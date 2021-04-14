Brunch in a Box 

Whether you're already a meal-kit type of household, or you're looking to try it out and see if it's for you, the fundraiser underway at the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance could be just the ticket. HDFFA is currently accepting pre-orders for its Brunch Box Fundraiser, a fundraiser for the organization's Food Access Program. The Food Access Program offers Fresh Harvest Kits that include fresh local veggies and pantry staples to people experiencing hunger in the region.

Courtesy HDFFA

"In 2020, HDFFA provided over 1,530 meals through our Fresh Harvest Kits and many community partnerships," said Carrie Mack, HDFFA community engagement manager. "This fundraiser takes that meal kit model and allows us to showcase many of the amazing partners we work with while also raising awareness and funding our food access programs."

For the Brunch Box Fundraiser, people get a ready-to-make meal kit for either two or four people that include ingredients to make Shakshuka—the classic North African breakfast dish—along with a spring greens salad, bread or tortillas and the beverage of your choice. Buy the meal kit at the HDFFA store by May 7, and then pick up your order on May 21 at the Embark/Ruffwear building in Northwest Crossing. Get more info at hdffa.org.