Brunch, Brews and Baskets for the Mama in Your Life 

Whether you're looking for local Mother's Day brunch options or planning on spending your Sunday afternoon kicking back in the yard, we've got you covered! Honor the special mama in your life and all she does by treating her to some local goods—all while supporting small businesses and Bend artisans! Win-win, if you ask us.



Grab-and-Go Brunch Options

Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge

Treat your mama to a special Sunday at home! Takeout menu includes wild shrimp cocktail, bagel slices with cream cheese, fresh fruit, berry-stuffed french toast, ham, onion and spinach frittata, and u-bake chocolate chip cookies!

$40 for a meal for two, and $75 for a meal for four.





Breakfast cocktail kit options also available! Choose from a Mimosa Kit - organic orange juice and champagne for $18, or Dave’s Bloody Mary Kit—homemade bloody mix and pickled veggies for $18.





Order by Friday, May 8 at 2pm by calling 541-318-8177 or emailing dave@rockindaves.com.





The Victorian Cafe

The Victorian Cafe will be whipping up four specials available for takeout and delivery, including two Eggs Benedict dishes, a french toast special and a featured omelet. Check in on Friday for a more detailed list of specials.

House champagne will be available on Sunday for only $15 a bottle!

Call 541-382-6411 to place your order, or order online at victoriancafebend.com from 8am-1pm!

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Victorian Cafe

Strawberry Fields French Toast, a mouth-watering Mother's Day special served up by The Victorian Cafe.

J-Dub

Is your mom more of a “greasy spoon” kinda gal? J-Dub will be hosting a special pop-up breakfast on Sunday, May 10 from 10am-1pm! Choose from biscuits and gravy with two eggs for $10, chicken fried chicken with two eggs, home fries and a biscuit for $11 or a two-stack of pancakes with two eggs for $7. Don’t forget to grab locally roasted Coffee 4 Kids coffee to go for only $3! Support two local businesses at once while treating mom to some stick-to-your-ribs style cookin’.

Order over the phone at 541-797-6335 for pickup, or order for delivery through GrubHub.

Sparrow Bakery





Sparrow Bakery’s Northwest Crossing Location will be reopening for takeout on Mother’s Day! Service will be from 6am-noon on a first come, first served basis (no pre-orders).





If one of Sparrow’s Mother’s Day specials catches your eye, place your order on Wing by Friday at noon for in-town delivery. Specials include lemon poppyseed pound cake, u-bake strawberry rhubarb pie, u-bake croissants, Mother’s Day shortbread cookies or Mother’s Day Parisian macarons! Newport Avenue Market will be carrying Sparrow’s precious, decorated Mother’s Day sugar cookies until they sell out!





Pre-order specials via Wing, or show up early on Sunday morning to take home your well-loved favorites. After May 10, Sparrow will be open daily from 8am-3pm.

Central Oregon Locavore

Feel like whipping up a delicious homemade meal for the special lady in your life? Central Oregon Locavore is open Monday-Sunday at 10am, and is currently overflowing with a wide range of locally sourced produce and products. Grab some ingredients to prepare your mama a meal from scratch, or put together a sweet, unique gift basket that will actively support local farmers, ranchers and artisans.

High Desert Food & Farm Alliance (HDFFA)

Looking for more tasty local gift ideas? HDFFA’s Local Food Gift Boxes make for great Mother’s Day gifts, support local farmers and businesses, and benefit fresh food-related programs that cater to vulnerable residents within our community.

Available online at hdffa.org/store, these gift boxes come with an assortment of non-perishable products sourced directly from local food artisans.

Mamas, Get Your Drank On!

Mother’s Juice Cafe

Mother’s Juice Cafe on the west side will be handing out a free smoothie to all moms! Make Mother’s Day a one-stop shop - call ahead at 541-318-0989 to place a takeout order before swinging by for your complimentary drink.



Autobahn Coffee

Autobahn Coffee will be pouring up some much-needed brews for hardworking moms on Sunday from 8am until all orders are fulfilled! Coffee will be delivered straight to your doorstep. Pre-order required through http://www.autobahncoffee.com/ - cut-off for pre-orders will be 8pm on Saturday.





Boss Rambler Beer Club

Nothing says, “I love you,” more than 32 ounces of Boss Rambler’s signature Frosé - a hybrid rosé/slushie that is nothing short of pure (adult) springtime goodness. Pop by the takeout window on Bend’s westside for curbside coffee, beer and other beverages.

click to enlarge Cayla Clark

Stop by Boss Rambler's walk-up window and pick up some frosé this Mother's Day... yes, frozen rosé. You heard correctly.

Immersion Brewing

Immersion Brewing is offering $6 Crowler fills through the weekend! What pairs better with a beautiful Mother’s Day brunch than 32 oz of mom’s favorite local beer? Nothing, that's what. Absolutely nothing.

Crux Fermentation Project

Crux just canned some new Tasting Room Exclusives, and is offering mix-n-match packs to go along with your Mother’s Day festivities. Swing by their brewery and grab some special brews to elevate your backyard picnic!





Looking for other ideas? Check out the Source Weekly's Takeout Guide, a searchable database for info on open local restaurants in Bend, La Pine, Redmond, Sisters, Sunriver and more.