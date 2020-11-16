 Bookshelf | Culture | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Back to Source

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 16, 2020 Bend Nest » Culture

Bookshelf 

Recommended by Paige Bentley-Flannery Community Librarian at Deschutes Public Library

By
click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Mistletoe: A Christmas Story

by Tad Hills

Are you ready for winter? Snow is falling all around and it's starting to feel like Christmas. Mistletoe is ready for a walk with her friend Norwell. But Norwell thinks it's too cold outside for an elephant. Instead, he enjoys time by the toasty fire. How will she get Norwell outside to listen to the snow? She rushes back home, climbs in the attic and finds just what she needs - yarn! "You can never have too much yarn, she says to herself." For the next few days, Mistletoe knits and knits. Do you know what she's making? Hills's colorful illustrations capture holiday cheer and friendship. Spend time with friends and find yourself in a field of snow, decorating a tree or eating cookies. A delightful story about a mouse and an elephant during Christmas time.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

S is for Snow

by Ashely Marie Mireles. Illustrated by Volha Kaliaha

It's cold outside! Discover a new outdoor snow adventure with "M is for Mittens" or stay cozy and warm with "H is for Hot Chocolate." Filled with new sounds and winter activities, Mireles's ABC board book is the perfect family read aloud. With each letter, create your own story time. Did you find the smiling polar bear or see a child sledding? Kaliaha's joyful illustrations are filled with movement and bright colors. What winter words will you discover with the letters A to Z? Available on Hoopla! Read it online today (no wait) with your Deschutes Public Library Card.

Check out more snow and holiday books at deschuteslibrary.org or ask your local librarian for new favorite winter books.

About The Author

Paige Bentley-Flannery

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Editor's Note
2020 Takeout: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery
Birds: It's for the Stuffing
Nature Rx: Take a Hike
May the Source Be With You
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Culture »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!
Click here to get started


More by Paige Bentley-Flannery

  • Bookshelf

    Bookshelf

    Recommended by Paige Bentley-Flannery Community Librarian at Deschutes Public Library
    • by Paige Bentley-Flannery
    • Jan 30, 2020
  • Bookshelf

    Bookshelf

    • by Paige Bentley-Flannery
    • Nov 7, 2019
  • Bookshelf

    Bookshelf

    • by Paige Bentley-Flannery
    • Jul 30, 2019
  • More »

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation