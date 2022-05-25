 Bookshelf | Culture | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 25, 2022 Bend Nest » Culture

Bookshelf 

Recommended reads from Paige Bentley-Flannery, Deschutes County Community Librarian

By

Big and Small and In-Between

Written by Carter Higgins
click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
Illustrated by Daniel Miyares


What do you see up, down and around you? Enjoy an interactive picture book filled with imaginative surprises about the size of experiences. Turn the page and picture the sun, a mess, a blue sky, a donut and an elephant tea party. Big or small? Readers are encouraged to be thoughtful and observant of moments including the in-between moment of a balloon losing its oomph. See a wonderful variety of changing activities from a marshmallow squished between chocolate to a “plip” of a raindrop. Miyares’ illustrations are beautiful with gorgeous colors of yellows, oranges and greens. His art is filled with movement—imagine water from a paint brush, the wind blowing while you are on a swing or the color of goldfish’s eyes. This extraordinary new picture book will keep readers dreaming and thinking. What is big, small and in-between around you?

Courage Hats

Written by Kate Hoefler
click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
Illustrated by Jessica Bagley

Where does courage come from? If you can't find it, maybe wear it on your head first? Mae is a girl. Bear is a bear. After one train ride, they find all the things they have in common and where they differ. In people places and bear places, in the city and nature, the two new friends discover what it’s like to feel the same about trains, snacks, birds and more. Hoefler’s picture book is filled with feelings, including kindness and bravery. As the two become friends during their journey, they agree that while not everyone loves a train, sometimes, “you have to take one anyway.” The illustrations are cheerful and filled with traveling landscapes. Readers will enjo y the humor in Mae and Bear’s new friendship. It’s a delightful read-aloud for the whole family. 
