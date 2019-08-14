Search
August 14, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Brickhouse Gets a Nod from Wine Spectator 

Local steak house gets national recognition

By
click image RUDY AND PETER SKITTERIANS, PIXABAY
  • Rudy and Peter Skitterians, Pixabay

The Brickhouse steak house in downtown Bend got a nod this year from Wine Spectator magazine. The restaurant was one of over 30 Oregon locations earning recognition in Wine Spectator's 2019 Restaurant Awards—awards that name the locations with the best wine lists around the world. According to the magazine, Brickhouse earned the award for its selection of Washington, California and Oregon wines.

Brickhouse
5 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend
541-728-0334
brickhousesteakhouse.com

