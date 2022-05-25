Bookshelf 

Big and Small and In-Between
Written by Carter Higgins
Illustrated by Daniel Miyares
What do you see up, down and around you? Enjoy an
interactive picture book filled with imaginative surprises
about the size of experiences. Turn the page and picture the
sun, a mess, a blue sky, a donut and an elephant tea party. Big or
small? Readers are encouraged to be thoughtful and observant
of moments including the in-between moment of a balloon losing
its oomph. See a wonderful variety of changing activities from a
marshmallow squished between chocolate to a “plip” of a raindrop.
Miyares’ illustrations are beautiful with gorgeous colors of yellows,
oranges and greens. His art is
filled with movement—imagine
water from a paint brush, the
wind blowing while you are on a
swing or the color of goldfish’s
eyes. This extraordinary new
picture book will keep readers
dreaming and thinking. What
is big, small and in-between
around you?
Courage Hats
Written by Kate Hoefler
Illustrated by
Jessica Bagley
Where does
courage come
from? If you
can't find it, maybe
wear it on your head
first?
Mae is a girl.
Bear is a bear. After
one train ride, they
find all the things they have in common and where they differ.
In
people places
and
bear
places, in the city and nature, the two
new friends discover what it’s like to feel the same about trains,
snacks, birds and more. Hoefler’s picture book is filled with feelings,
including kindness and bravery. As the two become friends during
their journey, they agree that while not everyone loves a train,
sometimes, “you have to take one anyway.”
The illustrations are
cheerful and filled with traveling landscapes. Readers will enjo
y the
humor in Mae and Bear’s new friendship. It’s a delightful read-aloud for the whole family.