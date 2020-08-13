Submitted

Bend Park & Rec's Enrichment Wednesdays are always a bit hit!

Tuesdays

Online Art Activities for Kids

- Join Camp Fire for virtual art activities every Tuesday at 4pm. Designed for K-5th graders but open to all! No registration required. 4-4:30pm.

Camp Fire Central Oregon | Free

campfireco.org/virtual





Wednesdays through October 14

Bend Farmers Market

– Take a stroll through Brooks Alley downtown, and enjoy fresh local produce and farm products. There's a diverse selection from pies to soaps, produce of every description and don't forget the berries! Come enjoy the sunshine and support local agriculture. 2-6pm.

Brooks Alley Downtown | Free

Bendfarmersmarket.com





Wednesdays - Through Sept. 2

Math Enrichment Camp

- Engaging, fun and hands-on day camps will challenge kids to think creatively as they build, investigate and hypothesize with peers. All camps will be outside on the lawn at The Hive. Registration is required! Ages 8-11. 10am-2pm.

The Hive | $60-$75

bendtutor.com

Thursdays

Livestream Pre + Postnatal Yoga

Enjoy some bonding time at Mom + Baby Yoga Picnic at Free Spirit in the Old Mill

- Livestreamed yoga classes for new mamas and mamas to be! 10:30-11:30am.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $9, 5-pack $40

freespiritbend.com/

Thursdays and Saturdays through September

Basic Skills Kayaking Class

– This course will prepare you to confidently explore the region's lakes and rivers. A great launching point, participants will learn comprehensive safety and basic paddle stroke techniques while enjoying the company and encouragement of expert instructors. The Basic Skills Kayaking Class is suggested as a beginning or refresher course for paddlers 15 years and up. Call the shop for more information: 541-317-9407

Tumalo Creek | $75

Tumalocreek.com





Sundays - Through Sept. 30

Sisters Farmers Market

- Bring the little ones down to this socially distanced market in the heart of downtown Sisters! Free take-home kid's education kits are offered weekly.

Fir Street Park, Sisters | Free

sistersfarmersmarket.com

August 14 and 22

Kids Ninja Nights

Just hanging out at Kids Ninja Night at Free Spirit in the Old Mill

- Kids ages 6 to 12 years old will have a blast playing, climbing and exploring during this fun, drop-off playtime. 6-9pm.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $20

freespiritbend.com

August 14-15

Into The Woods Jr. Matinee

- Into the Woods JR. features all of your favorite characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables by Thoroughly Modern Productions T3 Teen Theatre Company! 2pm.

The Tower Theatre | $27.50

towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/into-the-woods-jr_0

August 15

Bezel Set Gemstone Ring Workshop

- This fun workshop is great for those with some metal working/soldering experience who want to advance their skills. Learn how to create and bezel set a gemstone in sterling silver from beginning to end! Ages 15 and up, all materials provided. 10am-4pm.

August 17-21

Campfire SummerKids - Stage Life Camp

- Come discover your inner artist! From designing backdrops and costumes, to learning how to build a script, campers will explore all aspects of the performing arts. The week will end with a showcase that all parents are welcome to attend. K-6th grades.

Ponderosa Elementary |$190-$215

Campfireco.org/summerkids

August 17-21

ARTDog Magic Camp

- Join in for a magical week of creating including slime, potions, magical creatures and more. We'll mix concoctions, get messy, use lots of glitter and stretch our imaginations to make all things make-believe. Perfect for kids ages 4-11. Waitlist only - space is limited! 9am-3pm.

ARTDog Bend | $325

artdogbend.com/summer-camps

Aug. 17-21, 24-28 and 31–Sept. 4

Kids Ninja Warrior Summer Camp

- Kids (ages 6-12) will have the time of their lives experiencing our super-rad kids ninja warrior gym this summer. Our experienced adult coaches will lead new ninja warrior challenges, team games and fun activities. This is a drop-off event! 9am-3:30pm.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $65 single day, $250 full week

Freespiritbend.com





Check out Dual Canvas Painting at the Art Station August 23

With Your Child: Dual Canvas Painting

– Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon of art! You and your child will be guided through an acrylic painting experience. Each pair of painters will receive a canvas to create an image and when placed together will turn into one masterpiece. The theme is Ice Cream Treat: Pick your favorite, even a triple scoop and learn about light and dark tones. 2:30 – 4pm

Art Station |$39

register.bendparksandrec.org]





August 24 – 25

Cinderella Dance Camp

- Take a fantastic journey through the magical kingdom of Cinderella in this themed camp. Join the cast: kings, queens, spinning wheels, fairies, evil stepsisters, soldiers and horses. Learn ballet, tap, and lyrical dances. Includes crafts and a performance on the last day. Bring a healthy snack to keep the energy high. Ages 5 – 8.

Academie De Ballet | $72

register.bendparksandrec.org

August 24-28

ARTDog Action Art Camp

- Join in for a week of hands-on active art experiences. Each day will include a workshop that is physically active in some way. We'll jump, throw, run and more to make messy masterpieces. Perfect for kids ages 4-11. Waitlist only - space is limited! 9am-3pm.

ARTDog Bend | $325

artdogbend.com/summer-camps

August 24-28

Tumalo Day Camp

Round out the summer with Camp Fire's Tumalo Day Camp

- A fun, unique and unforgettable experience for kids. Campers are immersed in the natural world, inspiring a sense of wonder while building self-confidence and awareness. Each camper becomes an integral part of a memorable camp experience, filled with fun games, crafts, camp songs, silly skits and more. 10am-3pm.

Tumalo State Park | $130-$255

campfireco.org/tdc/

August 24-28

Tumalo Day Camp Counselor in Training

Teens learn leadership and teamwork skills at Tumalo Day Camp's Counselor in Training program

-Learn leadership and teamwork skills while having fun at camp! CITs are an invaluable part of Tumalo Day Camp. For youth 13-18 years old, the CIT program provides great experience that youth can draw from as they apply for jobs, hone their own Camp Counselor skills, or even apply to colleges.

Tumalo State Park | $100

campfireco.org/tdc/

September 4

3D Printing

- 3D printing is a skill anyone can learn to use and enjoy. This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs. You will be directed to the proper software to add to your own computer for future self-learning too. All material included. Ages 9-17

DIY Cave | $69

Bendparkandrec.org





Children's Ki Aikido

- By cultivating good habits at an early age, Ki-Aikido and Ki Development give children a foundation they can rely on for a lifetime of positive growth. While children's bodies are growing, so are their minds. Children will learn the martial art Ki-Aikido. As they grow, they learn how to apply these lessons to all activities: school, play, sports and relationships. Ages 5-13

Oregon Ki Society | $94

Bendparkandrec.org

September 8 – October 15

Middle School Tennis League

- This program emphasizes skill development, maximum participation, good sportsmanship and fun. Players register by school and will receive a team uniform.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 4-5:30pm

Locations vary | $50

Bendparkandrec.org





Youth Flag Football

- Kids will learn football fundamentals, game play and most importantly, they will have tons of fun! Teams will practice twice a week and games will be played on Sunday afternoons. Available for 1st graders through 8th graders - different ages will play in different leagues! 4-8pm.

Location TBD | $65

register.bendparksandrec.org

Saturdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 17,

Kindergarten Soccer League

Get active and have fun! Kindergarten soccer league starts September 12

- Designed for the player too young to participate in the Youth Fall Soccer program, this league highlights soccer skill development, learning teamwork and sportsmanship, being active and having fun! Teams meet on Saturdays for 50 minutes, this includes practices and scrimmages. 9am.

Skyline Sports Park | $49

register.bendparksandrec.org

Sundays, Sept. 13-Oct. 11

Start Smart Football

- Get involved with your child while introducing them to the sport of football! We use soft equipment while teaching the basics of kicking, passing and catching. Equipment is provided for players to keep. An adult must attend and participate with their child! 9-9:50am

Big Sky Sports Complex | $54

register.bendparksandrec.org

September 16 – October 21

Jewell Enrichment Wednesdays- Fun, Funky Fresh Dance

– There are different Enrichment Wednesday sessions throughout the school year. Have fun by moving and grooving to music and dance games like limbo, freeze dance, dance teacher and more! Ages 5-12.



