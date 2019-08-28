Brown Owl Expanding 

The Brown Owl, the popular food-cart-meets-bar in The Box Factory, is making more room for its growing base of customers. Owner Lisandro Ramon has leased the space just west of the Brown Owl's current location to expand, adding 1,400 square feet to the current footprint.



Nicole Vulcan

Owners Heather and Lisandro Ramon stand in the expanded portion of The Brown Owl, set to open in the next several weeks.

"Capacity is an issue," Ramon said of the current space. The expanded Brown Owl will include a second-floor bar and larger bathrooms, along with more space to accommodate the bar's live music offerings. Ramon also hopes to add cocktail servers to help cut down on the bottleneck customers can sometimes experience at the front of the bar, which currently offers only counter service. The expanded Brown Owl is slated to be finished in the next several weeks.

The Brown Owl

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 120, Bend

541-797-6581

brownowlbend.com