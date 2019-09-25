Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

click to enlarge Darris Hurst

Coffee and crumpets?

Omelet with toast?

Just tea and cream?

Whatever your idea of an ideal breakfast, let the following pages give you some ideas of where to get what you’re looking for. This year’s Breakfast and Lunch Guide is packed with listings from places offering breakfast and/or lunch in Central Oregon, offering you some ideas when you’re running out of places to try. And since eggs accompany so many breakfast dishes, we decided to explore the many ways eggs could be enjoyed at breakfast OR lunch—from classic benedicts to eggs on fried rice… to cooking the perfect, easy-peel egg at home, check out our Eggs Eight Ways reviews of local spots.

click image Darris Hurst