November 13, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

Brown's Basics Closes 

Brown's will still be making custom orders, including Thanksgiving pies

By

After two years at the 9th Street Village community, Brown's Basics Bakery has closed. The owners recently sold the cart to another vendor; however, further information on the new cart owner is pending. Brown's will still be making custom orders, including Thanksgiving pies. Their pastries will continue to be available out of the Industrial Joe's Coffee cart, located at the forefront of 9th Street Village's entrance. Honey and Pine Coffee, located one block south of the community food cart patio, will continue to sell muffins made by Brown's.

SUBMITTED
  • Submitted

With one vacancy, 9th Street is in search of either an established food cart or business, or a concept yet to be fulfilled at the 9th Street community.

9th Street Village
911 SE Armour dr.
9thstvillage.com


