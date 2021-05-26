 Bookshelf | Culture | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 26, 2021 Bend Nest » Culture

Bookshelf 

Recommended by Paige Bentley-Flannery Community Librarian at Deschutes Public Library

By

Twins


by Varian Johnson illustrated by Shannon Wright

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Twins Maureen and Francine Carter are best friends. They do everything together! They have the same friends and work on all of their school projects

together. Right before 6th grade, things quickly change. Francine decides she wants to be called Fran, wear fashionable clothes and join the chorus. While she's excited to try new things, Maureen isn't quite sure where she fits in. As she tries to navigate the lunchroom and make new friends, she finds out her parents signed her up for cadet corps! Something needs to change. She decides to run for student council president and her self-confidence grows. But when she finds out Fran is running too, will the election change everything? A favorite new graphic novel for middle schoolers, Wright's illustrations are filled with emotion and expressive details. Readers will appreciate the full-page illustrations in between each chapter illustrating the relatable story.

Donut Feed the Squirrels

by Mika Song

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Donuts or pancakes? When best friends Norma and Belly discover donuts for the first time, the adventure begins! They really, really want donuts. "Donuts for everyone!" The donut food truck goes ding, woosh, spritz! But how will they get these donuts? Smelling donuts everywhere, Norma and Belly come up with a plan. Written in short chapters, this is a delightful graphic novel filled with playfulness and friendship. The illustrations are cheerful and filled with action every squirrel will love. Learn how to draw Norma and Belly at mikasongdraws.com.

For more of Mika Song's graphic novels sign up for a weekly selection of comics for kids with sundayhaha.com/.

About The Author

Paige Bentley-Flannery

More
