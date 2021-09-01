Bye, Bye, Birdies 

Birdies Café, a neighborhood gathering spot on the west side of Bend near Central Oregon Community College, has closed its doors for good. After five years in business, the café's ownership posted a message on its Facebook page August 26, announcing the closure.

Courtesy Birdies Cafe/Facebook

"We will miss all our wonderful customers whom we have gotten to know over the years. We wish you well and hope that the next spot you choose to call home will be made better by your presence," read the announcement. "Birdies is closing, but the space that was the café will be something new and exciting. Kelsey and Kent Daniels will be remodeling and opening Flights Wine Bar sometime this fall. We hope that their business continues the Birdies tradition and becomes a new neighborhood gathering spot."