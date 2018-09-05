Back to School Around the World 

click to enlarge PIxabay

The City Montessori School in Lucknow, India, is the largest school in the world in terms of number of students, with more than 32,000 in attendance.



Source: youtube.com

The students in China receive the most homework in the world. On average, teenagers do a whopping 14 hours of homework per week.

Source: theepochtimes.com

Pakistan does not give children a legal right to free education. Only children between the ages of 5 and 9 are entitled to compulsory education.

Source: psa.sch.ae

France has the shortest school year from August to June and also the longest school day.

Source: highereducation.frenchculture.org

Children in Germany receive a special cone called Schultüte, which is filled with pens, pencils, books and snacks. The catch is that they can only open it when they start school.

Source: prettypinktulips.com

The world's oldest school is in Canterbury, England. The King's School, as it is named, was founded in 597 AD.

Source: newlifechristianschool.org

Kids in Japan are the most independent of students. They travel to school alone, clean their own classrooms and even carry their own lunch.

Source: artikuno.com

Iran is one country where girls and boys are educated separately until the time they reach college.

Source: awwproject.org

In Kenya, it is not mandatory for children to go to school, but most children do attend at some point.

Source: povertyactionlab.org

In Brazil, having meals with family is an important part of the culture, which is why schools start at 7 am and are over by noon so that the kids can have lunch with their parents.

Source: en.wikipedia.org

The world's highest school is situated in Phumachangtang, Tibet, at a height of 17,600 feet above sea level.

Source: telegraph.co.uk