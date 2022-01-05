Cafe des Chutes Opens in Old Sparrow Location 

click to enlarge Café des chutes

Coffee, tea, chai and other treats are available at the new café

C

afé des Chutes, the latest project for Workhouse owners Cari and

Christian Brown, is now open in the Old Ironworks space formerly occupied by Sparrow Bakery. The café had its soft opening in late December, serving coffee, pastries and other sweets from Sparrow Bakery and Blissful Spoon, along with coffee from Lone Pine and Still Vibrato, plus homewares and other goods. The café is open from 8 am to 3 pm daily at 50 SE Scott Street in Bend.