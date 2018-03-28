Bronx Born Pizza Opens 

Submitted

Since June, we've seen a sign in the window of the building on Galveston Avenue and Columbia Street that read "Bronx Born Pizza Coming Soon." The doors are finally open, and that means you can now satisfy your craving for New York style pizza. You know the kind of pizza: crust thin enough to fold in half and eat with one hand, the crust itself still thick and crispy. Bronx Born Pizza is owned by Thomas and Leah Schiffer, who say, "It feels fantastic to be open. We are very excited and looking forward to being a part of the community. We love feeding people and it feels good to be making pies."

Bronx Born Pizza

1005 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

541-323-6323

bronxbornpizza.com