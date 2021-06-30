 Boot: People are dying in the heat, while others are collecting likes on social media for trolling them. | Editorial | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 30, 2021 Opinion » Editorial

Boot: People are dying in the heat, while others are collecting likes on social media for trolling them. 

The record heat we are experiencing all around the region became deadly this past weekend for two people living on the literal margins of Bend

This week, while the average person hunkers down in front of a fan or in that coveted air-conditioned room, people on the margins in our community are fighting for their lives. The record heat we are experiencing all around the region became deadly this past weekend for two people living on the literal margins of Bend, who were camped on the stretch of Hunnell Road just off Highway 97.

It is already difficult for this population to fight the myriad number of false misperceptions about the circumstances that lead to being on the streets. Many in our community turn down their nose at houseless people and assume that their life choices alone—and not the high cost of housing, or the widening gap of income inequality, or the dearth of mental health and substance abuse funding—are the reasons someone might find themselves living in a tent or a trailer on the edge of town. It is a struggle to educate and fund a solution to this issue and harder still to overcome the malaise that it is "someone else's problem."

JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel

However, with the increasing visibility of the houseless community, several individuals have taken the almost incomprehensible position of making the lives of our houseless neighbors even harder.

Spend some time with those living on our streets and the horror stories you'll hear may be less about the choices they themselves are forced to make and more about the horrifying treatment they endure by those with privilege. Volunteers and those without homes tell us how they've been subject to eggs being thrown at them; to rocks being thrown at them; to people driving through and "blowing coal" on the dwellings they call home. At least one local has even taken to TikTok with videos of him trolling through the Hunnell camp, lamenting the mess from the comfort of an air-conditioned vehicle.

In the midst of a massive heat wave, this is how some Central Oregonians are spending their time. In our ongoing boot/slipper series, we give our biggest boot to the people who, rather than offering an ounce of comfort to those suffering, offer more discomfort instead. It is depressing to hear these stories of adding insult to injury, and as much as we'd like to say, "This is not what Bend is," unfortunately, it is. People are dying while others are collecting likes on social media for trolling them.

What we are seeing in increasing numbers is not a result of a lack of effort on the part of countless volunteers and agencies who have been sounding the alarm on this crisis for years. The very least—and that's a very low bar—those not involved can do is to not make things worse.

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Family Ties
Authentic Argentinian Empanadas Handmade to Order
Source Material
Insects: They're not all 'bad'
Stay Cool and Celebrate the 4th
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Editorial »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Jackson Michelson

Staff Pick
Jackson Michelson - General Duffy's Waterhole

Thu., July 1, 6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Best of Central Oregon 2021

Vote for your favorite places in the Best of Central Oregon 2021 contest!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Editorial

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 30-30, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation