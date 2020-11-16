Bookshelf 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.
We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.
And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.
If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here
Mistletoe: A Christmas Storyby Tad Hills
Are you ready for winter? Snow is falling all around and it's starting to feel like Christmas. Mistletoe is ready for a walk with her friend Norwell. But Norwell thinks it's too cold outside for an elephant. Instead, he enjoys time by the toasty fire. How will she get Norwell outside to listen to the snow? She rushes back home, climbs in the attic and finds just what she needs - yarn! "You can never have too much yarn, she says to herself." For the next few days, Mistletoe knits and knits. Do you know what she's making? Hills's colorful illustrations capture holiday cheer and friendship. Spend time with friends and find yourself in a field of snow, decorating a tree or eating cookies. A delightful story about a mouse and an elephant during Christmas time.
by Ashely Marie Mireles. Illustrated by Volha Kaliaha
It's cold outside! Discover a new outdoor snow adventure with "M is for Mittens" or stay cozy and warm with "H is for Hot Chocolate." Filled with new sounds and winter activities, Mireles's ABC board book is the perfect family read aloud. With each letter, create your own story time. Did you find the smiling polar bear or see a child sledding? Kaliaha's joyful illustrations are filled with movement and bright colors. What winter words will you discover with the letters A to Z? Available on Hoopla! Read it online today (no wait) with your Deschutes Public Library Card.
Check out more snow and holiday books at deschuteslibrary.org or ask your local librarian for new favorite winter books.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here