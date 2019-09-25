 Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019 | Breakfast & Lunch Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
September 27, 2019 Special Issues & Guides » Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019 

By

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

click to enlarge DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst

Coffee and crumpets?
Omelet with toast?
Just tea and cream?

Whatever your idea of an ideal breakfast, let the following pages give you some ideas of where to get what you’re looking for. This year’s Breakfast and Lunch Guide is packed with listings from places offering breakfast and/or lunch in Central Oregon, offering you some ideas when you’re running out of places to try. And since eggs accompany so many breakfast dishes, we decided to explore the many ways eggs could be enjoyed at breakfast OR lunch—from classic benedicts to eggs on fried rice… to cooking the perfect, easy-peel egg at home, check out our Eggs Eight Ways reviews of local spots.



Wherever your breakfast and lunch dreams, let these pages help guide you there!
click image DARRIS HURST
  • Darris Hurst
