January 02, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Boxwood Kitchen Opens in The Old Mill District 

By

Boxwood Kitchen's Supper Club officially opens on Thur., Jan. 3. In the spirit of traditional supper clubs, the restaurant will focus on food and encourage community and connection. The sample menu ranges from $10 to $28 and includes upscale comfort food with an international flair, including red curry mussels with chorizo, lamb meatballs with harissa glaze, smoked feta and tomato chutney, chicken pot pie with cracklins and salmon cakes with sunchoke puree, roasted mushrooms and smoked beets. Pair any of those dishes with a classic cocktail or beer. Drop in or make a reservation online.

LISA SIPE
  • Lisa Sipe

Boxwood Kitchen
330 SW Powerhouse Dr., Bend
541-728-3769
boxwoodkitchen.com


