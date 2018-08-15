Boxwood Kitchen Opens Brick and Mortar 

submitted

Boxwood Kitchen, a chef-inspired food delivery service featuring global cuisine, will open a brick-and-mortar location in the Old Mill District this fall, with plans for an upscale yet casual lunch and a supper club-themed dinner (high class but affordable) with beer, wine and classic cocktails. Co-owners Eric Rud and Riane Welch said, "Bend's rapid growth means that we've watched new developments popping up all over town, but none of these locations offer views of the Deschutes, the iconic Central Oregon mountainscape and access to shopping, dining and entertainment—all in the heart of Bend—like the Old Mill District does," said Rud.



Don't worry if you like Boxwood's delivery service, it's not going anywhere.

Boxwood Kitchen

330 SW Powerhouse Dr., Ste. 150, Bend

541-728-3769

boxwoodkitchen.com







