Butcher Counter Opens at Rancher Butcher Chef 

The Grove in Northwest Crossing in Bend already has a number of new and unique food offerings—and since early August, that has included the new Rancher Butcher Chef, a combo of family-style steakhouse and meat counter. RBC partners with local ranchers to offer items for sale, but it also has a "home ranch," 7-Mile Creek Ranch, in Fort Klamath, near Crater Lake, part of the Country Natural Beef Cooperative of family ranches.

click to enlarge Submitted by RBC

"7-Mile balances habitat restoration with responsible, natural cattle grazing and is leading efforts to improve water quality and fish habitat in the Klamath Basin," reads a description on the RBC website. Dishes on the dinner menu—all intended to be shared plates—include various cuts of steak as well as burgers, spaghetti carbonara, seared scallops and cedar-planked salmon, and numerous appetizers and salads. RBC also offers a hearty wine list and a specialty cocktail menu.

The butcher shop located on the same property had its soft opening this week and is currently open from noon to 4pm Fridays and Saturdays. Dinner is served Wednesday through Sunday from 5-9pm, though hours will be extended to 4:30-9:30pm starting Sept. 14.

Like most restaurants these days, staffing is the next hurdle to increasing its hours.

"We will be announcing a grand opening in the coming weeks, we just need to hire a few more cooks to be able to get up to our seven day a week schedule," said Renee Gorham, co-owner. She and husband John Gorham were the previous owners of Portland's Toro Bravo and other restaurants before leaving Portland in 2020 and relocating to Central Oregon. They've partnered with Will Von Schlegell, owner of 7-Mile Creek Ranch, in Rancher Butcher Chef.



