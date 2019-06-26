Bring on the Buns 

F
or those who have never tried bao, it's a delicious, fluffy bun, steamed and often served up with some sort of BBQ-style meat filling. It's a popular street food in China—and now you can find it in Bend.
Bao Down has been popping up at events around Central Oregon since the end of May, and can we just say—they make the perfect outdoor festival food. Bun lovers can choose from Korean BBQ short ribs, ginger garlic-glazed fried chicken, miso-glazed pork belly or marinated tofu.
They've been regularly serving up buns as Les Schwab concerts
and will be at the Subaru Outdoor Games
on July 26. Beginning in July, Bao Down can be found at the Podski in Old Bend. Follow them on Instagram or Facebook @baodownbend to find out where they'll be next.