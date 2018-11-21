Bookshelf 

Submitted

Vivid: Poems & Notes About Color

Celebrate the art and science of color through poetry! A playful green dragon, a Lilac Point Siamese and a rainbow picnic take the reader on a rhyming journey of colors. What was the color pink named after? What color has the shortest wavelength of visible light? Or shout out "hello!" to the yellow poem. Paschkis' latest poetry book is energetic and filled with historical facts about colors combined with beautifully written short poems. Her paintings will inspire readers to discover new combinations of color and create art. A wonderful read-aloud for the whole family.





Submitted

Bear and Wolf

Do you see the snowflakes falling?Bear and Wolf meet on a snowy day in the forest and decide to go for a walk. A strong friendship is formed between the two animals on this quiet winter day. What will they see along the way? After their stroll, the two unusual friends must return to their usual activities — bear goes to hibernate and wolf heads back to his pack. Salmieri's beautiful illustrations, created with watercolors and colored pencils, depict nature, animals and magical night scenes. Readers will appreciate the tall trees, glistening white snow and peaceful evening. Where will they walk to next?

Keep an eye out for new snow picture books including"Winter Is Here"by Kevin Henkes and"Good Morning, Snowplow!"by Deborah Bruss