Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 28, 2018 Food & Drink » Chow

Bronx Born Pizza Opens 

By
SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

Since June, we've seen a sign in the window of the building on Galveston Avenue and Columbia Street that read "Bronx Born Pizza Coming Soon." The doors are finally open, and that means you can now satisfy your craving for New York style pizza. You know the kind of pizza: crust thin enough to fold in half and eat with one hand, the crust itself still thick and crispy. Bronx Born Pizza is owned by Thomas and Leah Schiffer, who say, "It feels fantastic to be open. We are very excited and looking forward to being a part of the community. We love feeding people and it feels good to be making pies."

Bronx Born Pizza

1005 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

541-323-6323

bronxbornpizza.com


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Little Bites, lisa Sipe

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

March 28-April 4, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Chow

More by Lisa Sipe

Readers also liked…

  • Love Your Farmer

    Love Your Farmer

    There's still time for the last of the CROP farmers markets this season
    • by Dana Bartus
    • Sep 7, 2016
  • Best of Both Worlds

    Best of Both Worlds

    Scoutpost marries tandoor-style breads with thoughtful, local ingredients
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 2, 2016

Special Issues & Guides

Spring 2018 Leaflet

The Leaflet

Spring 2018 Leaflet

Bend Nest - February 2018

Digital Bend Nest Editions

Bend Nest - February 2018

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Cascades Wedding Guide

Cascades Wedding Show Guide 2018

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Winter 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Restaurant Guide 2017

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation