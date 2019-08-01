Courtesy Old Mill District

Don't miss the Avett Brothers & Lake Street Dive show at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, August 15.

MONDAYS & WEDNESDAYS

BMX PRACTICE AND RACING

SPORTS - For riders of all skill levels. Great for kids to come work on biking skills and get comfortable on a closed track. Loaner bikes and helmets are available. Must wear long sleeved shirt, pant/knee protection and closed-toe shoes. Mon., 5:30-7:30pm and Wed., 5:30-6:30pm. Racing is at 6:45pm.

High Desert BMX | $5 - $8

usabmx.com/tracks/0902





WEDNESDAYS

AFTERNOON POKEMON CARDS

PLAY – Check out Wabi Sabi's new location and play Pokemon! New players welcome to come earn or borrow cards. Learn the classic card game in a fun and fair way. 2:30-4:30pm.

Wabi Sabi | Free

wabisabibend.com

WEDNESDAYS UNTIL AUGUST 21

LET'S PICNIC

PLAY – Meet at various parks throughout the Bend Park and Recreation District for live music, games, art and more. Plus, BPRD is coming through with ice cream treats! Bring a blanket or chairs. No glass or alcohol. 6-8pm. Go online for listing of locations.

Various parks | Free

bendparksandrec.org

WEDNESDAYS THROUGH OCTOBER 9

BEND FARMERS MARKET

MARKET – The Bend Farmers Market is a mid-week stop for all of your produce needs! Everything from vegetables, fruit, pastries and more. 2-6pm.

Brooks Alley | Free

bendfarmersmarket.com

SATURDAYS

WEEKEND POKEMON CARDS

PLAY – Bring your own deck or borrow some cards to learn how to play the classic card game in a fun and fair way. On the third Saturday of the month, Wabi Sabi holds a tournament for an extra hour. 10am-1pm.

Wabi Sabi | Free

wabisabibend.com

SATURDAYS THROUGH SEPTEMBER 21

NORTHWEST CROSSING FARMERS MARKET

MARKET – Stroll along and peruse various produce, meats, eggs and crafts while taking in live music, craft beer and more! 10am-2pm.

Northwest Crossing | Free

nwxfarmersmarket.com

SATURDAYS THROUGH OCTOBER 26

REDMOND SATURDAY MARKETS

MARKET – Enjoy fresh veggies, fish, meat, plants, pastries, lunch, arts, crafts, music, special events and more! The Redmond Saturday Markets are filled with something for everybody. 9am-3pm.

7730 Leary Way, Redmond | Free

redmondsaturdaymarket.org

AUGUST 1

MUNCH & MUSIC

TUNES —The Original Wailers are coming to town. Play in the kid's zone, get fantastic food, drink and more. Music starts at 5:30pm.

Drake Park | Free

munchandmusic.com

AUGUST 2

TWEEN/TEEN FLOW + CHILL

PLAY – Learn to appreciate different yoga poses while building strength and flexibility. For kids ages 10-16. 6-7:30pm.

Free Spirit Bend | $20

freespiritbend.com

AUGUST 3

MUSIC ON THE WATER

Courtesy Elk Lake Resort

Enjoy the last of summer at the Elk Lake Music on the Water Series.

TUNES – Enjoy a lakeside experience, featuring performances from Opal Agafia and the Sweet Nothings. Music starts at 5pm.

Elk Lake Resort | Free

elklakeresort.net

AUGUST 3

SUMMER READING LIBRARY SLEEPOVER

overnight - Come spend the night at the library with your parent! The night starts with family games, crafts, stories and other activities. Lights out at 10:30pm means it's time to crawl into your sleeping bags. Leave in the morning by 8am. Ages 6-11. Online registration required.

East Bend Library | Free

deschuteslibrary.org

JULY 31-AUG 4

DESCHUTES COUNTY FAIR & RODEO

EVENT - 2019 marks the 100th year anniversary of the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo! Enjoy the delicious fair foods, live music, rodeo, art and overall atmosphere throughout the five-day event. The theme this year? "100 Years of Fun Since Day One!" Let's make it count.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center | Prices vary

expo.deschutes.org/fair

AUGUST 5-8

BUILDERS CAMP

CRAFTS – Try everything from painting, clay, pastels, printmaking and more at this art camp hosted by ARTdog. It's mixed media art at its finest! 9am-3pm.

ARTdog Studio | $250

artdogbend.com

AUGUST 6

10 BARREL MOVIE ON THE PATIO

FILM - Enjoy a showing of "The Karate Kid." Eat delicious food and partake in movie-themed activities. Wax on, wax off! Movie starts at 8:30pm.

10 Barrel's Westside Pub| Free

10barrel.com

AUGUST 7

BEND ELKS KID'S DAY

SPORTS – Catch the last kid's day at the Bend Elks' baseball game! This means kids 12 and under get in free with a paid adult. The Bend Elks face Portland at home!

Vince Genna Stadium | free with adult entry

bendelks.com

AUGUST 7-10

CROOK COUNTY FAIR

EVENT – There are plenty of activities for the whole family (can you say pony rides?) along with food, drink, art and a stellar music lineup to keep things lively throughout the fair.

Crook County Fairgrounds | Free

crookcountyfairgrounds.com

AUGUST 8

MUNCH AND MUSIC

TUNES – Enjoy a performance from rock band favorite, the Supersuckers. Play in the kid's zone, get great food, drink and more. Music starts at 5:30pm.

Drake Park | Free

munchandmusic.com

AUGUST 9

MUSEUM AND ME

LEARN - For children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities, come enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Check out the museum's newest exhibits. 5-8pm.

High Desert Museum | Free

highdesertmuseum.org

AUGUST 9

BAT WALK

LEARN – Go on an evening expedition in search of bats on the museum grounds using echolocator equipment. Make sure to bring weather-appropriate clothing and a flashlight or headlamp and be ready to tour the museum after hours. 7:30-9pm.

High Desert Museum | $10

highdesertmuseum.org

AUGUST 9-11

SUNRIVER ART FAIR

FESTIVAL - From paintings, ceramics and photography to sculptures, textiles, mixed media and more– enjoy over 80 artists' works at the Sunriver Art Fair. There will be live music throughout the fair for all to enjoy.

Village at Sunriver | Free

sunriverartfair.com

AUGUST 10

MUSIC ON THE WATER

lakeside – Venture to Elk Lake for music featuring Derek Michael Marc and Friends. Music starts at 5pm.

Elk Lake Resort | Free

elklakeresort.net

AUGUST 10-22

SUNRIVER MUSIC FESTIVAL

classical – Come to Sunriver for a variety of classical musical performances, perfect for the whole family. The Sunriver Music Festival celebrates its 42nd year with everything from classical symphony concerts, solo pianists, choirs and more!

Various locations | Prices Vary

sunrivermusic.org

AUGUST 13

JR. RANGER PROGRAM

LEARN - Get hands-on experience with conservation and preservation efforts for the environment. There will be activities, discussions, a hike and then awards will be given out for each new Junior Forest Ranger. 12:30-2:30pm.

Elk Lake Resort | Free

elklakeresort.net

AUGUST 15

AVETT BROTHERS & LAKE STREET DIVE

MUSIC – Come to the Les Schwab Amphitheater show featuring performances from the Avett Brothers and special guests Lake Street Dive. Doors open at 4:30pm.

Les Schwab Amphitheater | $55 general admission.

bendconcerts.com

AUGUST 15

MUNCH AND MUSIC

TUNES - The last Munch and Music show of the year is from the Johnny Cash tribute band, Cash'd Out. Play in the kid's zone, get great food, drink and more. Music starts at 5:30pm.

Drake Park | Free

munchandmusic.com



AUGUST 16-18 & AUGUST 23-25

DISNEY'S NEWSIES! THE MUSICAL

THEATER – A perfect musical for the whole family, NEWSIES! is all about spreading the message to always fight for what's right and to seize the day. Fri., 7:30pm, Sat., 2pm and Sun., 2pm.

Tower Theatre | Prices vary.

towertheatre.org

AUGUST 17

MUSIC ON THE WATER

lakeside – Come to Elk Lake for some live music featuring Jay Fleming. Music starts at 5pm.

Elk Lake Resort | Free

elklakeresort.net

AUGUST 17-18

SISTERS WILD WEST SHOW

FESTIVAL - Come live out your cowboy or cowgirl dreams at the Sisters Wild West Show! There will be a variety of spaghetti western skits and shootouts. Eat food, listen to music, browse antiques and more. Sat., 10am-5pm and Sun., 10am-4pm.

Creekside Park | Free

centraloregonshows.com

AUGUST 22

BUILD A BIRDHOUSE

CRAFTS - Learn how to use woodworking tools around the shop and build your very own bird house. All materials included. 1-4pm.

DIY Cave | $69/in district, $82.80 out of district.

diycave.com

AUGUST 23-25

ART IN THE HIGH DESERT

FESTIVAL - Admire, browse and buy art from over 120 nationally-acclaimed artists. Set along the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District, this is a fun and beautiful way to take in some of the best art in the country.

Old Mill District | Free

artinthehighdesert.com

AUGUST 24

MUSIC ON THE WATER

lakeside – Come to Elk Lake and enjoy a performance from Sleepless Truckers. Music starts at 5pm.

Elk Lake Resort | Free

elklakeresort.net

AUGUST 24

KIDS NINJA NIGHT

Submitted

It's all smiles at Kid's Ninja Night August 24 at Free Spirit Bend Don't miss the Avett Brothers & Lake Street Dive show at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, August 15.

PLAY – Let your kids become ninjas for the night as they practice skills at Free Spirit Bend. Pizza and drinks provided. 5:30-8:30pm.

Free Spirit Bend | $25

freespiritbend.com

AUGUST 25

TALENT SHOW – SISTERS SUNDAY SHOWCASE

SHOW - Watch some awesome talents on display at the bandshell stage during the Sisters Farmers Market. Come early to get your shopping and lunch in. 1-1:45pm. Email jennie@starshine-theater.com for audition info.

Sisters Farmers Market | Free

sistersfarmersmarket.com

AUGUST 26-28

LITTLE PALEONTOLOGISTS

CRAFTS - For kids ages 3-5, Little Paleontologists takes you on a trip of discovering fossils, dinosaur eggs and more.

AUGUST 26-29

MAD SCIENTISTS: MASTERMINDS!

LEARN - All the kids need for this session is their minds, some creativity and a 2-liter bottle. Things could get messy! 9am-3pm.

Hollinshead Barn | $180/in district, $216/out of district.

bendparksandrec.org

AUGUST 31

MUSIC ON THE WATER

tunes – Come to Elk Lake for some family fun and music featuring Third Seven. Music starts at 5pm.

Elk Lake Resort | Free

elklakeresort.net

SEPTEMBER 6-8

SISTERS FOLK FESTIVAL

Concerts – What better way to spend some late summer days than with a great selection of live music? This annual three-day music festival is perfect for a family outing. Performers this year include Bruce Cockburn, Kuinka, Rising Appalachia and more!

Sisters | prices vary

sistersfolkfestival.org

SEPTEMBER 7

MUSIC ON THE WATER

Tunes - Come to Elk Lake for some family fun and music featuring Mark Ransom. Music starts at 5pm.

Elk Lake Resort | Free

elklakeresort.net

SEPTEMBER 8

click to enlarge Submitted

Kids love the Great Duck Race at Drake Park on September 8 .

GREAT DUCK RACE

EVENT - Pick the right duck and watch as it races its way down the Deschutes River! This event is fun for both parents and kids as there are some top-notch prizes at stake. Music, food and other activities will be scattered throughout the park as well. Proceeds go to Central Oregon charities. 11am.

Drake Park | $5

theduckrace.com

SEPTEMBER 9

PRESCHOOL PARADE STORYTIME

LITERACY - For ages 3-5. Kids will become familiar with stories, songs, rhymes and crafts to prepare their literacy skills for kindergarten. 9:30am.

East Bend Library | Free.

deschuteslibrary.org

SEPTEMBER 10

10 BARREL MOVIE ON THE PATIO

FILM - Enjoy a viewing of "Dumb and Dumber" at 10 Barrel's westside pub while eating some delicious food or partaking in any of the move-themed activities. Fun for all! Movie starts at 8:30pm.

10 Barrel's Westside Pub| Free

10barrel.com

SEPTEMBER 10

THORN HOLLOW STRING BAND

Tunes - It's going to be a toe tappin' kind of afternoon at the High Desert Museum! Enjoy all the skills and fun that the Thorn Hollow Sting Band brings to the table. 11am.

High Desert Museum | Free

highdesertmuseum.org

SEPTEMBER 13 – 15, 19 - 21

MAMMA MIA!

THEATER – Come downtown to the Tower to enjoy the story and music that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show! When a young bride-to-be tries to find her real father, it's more confusing than she thought! Told through the hit songs of pop group ABBA, this all-local musical sensation will turn you into a dancing queen! 7:30pm.

Tower Theatre | $32, $42, $47

towertheatre.org

SEPTEMBER 14

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S

FUNDRAISER - Held nationwide, this is the world's largest event to raise awareness for Alzheimer's. You can start your own team or join a team. Registration is at 10am, opening ceremony at 10:45am and the walk starts at 11am. Choose between a 3.4- mile or 1.2-mile option.

Riverbend Park | Free – donation suggested

act.alz.org

SEPTEMBER 14

GARY CLARK JR.

MUSIC - Rounding out the summer season with the last couple of Les Schwab Amphitheater shows is never a bad idea! Gary Clark Jr. brings an inspiring mix of rock, blues, funk and more to the stage. Doors open at 5:30pm.

Les Schwab Amphitheater | $39.50 advance, $45 day of show.

bendconcerts.com

OCTOBER 3

ROBERT PLANT AND THE SENSATIONAL SPACE SHIFTERS

MUSIC – Don't miss the last Les Schwab show of the year! Catch the former front man of Led Zeppelin doing what he does best as he rounds out his tour with a Central Oregon performance. Doors open at 5pm.

Les Schwab Amphitheater | $59.50 general admission

bendconcerts.com

OCTOBER 4-6

BEND FALL FESTIVAL

Brian Becker

Let the creative juices flow –pumpkin painting at Bend Fall Festival October 4-6.

TRADITION - Revel in a classic fall tradition with the Bend Fall Festival. There will be live music, the harvest market, fine artist promenade, world goods in the Souk Market, delicious food and drink and plenty of activities for the kids– pumpkin painting anyone? Fri., 5-10pm, Sat., 11am-10pm, Sun., 11am-5pm.

Downtown Bend | Free

bendfallfestival.com

OCTOBER 5

HARVEST RUN

FUN RUN – This is the final Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races event! Kids will run through Troy Field (just south of Fall Festival downtown) and receive a pumpkin they can bring back to paint after the race. All runners will also get a #1 bib, participation ribbon and some tasty treats. Ages 3-4, noon, ages 5-7, 12:10pm, and ages 8-10, 12:20pm.

Troy Field | $5

bendfallfestival.com

OCTOBER 8

KEB' MO' SOLO

MUSIC - Over the past two decades, Keb' Mo' has cultivated a reputation as a modern master of American roots music, fusing country blues with touches of soul and folksy story telling. Come to the Tower and enjoy the master in a live solo performance.

The Tower Theatre | $42 - $67

towertheatre.org

NOVEMBER 2

HAPPY GIRLS RUN SISTERS

SPORTS - Take in the beautiful views along Peterson Ridge (half marathon) or run through downtown Sisters (5k).Fall is a great time to run and celebrate! Must be at least 10 years old to do the 5K and 12 to run the Half Marathon.

Sisters | Registration prices vary

happygirlsrun.com/sisters