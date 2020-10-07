 Buy the Pray for Snow Truck, Help with Fire Relief | Go Here | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 07, 2020 Outside » Go Here

Buy the Pray for Snow Truck, Help with Fire Relief 

A unique fundraiser to help the victims of the Oregon wildfires

By

10 Barrel Brewing is conducting a unique fundraiser to help the victims of the Oregon wildfires. The brewery is selling its iconic "Pray for Snow" truck—used for rail jam events at everything from its Pray for Snow parties to Oregon WinterFest—and donating the proceeds to the American Red Cross to help West Coast fire victims. The truck is a a M939 Series 5-ton 6x6 vehicle, manufactured by AM General.

10 BARREL BREWING CO.
  • 10 Barrel Brewing Co.

People interested in buying the truck can submit offers through the Craigslist ad, linked to 10 Barrel's site at 10barrel.com/fire-relief-fundraiser/. The fundraiser runs through Oct. 15.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
