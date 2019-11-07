Bookshelf: Recommended by Paige Bentley-Flannery

Community Librarian at Deschutes Public Library

Croc & Turtle Snow Fun! by Mike Wohnoutka

Are you ready for snow? Best friends, Croc and Turtle are back in a snow adventure- "woooooooshhh!" They make a list of all the winter things they want to do together. Croc is ready, but Turtle is not quite sure about the cold, ice skating, sledding and feeling his toes. While Croc isn't quite sure about being inside making paper snowflakes and working on a 1000-piece puzzle. Will they be able to bring their favorite "outside and inside" things together? This is a friendship story for the holidays filled with compromise, ways to work together and happiness. Wohnoutka's illustrations are filled with joy! Readers will be ready for snow time fun and cozy hot chocolate by the fire time. A wonderful read aloud for the whole family.The Great Santa Stakeout

The Great Santa Stakeout



by Betsy Bird, Illustrated by Caldecott Medalist Dan Santat

What if you could take a photo with Santa on Christmas Eve? Meet Freddy Melcher, Santa's number one fan. He dresses up as Santa all year long, collects everything Santa and is even thinking about saving up to buy a pet reindeer! This year, Freddy wants a personal photo with Santa coming out of the chimney. It would be the perfect addition to his Santa collection! Freddy has his stakeout plan ready. All he has to do is follow his four steps and wait until Christmas Eve. Will "Operation Santa Selfie – 01" work? Bird delivers an imaginative holiday story and Santa's illustrations are filled with bold colors, fun facial expressions and wonderful Santa details. Young readers will want to create their own "Operation Santa Selfie" for the holidays. Recommended for all ages.

