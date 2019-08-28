Brown Owl Expanding 

The Brown Owl, the popular food-cart-meets-bar in The Box Factory, is making more room for its growing base of customers. Owner Lisandro Ramon has leased the space just west of the Brown Owl's current location to expand, adding 1,400 square feet to the current footprint.
"Capacity is an issue," Ramon said of the current space. The expanded Brown Owl will include a second-floor bar and larger bathrooms, along with more space to accommodate the bar's live music offerings. Ramon also hopes to add cocktail servers to help cut down on the bottleneck customers can sometimes experience at the front of the bar, which currently offers only counter service. The expanded Brown Owl is slated to be finished in the next several weeks.
The Brown Owl
550 SW Industrial Way, Ste 120, Bend
541-797-6581
brownowlbend.com
Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.