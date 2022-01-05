Cafe des Chutes Opens in Old Sparrow Location 

Café des Chutes, the latest project for Workhouse owners Cari and
Christian Brown, is now open in the Old Ironworks space formerly occupied by Sparrow Bakery. The café had its soft opening in late December, serving coffee, pastries and other sweets from Sparrow Bakery and Blissful Spoon, along with coffee from Lone Pine and Still Vibrato, plus homewares and other goods. The café is open from 8 am to 3 pm daily at 50 SE Scott Street in Bend.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here