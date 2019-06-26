Search
June 26, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Bring on the Buns 

Bao Down's coming to The Podski in July

For those who have never tried bao, it's a delicious, fluffy bun, steamed and often served up with some sort of BBQ-style meat filling. It's a popular street food in China—and now you can find it in Bend. 
click to enlarge An example of chicken bao. - PIXABAY
  • Pixabay
  • An example of chicken bao.

Bao Down has been popping up at events around Central Oregon since the end of May, and can we just say—they make the perfect outdoor festival food. Bun lovers can choose from Korean BBQ short ribs, ginger garlic-glazed fried chicken, miso-glazed pork belly or marinated tofu.

They've been regularly serving up buns as Les Schwab concerts and will be at the Subaru Outdoor Games on July 26. Beginning in July, Bao Down can be found at the Podski in Old Bend. Follow them on Instagram or Facebook @baodownbend to find out where they'll be next.

Bao Down
Mobile Bend, OR
Instagram.com/baodownbend


