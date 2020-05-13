Submitted

Every Weekday June 24-August 16

Days Of Play

– Days Of Play run all summer long and are a great way for kids to get out and have fun! From crafts, sports, water play and more, every day will bring something new and fun to the table. Check out the Bend Parks and Rec website for more information.

Various locations | Free

bendparksandrec.org

Tuesdays

Youth/Adult Slackline

— This class presents a combination of basic poses, transitions, floor exercises, stamina drills and games. All ages and levels welcome. Class cards and memberships available. 5-6pm.

Tula Movement Arts | $18/youth drop-in, $20/adult drop-in

tulamovementarts.com

Wednesdays

Bend Farmers Market

– The Bend Farmers Market is a showcase of 100 percent Oregon-produced goods. There will be fresh produce, sweets, meats, flowers and more. 2-6pm.

Brooks Alley, Downtown Bend | Free

bendfarmersmarket.com

Wednesdays

Bend Elks Baseball

– Be sure to take the family down to Vince Genna Stadium to catch an Elks game! Every Wednesday is free kids day for kids 12 and under. See website for complete schedule.

Vince Genna Stadium | Prices Vary

bendelks.com

Wednesdays & Thursdays

Backpack Explorers

– Fill your backpacks with artifacts and explore the museum and its nature trails. Backpack Explorers is hands-on learning through science, art, music, culture and more. Each week is a different theme! Ages 3-5 with caregiver.

High Desert Museum | $15 per child

highdesertmuseum.org

Creative juices flow at Art Dog Studio in Bend — Explorers Camp July 8-11.

Thursdays

Bend Eastside Farmers Market

— The Bend Farmers market is a showcase of 100 percent Oregon-produced goods. There will be fresh produce, sweets, meats, flowers and more. 2-6pm.

Whole Foods | Free

bendfarmersmarket.com

Fridays

Art in the Forest

– Embark on a day outside the studio for art using earthly materials. Shevlin Park is the perfect setting for foraging and creating! Activities include everything from plant identification to yoga. 6:1 camper to adult ratio. 9am-12pm or 9am-3pm. Register online.

ARTdog Children's Art Studio | $38-$70

artdogbend.com

Saturdays June 15 – September 7

Elk Lake Music on the Water

– Fun for the whole family! Join us for our 2019 Music on the Water Summer Series and enjoy free great music by our extremely talented local and regional bands! Music starts at 5pm between the lodge and the lake.

Elk Lake Resort | Free

elklakeresort.net

May 30-June 2

Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival

— At the 9th annual Dean Hale Woodpecker Festival participants have a choice of 20 guided tours in search of 11 different species of woodpeckers and 200 other birds that make the forests, burn areas and diverse habitat of Sisters and Central Oregon a birding hot spot.

Sisters | Prices vary

ecuaudubon.org

June 5-9

Birds of prey at the High Desert Museum.

Sisters Rodeo

– The Sisters Rodeo is always perfect for family fun! Bring the whole family of cowboys and cowgirls to enjoy some of their favorite events like bull riding, steer wrestling and more!

Sisters Rodeo Association | Prices vary

sistersrodeo.com

June 6

Mom + Baby Group

– Come connect and relate with other moms about the challenges and joys of being a mother and how to bring mindfulness to your parenting. 1:15 - 2:15 pm

Free Spirit Bend | Free

freespiritbend.com

June 8

Pancakes for Parkinson's

— Come out for breakfast with the family to support a good cause! All donations will go to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. There will also be music and games. 7am-10pm.

Camp Abbott Trading Co., Sunriver | Free, Donations Accepted

mj9380@yahoo.com

June 14-16

Bite Of Bend

— Celebrate the local flavor of Central Oregon during the region's largest food festival. Check out the Top Chef Competition, groove to the beats of fabulous music artists, sample local cuisine and don't forget the dessert! The Bite of Bend is a three-day food party for all ages on the streets of downtown Bend!

Downtown Bend | Free

biteofbend.com

June 15

Little Hopper Rootbeer Run

— Join us for another Kids Rock the Races event at the Bite of Bend, this time featuring root beer and ice cream in The Little Hopper Root Beer Run! Kids between the ages of 3-10 will have a blast on this fun course! Participants run the course while building key components of their root beer float.

Troy Field | $5

biteofbend.com/little-hopper-root-beer-run

June 15

Run for The Birds

– Come to Sunriver for the 5K or 1K kids race and enjoy some stunning views of Mt. Bachelor, the meadows and Central Oregon wildlife. After the kids run there will be awards and the post-race celebration. All runners will receive a medal, and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place male and female finishers will win a one-night stay at Sunriver Resort! Proceeds go to the Sunriver Nature Center and Oregon Observatory.

Sunriver Resort Lodge | 5K/$30, 1K/$15

destinationhotels.com/ sunriver-resort

June 20

Youth Learn To Fish

– The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will be hosting this free event helping young anglers learn how to fish properly. Loaner rods, reels and tackle will be available and the pond will be stocked with rainbow trout. Ages 17 and under. Children ages 12-17 must have a juvenile angling license. 9am-noon.

Shevlin Park Pond | Free

bendparkandrec.org

June 20-23

4 Peaks Music Festival

— Enjoy the Summer Solstice with four days and three nights of music, arts and fun with your family & friends! This boutique, intimate, and eclectic festival spans many genres of world-class musicians and kicks off the summer perfectly! Picturesque camping is free, as are kids 10 & under.

Stevenson Ranch | Prices Vary

4peaksmusic.com

June 24

Ragin' Rockets

— Come investigate Newton's laws of motion, then construct and launch rockets made out of 2-liter soda bottles. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade. Pre-registration required.

Bend Science Station | $80

bendsciencestation.org/classes/elementary

June 25

Magnetic Madness

— Examine the world of permanent and electromagnets as you investigate the magnetic properties of various materials, test the strength of neodymium, and even build a working electric motor to take home. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade. Pre-registration required.

Bend Science Station | $80

bendsciencestation.org/classes/elementary

June 26 - September 4 (every other Wed.)

Music on the Green

– Music on the Green combines free summer concerts with a block party atmosphere to offer a powerful mix of community and family fun. Kids can enjoy inflatable bounce houses, all-inclusive Hope playground and other adventures, while the entire family can partake in a vast selection of tasty food, drinks and desserts. 6-7:30pm.

Sam Johnson Park, Redmond | Free

visitredmond.com/events

June 26

Shocking Science

— Investigate what it takes to build circuits and explore the world of electrical attraction with our Van de Graaff generator by making foam fly, hair stand on end and mylar hover. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade.

Bend Science Station | $80 Pre-registration required.

bendsciencestation.org/classes/elementary

June 27

Rainbow Science

— Grab your diffraction glasses and prisms for a day full of color, light, rainbows and super-sized bubbles. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade.

Bend Science Station | $80 Pre-registration required.

bendsciencestation.org/classes/elementary

June 28

Critter Catch

— Want to see the tiny organisms that live in the Deschutes River? Use microscopes to check out live plankton and make a critter net that you can take home and use to capture your own microorganisms. For students who have completed 1st or 2nd grade.

Bend Science Station | $80 Pre-registration required.

bendsciencestation.org/classes/elementary

Come to Drake Park for the Old Fashioned Festival on the 4th of July.

July 4

4th of July Pet Parade & Old Fashioned Festival

– Bring your pet or stuffed animal to the parade to walk along with a great Bend tradition! Once the parade is over there will be music, games, art, food and more at the Old Fashioned Festival in Drake Park! Parade lines up at 9am, and begins at 10 am. The Old Fashioned Festival runs from 11am-4pm.

Downtown Bend/Drake Park | Free

bendparksandrec.org

July 4

Sunriver 4th of July Festival

— Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day, including entertainment, games and food. Enter the watermelon eating contest, test your skills on the rock wall, play hoops and more. 10:30am-4pm.

The Village at Sunriver | Free, $1 per activity ticket

villageatsunriver.com/events

July 4

4th of July Fireworks

— Each year, fireworks are launched from the top of Pilot Butte at 10 pm. You can see the spectacular show from just about any spot in town with a view of Pilot Butte.

Pilot Butte | Free

Storytime

– Join us for an interactive storytime with songs, rhymes and crafts. Suitable for children 0-5 yrs. 9:30am

East Bend Public Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org

July 10

Space Camp: Mission to Mars

— Do you have what it takes to colonize Mars? Join us for a hands-on adventure. Reach for the stars and zoom across the galaxy to the red planet base camp. Learn all about mythological Mars and the origin of the name. Collaborate with other intergalactic travelers, play games, get ooey-gooey while concocting Mars mud, and have a blast. 10:30am. Ages 6-11.

Sisters Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org

Thursdays July 11-Aug 15

Munch and Music

– This is the 29th year of Munch and Music! Providing music, arts, food and fun all summer long, Munch and Music is a great spot for the whole family. Bring your picnic and blanket and get ready for a delightful evening.

Drake Park | Free

munchandmusic.com

July 12-14

Bend Summer Festival

— The Bend Summer Festival draws nearly 40,000 locals and visitors each year for a weekend like no other. Featuring fine food and libations, talented artists, three stages of first-class blues, rock and jazz from Central Oregon and across the nation, the Bend Summer Festival is more than just an event—it's a destination!

Downtown Bend | Free

bendsummerfestival.com

July 13

Kids Droplet Dash

— The final Kids Rock the Races event brought to you by PacificSource is held at The Bend Summer Festival! Kids between the ages of 3-10 will have a blast on this fun course. Noon.

Troy Field | $5

bendsummerfestival.com

July 13

Kids Ninja Night - Parents Night Out!

— Parents drop off your kids (age 6 - 12) for this special Kids Open Play event in our amazing ninja warrior gym! We watch your kids and give them pizza and drinks while you have fun out and about. 5:30 - 8:30 pm

Free Spirit Bend | $25

freespiritbend.com

July 20

For the Love of Pets Benefit Festival

– This dog-friendly community festival is host to an IPA tasting, great food, dozens of vendors and adoptable pets galore. 100 percent of funds raised at the event are split among local shelters/rescues. Raffle announcements and giveaways every hour! 11am-6pm.

American Legion Park | Free

FLPBbenefit.com

July 20

Sunriver Antique & Classic Car Show

– Enjoy a summer's day of music in Sunriver Village while checking out some classic cars from the '20s and '30s, muscle cars and hot rods from the '70s and '80s. 10am.

Village at Sunriver | Free

events@alpine-entertainment.com

7th Annual Newberry Event

— The 2019 Newberry Event Music & Arts Festival/Charity Fundraiser to Defeat MS is an outdoor, ticketed, three-day festival well-known as a good time for a good cause. The event hosts everything from rock, blues, jazz, reggae, folk, bluegrass and more. Kids 13 and under are free.

Newberry National Volcanic Monument | Prices vary.

newberryevent.com

July 26

Balloons Over Bend Children's Festival

— Balloons Over Bend is proud to partner with Saving Grace to bring a children's festival to the region filled with creating and fun! Kids will experience everything from educational experiments, carnival games, creative stations, nature nooks, the BEA Bike Rodeo and so much more! Noon-8pm.

Riverbend Park | Prices vary

balloonsoverbend.com

July 26

Balloon Blast Kids Race

— The Balloon Blast is a race for kids which includes seven fun and exciting obstacles appropriate for all kids ages 3-10. We encourage parents and guardians to come cheer their little athletes on as they enjoy being part of a supportive, healthy and motivational community event. 2-3pm.

Riverbend Park | $5

balloonsoverbend.com

July 29

DnD Character Building Workshop

– Need a new character for your next DnD campaign? Join local player Meleny Chamberlain as she walks you through the various dice rolls that will get you started.

Teen program for ages 12-17. 3pm.

Downtown Bend Public Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org

Cool off ath Bend Summer Festival July 12-14

July 31-August 4

Deschutes County Fair

– This year marks 100 years of the Deschutes County Fair! This year's theme is "100 Years of Fun Since Day One!" From the rodeo, food, music, games and more, there's something for everyone at the DCF. Fair opens at 10am daily.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center | Prices vary

expo.deschutes.org/fair

Summer Camps!

Still looking for some stellar summer fun for the kids? Check out our picks for multi-day camps in Bend.



June 17-21

Moving Joyfully Camp

– This camp is filled with art projects, movement exploration, obstacle courses, acrobatics and games. On the last day there is a show for families! Ages 3-6

Tula Movement Arts

tulamovementarts.com

June 24-28

Ukulele Camp

— Learn the basics and experience just how fun playing the ukulele can be! Ages 7-12.

1-2:30pm.

Cascade School of Music | $110

ccschoolofmusic.org

July 8-11

Explorers Camp

— Each day camp goers will explore in and around the studio with a mission to complete. Partake in scavenger hunts, sketch surroundings, collect treasures, and make prints, collage and more with our findings. Ages 4-11. 9am-3pm.

ARTdog | $250/full session, $150/morning session

Artdogbend.com

July 15-19

Robotics

— Dabble in each aspect of the STEM world through this blended class of coding, robotics, and engineering and math. Grades 1-6, 1-3pm

Sylvan of Bend | $199

Bend.OR@sylvanlearning.com

July 22-July 25

Lego Robotics

— Learn how to use Lego RCX and NXT blocks to program and animate inventions. Design devices that can race around a track, shoot hoops, move "toxic waste" and engage in epic gladiatorial combat. For students who have completed 5th grade or above.

Bend Science Station | $295

bendsciencestation.org

Kids Whitewater Kayaking Camp

— This all-levels four-day kids whitewater camp is designed to introduce youth to the exciting world of whitewater kayaking! Campers will visit waterways all over Central Oregon while under the close supervision of experienced guides.

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe | $395

tumalocreek.com/ kids-whitewater-kayaking-camp

July 22-26, July 29-August 2 & August 5-9

Camp Furry Friends

— Learn pet care, make crafts, hear presentations from animal experts, and more! Three sessions to choose from: July 22-26, July 29-August 2 & August 5-9 from 9am to 12:30pm Monday - Friday. Pre-registration is required.

Humane Society of Central Oregon | $145 per child, $125 per sibling

hsco.org/ camp-furry-friends-2019



