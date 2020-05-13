Every Weekday June 24-August 16
Days Of PlayPLAY – Days Of Play run all summer long and are a great way for kids to get out and have fun! From crafts, sports, water play and more, every day will bring something new and fun to the table. Check out the Bend Parks and Rec website for more information.
Tuesdays
Youth/Adult SlacklinePLAY — This class presents a combination of basic poses, transitions, floor exercises, stamina drills and games. All ages and levels welcome. Class cards and memberships available. 5-6pm.
Wednesdays
Bend Farmers MarketLOCAL – The Bend Farmers Market is a showcase of 100 percent Oregon-produced goods. There will be fresh produce, sweets, meats, flowers and more. 2-6pm.
Wednesdays
Bend Elks BaseballSPORTS – Be sure to take the family down to Vince Genna Stadium to catch an Elks game! Every Wednesday is free kids day for kids 12 and under. See website for complete schedule.
Wednesdays & Thursdays
Backpack ExplorersPLAY – Fill your backpacks with artifacts and explore the museum and its nature trails. Backpack Explorers is hands-on learning through science, art, music, culture and more. Each week is a different theme! Ages 3-5 with caregiver.
Thursdays
Bend Eastside Farmers MarketLOCAL — The Bend Farmers market is a showcase of 100 percent Oregon-produced goods. There will be fresh produce, sweets, meats, flowers and more. 2-6pm.
Fridays
Art in the ForestART – Embark on a day outside the studio for art using earthly materials. Shevlin Park is the perfect setting for foraging and creating! Activities include everything from plant identification to yoga. 6:1 camper to adult ratio. 9am-12pm or 9am-3pm. Register online.
Saturdays June 15 – September 7
Elk Lake Music on the WaterMUSIC – Fun for the whole family! Join us for our 2019 Music on the Water Summer Series and enjoy free great music by our extremely talented local and regional bands! Music starts at 5pm between the lodge and the lake.
May 30-June 2
Dean Hale Woodpecker FestivalFESTIVAL — At the 9th annual Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival participants have a choice of 20 guided tours in search of 11 different species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds that make the forests, burn areas and diverse habitat of Sisters and Central Oregon a birding hot spot.
June 5-9
Sisters RodeoEVENT – The Sisters Rodeo is always perfect for family fun! Bring the whole family of cowboys and cowgirls to enjoy some of their favorite events like bull riding, steer wrestling and more!
June 6
Mom + Baby GroupCONNECT – Come connect and relate with other moms about the challenges and joys of being a mother and how to bring mindfulness to your parenting. 1:15 - 2:15 pm
June 8
Pancakes for Parkinson'sFUNDRAISER — Come out for breakfast with the family to support a good cause! All donations will go to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. There will also be music and games. 7am-10pm.
June 14-16
Bite Of BendFESTIVAL — Celebrate the local flavor of Central Oregon during the region's largest food festival. Check out the Top Chef Competition, groove to the beats of fabulous music artists, sample local cuisine and don't forget the dessert! The Bite of Bend is a three-day food party for all ages on the streets of downtown Bend!
June 15
Little Hopper Rootbeer RunFUN RUN — Join us for another Kids Rock the Races event at the Bite of Bend, this time featuring root beer and ice cream in The Little Hopper Root Beer Run! Kids between the ages of 3-10 will have a blast on this fun course! Participants run the course while building key components of their root beer float.
June 15
Run for The BirdsRUN – Come to Sunriver for the 5K or 1K kids race and enjoy some stunning views of Mt. Bachelor, the meadows and Central Oregon wildlife. After the kids run there will be awards and the post-race celebration. All runners will receive a medal, and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place male and female finishers will win a one-night stay at Sunriver Resort! Proceeds go to the Sunriver Nature Center and Oregon Observatory.
June 20
Youth Learn To FishEVENT – The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be hosting this free event helping young anglers learn how to fish properly. Loaner rods, reels and tackle will be available and the pond will be stocked with rainbow trout. Ages 17 and under. Children ages 12-17 must have a juvenile angling license. 9am-noon.
June 20-23
4 Peaks Music FestivalMUSIC — Enjoy the Summer Solstice with four days and three nights of music, arts and fun with your family & friends! This boutique, intimate, and eclectic festival spans many genres of world-class musicians and kicks off the summer perfectly! Picturesque camping is free, as are kids 10 & under.
June 24
Ragin' RocketsLEARN — Come investigate Newton's laws of motion, then construct and launch rockets made out of 2-liter soda bottles. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade. Pre-registration required.
June 25
Magnetic MadnessLEARN — Examine the world of permanent and electromagnets as you investigate the magnetic properties of various materials, test the strength of neodymium, and even build a working electric motor to take home. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade. Pre-registration required.
June 26 - September 4 (every other Wed.)
Music on the GreenMusic – Music on the Green combines free summer concerts with a block party atmosphere to offer a powerful mix of community and family fun. Kids can enjoy inflatable bounce houses, all-inclusive Hope playground and other adventures, while the entire family can partake in a vast selection of tasty food, drinks and desserts. 6-7:30pm.
June 26
Shocking ScienceLEARN — Investigate what it takes to build circuits and explore the world of electrical attraction with our Van de Graaff generator by making foam fly, hair stand on end and mylar hover. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade.
June 27
Rainbow ScienceLEARN — Grab your diffraction glasses and prisms for a day full of color, light, rainbows and super-sized bubbles. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade.
June 28
Critter CatchLEARN — Want to see the tiny organisms that live in the Deschutes River? Use microscopes to check out live plankton and make a critter net that you can take home and use to capture your own microorganisms. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade.
July 4
4th of July Pet Parade & Old Fashioned FestivalFESTIVAL – Bring your pet or stuffed animal to the parade to walk along with a great Bend tradition! Once the parade is over there will be music, games, art, food and more at the Old Fashioned Festival in Drake Park! Parade lines up at 9am, and begins at 10 am. The Old Fashioned Festival runs from 11am-4pm.
July 4
Sunriver 4th of July FestivalFESTIVAL — Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day, including entertainment, games and food. Enter the watermelon eating contest, test your skills on the rock wall, play hoops and more. 10:30am-4pm.
July 4
4th of July FireworksFIREWORKS — Each year, fireworks are launched from the top of Pilot Butte at 10 pm. You can see the spectacular show from just about any spot in town with a view of Pilot Butte.
Pilot Butte | FreeJuly 6
StorytimeREAD – Join us for an interactive storytime with songs, rhymes and crafts. Suitable for children 0-5 yrs. 9:30am
July 10
Space Camp: Mission to MarsEXPLORE — Do you have what it takes to colonize Mars? Join us for a hands-on adventure. Reach for the stars and zoom across the galaxy to the red planet base camp. Learn all about mythological Mars and the origin of the name. Collaborate with other intergalactic travelers, play games, get ooey-gooey while concocting Mars mud, and have a blast. 10:30am. Ages 6-11.
Thursdays July 11-Aug 15
Munch and MusicMUSIC – This is the 29th year of Munch and Music! Providing music, arts, food and fun all summer long, Munch and Music is a great spot for the whole family. Bring your picnic and blanket and get ready for a delightful evening.
July 12-14
Bend Summer FestivalFESTIVAL — The Bend Summer Festival draws nearly 40,000 locals and visitors each year for a weekend like no other. Featuring fine food and libations, talented artists, three stages of first-class blues, rock and jazz from Central Oregon and across the nation, the Bend Summer Festival is more than just an event—it's a destination!
July 13
Kids Droplet DashFUN RUN — The final Kids Rock the Races event brought to you by PacificSource is held at The Bend Summer Festival! Kids between the ages of 3-10 will have a blast on this fun course. Noon.
July 13
Kids Ninja Night - Parents Night Out!NIGHT OUT — Parents drop off your kids (age 6 - 12) for this special Kids Open Play event in our amazing ninja warrior gym! We watch your kids and give them pizza and drinks while you have fun out and about. 5:30 - 8:30 pm
July 20
For the Love of Pets Benefit FestivalFESTIVAL – This dog-friendly community festival is host to an IPA tasting, great food, dozens of vendors and adoptable pets galore. 100 percent of funds raised at the event are split among local shelters/rescues. Raffle announcements and giveaways every hour! 11am-6pm.
July 20
Sunriver Antique & Classic Car ShowEVENT – Enjoy a summer's day of music in Sunriver Village while checking out some classic cars from the '20s and '30s, muscle cars and hot rods from the '70s and '80s. 10am.
7th Annual Newberry EventMUSIC — The 2019 Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival/Charity Fundraiser to Defeat MS is an outdoor, ticketed, three-day festival well-known as a good time for a good cause. The event hosts everything from rock, blues, jazz, reggae, folk, bluegrass and more. Kids 13 and under are free.
July 26
Balloons Over Bend Children's FestivalFESTIVAL — Balloons Over Bend is proud to partner with Saving Grace to bring a children's festival to the region filled with creating and fun! Kids will experience everything from educational experiments, carnival games, creative stations, nature nooks, the BEA Bike Rodeo and so much more! Noon-8pm.
July 26
Balloon Blast Kids RaceFUN RUN — The Balloon Blast is a race for kids which includes seven fun and exciting obstacles appropriate for all kids ages 3-10. We encourage parents and guardians to come cheer their little athletes on as they enjoy being part of a supportive, healthy and motivational community event. 2-3pm.
July 29
DnD Character Building WorkshopPLAY – Need a new character for your next DnD campaign? Join local player Meleny Chamberlain as she walks you through the various dice rolls that will get you started.
Teen program for ages 12-17. 3pm.
July 31-August 4
Deschutes County FairFAIR – This year marks 100 years of the Deschutes County Fair! This year's theme is "100 Years of Fun Since Day One!" From the rodeo, food, music, games and more, there's something for everyone at the DCF. Fair opens at 10am daily.
Summer Camps!
Still looking for some stellar summer fun for the kids? Check out our picks for multi-day camps in Bend.
June 17-21
Moving Joyfully CampFUN – This camp is filled with art projects, movement exploration, obstacle courses, acrobatics and games. On the last day there is a show for families! Ages 3-6
June 24-28
Ukulele CampMusic — Learn the basics and experience just how fun playing the ukulele can be! Ages 7-12.
1-2:30pm.
July 8-11
Explorers CampPLAY — Each day camp goers will explore in and around the studio with a mission to complete. Partake in scavenger hunts, sketch surroundings, collect treasures, and make prints, collage and more with our findings. Ages 4-11. 9am-3pm.
ARTdog | $250/full session, $150/morning session
July 15-19
RoboticsLEARN — Dabble in each aspect of the STEM world through this blended class of coding, robotics, and engineering and math. Grades 1-6, 1-3pm
July 22-July 25
Lego RoboticsLEARN — Learn how to use Lego RCX and NXT blocks to program and animate inventions. Design devices that can race around a track, shoot hoops, move "toxic waste" and engage in epic gladiatorial combat. For students who have completed 5th grade or above.
Bend Science Station | $295
bendsciencestation.org
Kids Whitewater Kayaking CampFUN — This all-levels four-day kids whitewater camp is designed to introduce youth to the exciting world of whitewater kayaking! Campers will visit waterways all over Central Oregon while under the close supervision of experienced guides.
July 22-26, July 29-August 2 & August 5-9
Camp Furry FriendsANIMALS — Learn pet care, make crafts, hear presentations from animal experts, and more! Three sessions to choose from: July 22-26, July 29-August 2 & August 5-9 from 9am to 12:30pm Monday - Friday. Pre-registration is required.