Buy the Pray for Snow Truck, Help with Fire Relief 

10 Barrel Brewing is conducting a unique fundraiser to help the victims of the Oregon wildfires. The brewery is selling its iconic "Pray for Snow" truck—used for rail jam events at everything from its Pray for Snow parties to Oregon WinterFest—and donating the proceeds to the American Red Cross to help West Coast fire victims. The truck is a a M939 Series 5-ton 6x6 vehicle, manufactured by AM General.
People interested in buying the truck can submit offers through the Craigslist ad, linked to 10 Barrel's site at 10barrel.com/fire-relief-fundraiser/. The fundraiser runs through Oct. 15.
