February 10, 2021 Outside » Go Here

Bring the Adventure into Your Home 

Mountainfilm on Tour's annual fundraising event goes virtual for two weekends of inspirational films

Fellow adventure seekers: I'm hopeful that postponed travel plans and canceled explorations may soon be behind us. While we wait, let's soak up some filmed action shots, stunning scenery and moving personal stories from around the world. After 17 years of showing films at the Tower Theatre, Mountainfilm on Tour is moving to a fully virtual experience. This annual event raises funds for local nonprofit The Environmental Center and brings stories about athleticism, culture and the environment to the (sorta) big screen.

An image from the film, "Still Water Flows Together" which aired during the 2020 Bend Mountainfilm Tour. - COURTESY THE ENVIRONMENTAL CENTER
  • Courtesy The Environmental Center
  • An image from the film, "Still Water Flows Together" which aired during the 2020 Bend Mountainfilm Tour.

There are 20 featured documentary style short films ranging in length from a few minutes to nearing a half hour. Viewers join in as filmmakers traverse through the dusty Moab for epic climbs, race through the mountains of Morocco while breaking running boundaries or paddle through the stunning and culturally rich San Juan River. Catch a ride on a world-wide cycling movement or get a front row seat to the obscure World Eskimo-Indian Olympics. Each film tackles a unique landscape and brings a fresh perspective and awareness to issues that affect adventure enthusiasts and lovers of the natural world.

While you watch, get inspired for your next escapade and maybe even win some gear to help you get out there. Viewers are entered to win several different prize packages from local gear shops including Crows Feet: A Mountain Collective or Mountain Supply. Prizes range from a full set of ski gear to discounts on rentals or gift cards, with the raffle running through March 8. So get cozy, tune in and get ready to dream on, adventurers.

Mountainfilm on Tour First Show
Fri., Feb. 26 - Mon., March 1

Mountainfilm on Tour Second Show
Fri., March 5 - Mon., March 8
envirocenter.org/tec-events/mountainfilm-on-tour/
$10 students, $20 individuals, $50 per household



Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

About The Author

Megan Burton

Megan Burton

A journalist and sometimes historian with Midwest roots, Megan found home in the PNW. The Source let her into their newsroom in 2020. When not covering local news & events, she spends her days desperately teaching her old dog new tricks and relearning to grow food in the fickle high desert.
