station Eleven" comes the most original science fiction novel I've read in years. Spanning hundreds of years and multiple characters, Mandel connects this with "Station Eleven" and her last novel "The Glass Hotel," making somewhat of a Mandel-iverse and I'm absolutely here for it.

"The School for Good Mothers"
by Jessamine Chan

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

A woman leaves her baby at home for hours and is sent to a re-education camp that ostensibly forces women to learn what it is to be a good mother. If you loved "The Handmaid's Tale," this is another dystopian think piece that will create a whole new generation of activists.

About The Author

Jared Rasic

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Culture Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri
2022 Bend Summer Festival

Staff Pick
2022 Bend Summer Festival - Downtown Bend

Sat., July 9, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun., July 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Culture Features

More by Jared Rasic

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly July 7, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation