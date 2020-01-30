 Bookshelf | Culture | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
January 30, 2020 Bend Nest » Culture

Bookshelf 

Recommended by Paige Bentley-Flannery Community Librarian at Deschutes Public Library

By

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Who Am I?: A Peek-Through-Pages Book of Endangered Animals

by Tim Flach

Guess what animal is on each page? Through beautiful photographs and fun clues, readers learn about one-dozen endangered species. The engaging combination of animal portraits, photographs of the environment and riddles is both fun and informative! Peek and guess — "I spend nearly fourteen hours a day eating and can weigh up to three-hundred pounds! Who am I?" Turn the page to learn it's a giant panda. Children will appreciate learning about each animal and enjoy guessing throughout the book. The peek-through format offers an adventure for all ages! Flach's gorgeous close-up photographs fill each page. He captures their expressions beautifully. Also, families can explore ways to save these animals in a section at the end, "Who are we? And "Wanted! Caretakers for Planet Earth — How You Can Help."

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Snail & Worm All Day: Three Stories About Two Friends

by Tina Kügler.

What happened to Snail's shoes? Wait! Do snails even wear shoes? Best friends, Snail and Worm are back in three short chapters about friendship written by Geisel Honor Winner Tina Kügler. Is there really a spooky cave? How would you write a bedtime story with your friend? How is this your best day ever? Sometimes, things are not exactly what they look like but by asking questions, listening and giving great advice, Snail and Worm discover new things. Children will giggle and appreciate the friendship and support Snail and Worm give each other. The third in the series, this picture book features Kügler's colorful collage illustrations that are filled with cheerful and surprising expressions. The larger font is perfect for beginner readers. Snail and Worm are delightful! A clever, humorous and fun picture book for the whole family.

Discover a new favorite animal book at your local library. 

