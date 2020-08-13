 Calendar | Calendar | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
August 13, 2020 Bend Nest » Calendar

Calendar 

Bend Park & Rec's Enrichment Wednesdays are always a bit hit! - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Bend Park & Rec's Enrichment Wednesdays are always a bit hit!

Tuesdays
Online Art Activities for Kids

ARTS AND CRAFTS - Join Camp Fire for virtual art activities every Tuesday at 4pm. Designed for K-5th graders but open to all! No registration required. 4-4:30pm.

Camp Fire Central Oregon | Free
campfireco.org/virtual

Wednesdays through October 14
Bend Farmers Market

FAMILY FUN – Take a stroll through Brooks Alley downtown, and enjoy fresh local produce and farm products. There's a diverse selection from pies to soaps, produce of every description and don't forget the berries! Come enjoy the sunshine and support local agriculture. 2-6pm.

Brooks Alley Downtown | Free
Bendfarmersmarket.com

Wednesdays - Through Sept. 2
Math Enrichment Camp

CAMP - Engaging, fun and hands-on day camps will challenge kids to think creatively as they build, investigate and hypothesize with peers. All camps will be outside on the lawn at The Hive. Registration is required! Ages 8-11. 10am-2pm.

The Hive | $60-$75
bendtutor.com

Thursdays
Livestream Pre + Postnatal Yoga

Enjoy some bonding time at Mom + Baby Yoga Picnic at Free Spirit in the Old Mill - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Enjoy some bonding time at Mom + Baby Yoga Picnic at Free Spirit in the Old Mill

MOM-FRIENDLY - Livestreamed yoga classes for new mamas and mamas to be! 10:30-11:30am.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $9, 5-pack $40
freespiritbend.com/

Thursdays and Saturdays through September
Basic Skills Kayaking Class

PADDLE – This course will prepare you to confidently explore the region's lakes and rivers. A great launching point, participants will learn comprehensive safety and basic paddle stroke techniques while enjoying the company and encouragement of expert instructors. The Basic Skills Kayaking Class is suggested as a beginning or refresher course for paddlers 15 years and up. Call the shop for more information: 541-317-9407

Tumalo Creek | $75
Tumalocreek.com

Sundays - Through Sept. 30
Sisters Farmers Market

FAMILY FUN - Bring the little ones down to this socially distanced market in the heart of downtown Sisters! Free take-home kid's education kits are offered weekly.

Fir Street Park, Sisters | Free
sistersfarmersmarket.com

August 14 and 22
Kids Ninja Nights

Just hanging out at Kids Ninja Night at Free Spirit in the Old Mill - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Just hanging out at Kids Ninja Night at Free Spirit in the Old Mill

PLAYTIME - Kids ages 6 to 12 years old will have a blast playing, climbing and exploring during this fun, drop-off playtime. 6-9pm.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $20
freespiritbend.com

August 14-15
Into The Woods Jr. Matinee

THEATRE - Into the Woods JR. features all of your favorite characters — Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch — in this lyrically rich retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables by Thoroughly Modern Productions T3 Teen Theatre Company! 2pm.

The Tower Theatre | $27.50
towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/into-the-woods-jr_0

August 15
Bezel Set Gemstone Ring Workshop

ARTS AND CRAFTS - This fun workshop is great for those with some metal working/soldering experience who want to advance their skills. Learn how to create and bezel set a gemstone in sterling silver from beginning to end! Ages 15 and up, all materials provided. 10am-4pm.

DIYcave | $189
diycave.com/classes/

August 17-21
Campfire SummerKids - Stage Life Camp

ART - Come discover your inner artist! From designing backdrops and costumes, to learning how to build a script, campers will explore all aspects of the performing arts. The week will end with a showcase that all parents are welcome to attend. K-6th grades.

Ponderosa Elementary |$190-$215
Campfireco.org/summerkids

August 17-21
ARTDog Magic Camp

CAMP - Join in for a magical week of creating including slime, potions, magical creatures and more. We'll mix concoctions, get messy, use lots of glitter and stretch our imaginations to make all things make-believe. Perfect for kids ages 4-11. Waitlist only - space is limited! 9am-3pm.

ARTDog Bend | $325
artdogbend.com/summer-camps

Aug. 17-21, 24-28 and 31–Sept. 4
Kids Ninja Warrior Summer Camp

CAMP - Kids (ages 6-12) will have the time of their lives experiencing our super-rad kids ninja warrior gym this summer. Our experienced adult coaches will lead new ninja warrior challenges, team games and fun activities. This is a drop-off event! 9am-3:30pm.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $65 single day, $250 full week
Freespiritbend.com

click to enlarge Check out Dual Canvas Painting at the Art Station August 23 - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Check out Dual Canvas Painting at the Art Station August 23
August 23
With Your Child: Dual Canvas Painting

ART – Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon of art! You and your child will be guided through an acrylic painting experience. Each pair of painters will receive a canvas to create an image and when placed together will turn into one masterpiece. The theme is Ice Cream Treat: Pick your favorite, even a triple scoop and learn about light and dark tones. 2:30 – 4pm

Art Station |$39
register.bendparksandrec.org]


August 24 – 25
Cinderella Dance Camp

DANCE - Take a fantastic journey through the magical kingdom of Cinderella in this themed camp. Join the cast: kings, queens, spinning wheels, fairies, evil stepsisters, soldiers and horses. Learn ballet, tap, and lyrical dances. Includes crafts and a performance on the last day. Bring a healthy snack to keep the energy high. Ages 5 – 8.

Academie De Ballet | $72
register.bendparksandrec.org

August 24-28
ARTDog Action Art Camp

CAMP - Join in for a week of hands-on active art experiences. Each day will include a workshop that is physically active in some way. We'll jump, throw, run and more to make messy masterpieces. Perfect for kids ages 4-11. Waitlist only - space is limited! 9am-3pm.

ARTDog Bend | $325
artdogbend.com/summer-camps

August 24-28
Tumalo Day Camp

Round out the summer with Camp Fire's Tumalo Day Camp - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Round out the summer with Camp Fire's Tumalo Day Camp

CAMP - A fun, unique and unforgettable experience for kids. Campers are immersed in the natural world, inspiring a sense of wonder while building self-confidence and awareness. Each camper becomes an integral part of a memorable camp experience, filled with fun games, crafts, camp songs, silly skits and more. 10am-3pm.

Tumalo State Park | $130-$255
campfireco.org/tdc/

August 24-28
Tumalo Day Camp Counselor in Training

Teens learn leadership and teamwork skills at Tumalo Day Camp's Counselor in Training program - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Teens learn leadership and teamwork skills at Tumalo Day Camp's Counselor in Training program

CAMP-Learn leadership and teamwork skills while having fun at camp! CITs are an invaluable part of Tumalo Day Camp. For youth 13-18 years old, the CIT program provides great experience that youth can draw from as they apply for jobs, hone their own Camp Counselor skills, or even apply to colleges.

Tumalo State Park | $100
campfireco.org/tdc/

September 4
3D Printing

LEARN - 3D printing is a skill anyone can learn to use and enjoy. This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs. You will be directed to the proper software to add to your own computer for future self-learning too. All material included. Ages 9-17

DIY Cave | $69
Bendparkandrec.org

September 8 – October 1
Children's Ki Aikido

SPORT - By cultivating good habits at an early age, Ki-Aikido and Ki Development give children a foundation they can rely on for a lifetime of positive growth. While children's bodies are growing, so are their minds. Children will learn the martial art Ki-Aikido. As they grow, they learn how to apply these lessons to all activities: school, play, sports and relationships. Ages 5-13

Oregon Ki Society | $94
Bendparkandrec.org

September 8 – October 15
Middle School Tennis League

SPORTS - This program emphasizes skill development, maximum participation, good sportsmanship and fun. Players register by school and will receive a team uniform.

Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 4-5:30pm
Locations vary | $50
Bendparkandrec.org

Beginning September 8 Sunday-Friday
Youth Flag Football

ATHLETIC - Kids will learn football fundamentals, game play and most importantly, they will have tons of fun! Teams will practice twice a week and games will be played on Sunday afternoons. Available for 1st graders through 8th graders - different ages will play in different leagues! 4-8pm.

Location TBD | $65
register.bendparksandrec.org

Saturdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 17,
Kindergarten Soccer League

Get active and have fun! Kindergarten soccer league starts September 12 - SUBMITTED
  • Submitted
  • Get active and have fun! Kindergarten soccer league starts September 12

ATHLETIC - Designed for the player too young to participate in the Youth Fall Soccer program, this league highlights soccer skill development, learning teamwork and sportsmanship, being active and having fun! Teams meet on Saturdays for 50 minutes, this includes practices and scrimmages. 9am.

Skyline Sports Park | $49
register.bendparksandrec.org

Sundays, Sept. 13-Oct. 11
Start Smart Football

ATHLETIC - Get involved with your child while introducing them to the sport of football! We use soft equipment while teaching the basics of kicking, passing and catching. Equipment is provided for players to keep. An adult must attend and participate with their child! 9-9:50am

Big Sky Sports Complex | $54
register.bendparksandrec.org

September 16 – October 21
Jewell Enrichment Wednesdays- Fun, Funky Fresh Dance

DANCE – There are different Enrichment Wednesday sessions throughout the school year. Have fun by moving and grooving to music and dance games like limbo, freeze dance, dance teacher and more! Ages 5-12.

Jewell Elementary|$70
register.bendparksandrec.org


