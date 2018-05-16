Buehler Gets the Repub Gov Nomination; Baney Loses to Adair 

Less than 30 percent of eligible voters cast ballots in the May 15 primary—yet despite that low voter turnout, some won; some lost.
Here are the results of interest to people in Central Oregon
, according to unofficial results
from the Oregon Secretary of State:
9-115 City of Bend Five-Year Operating Levy for Fire and Emergency Medical Services:
Passed
, with 78.28 percent of the vote.
9-117 La Pine Rural Fire Protection District Renews for 5 Years Operations Levy for the Fire District:
Passed
, with 87.70 percent of the vote
9-118 City of Bend Amends Charter to Provide for a Directly Elected Mayor:
Passed
, with 73.49 percent of the vote.
9-119 City of Bend Amends Charter to Remove Council Member Pay from Charter:
Passed
, with 53.94 percent of the vote.
Deschutes County Commissioner, Position 1:
Republican Tony DeBone
moves on to the November election, earning 71.36 percent of the vote against challenger, Ed Barbeau, who got 28.25 percent of the vote in the Republican primary, according to results posted Wednesday morning. DeBone will face Democrat Amy Lowes
in the November election.
Deschutes County Commissioner, Position 3:
Republican Patti Adair
gained 51.81 percent of the votes compared to Tammy Baney's 48 percent, according to unofficial results posted Wednesday morning. The winner in that race will face off against Democrat James Cook in the November election.
State Representative, 53rd District:
Democrat Eileen Kiely
took 73.77 percent of the votes in the Democratic primary. In the Republican primary, Jack Zika
took 49.89 percent of the votes compared to 49.74 percent of the votes for Ben Schimmoller. As of Wednesday morning, Zika had tallied 3,693 votes, compared to Schimmoller's 3,682 votes—an 11-vote difference.
State Representative, 54th District:
Democrat Nathan Boddie
and Republican Cheri Helt
will face off for Bend's House seat in November. Neither ran opposed in their respective primaries.
U.S. Representative, District 2:
Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner
earned 42.76 percent of the votes, moving her on to face Republican incumbent Greg Walden
in November.
Governor:
Bend Republican Knute Buehler
moves onto face Democrat incumbent Kate Brown
in the November election. Buehler took 46.99 percent of the votes in the Republican primary, equating to 127,241 votes as of Wednesday morning. Brown took 81.28 percent of the votes in the Democratic primary, equating to 265,454 votes as of Wednesday morning. Independent candidate Patrick Starnes
took 26.4 percent of the votes, or 5,146 votes, in the Independent Party primary, adding him to the ballot for governor in November.
Editor's Note: All results are unofficial, as of Wednesday, May 16. Follow election results at the Oregon Secretary of State'
s website.