Cabin 22 Expanding 

Cabin 22, the popular bar and fire-pit spot on Bend's west side, is planning an expansion into a location on the south side. "Cabin South" is set to open in Brookswood Meadow Plaza, in the former Local Slice location on Amber Meadow Drive, off Brookswood Ave. Cabin South will offer a bar, grill and lottery, and feature small back and front patios. Cabin South will also offer brunch on the weekends. The crew at expects Cabin South to open in mid to late April.

Source Weekly

Cabin 22

cabin22bend.com