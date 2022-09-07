 Butcher Counter Opens at Rancher Butcher Chef | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 07, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

Butcher Counter Opens at Rancher Butcher Chef 

Former Toro Bravo owners behind new venture in NWX

By

The Grove in Northwest Crossing in Bend already has a number of new and unique food offerings—and since early August, that has included the new Rancher Butcher Chef, a combo of family-style steakhouse and meat counter. RBC partners with local ranchers to offer items for sale, but it also has a "home ranch," 7-Mile Creek Ranch, in Fort Klamath, near Crater Lake, part of the Country Natural Beef Cooperative of family ranches.

click to enlarge SUBMITTED BY RBC
  • Submitted by RBC

"7-Mile balances habitat restoration with responsible, natural cattle grazing and is leading efforts to improve water quality and fish habitat in the Klamath Basin," reads a description on the RBC website. Dishes on the dinner menu—all intended to be shared plates—include various cuts of steak as well as burgers, spaghetti carbonara, seared scallops and cedar-planked salmon, and numerous appetizers and salads. RBC also offers a hearty wine list and a specialty cocktail menu.

The butcher shop located on the same property had its soft opening this week and is currently open from noon to 4pm Fridays and Saturdays. Dinner is served Wednesday through Sunday from 5-9pm, though hours will be extended to 4:30-9:30pm starting Sept. 14.

Like most restaurants these days, staffing is the next hurdle to increasing its hours.

"We will be announcing a grand opening in the coming weeks, we just need to hire a few more cooks to be able to get up to our seven day a week schedule," said Renee Gorham, co-owner. She and husband John Gorham were the previous owners of Portland's Toro Bravo and other restaurants before leaving Portland in 2020 and relocating to Central Oregon. They've partnered with Will  Von Schlegell, owner of 7-Mile Creek Ranch, in Rancher Butcher Chef.


2838 NW Crossing Dr., Bend

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
September Outdoor Industry Coffee & Coworking

September Outdoor Industry Coffee & Coworking - The Grove

Wed., Sept. 7, 9-11 a.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 7-13, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2022 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation