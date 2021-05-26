Mondays
MOVE – Dance in your own home with a live, interactive teacher. Children are delighted to dance through all of the magical places while using their newly learned ballet steps. This fantasy-themed ballet class is designed to cultivate your child's creativity, individuality and artistry while discovering ballet terminology and culture of discipline. Mondays, 2:40pm-3:20pm. Academie de Ballet Classique | $89
Tuesdays
BUILD – Open to 2nd-3rd graders. Build a LEGO robot and program it to perform exciting missions. You will learn how to create robots that can perform various tasks by using motors and sensors and will build programs that allow them to overcome challenges. Through June 1, 4-6pm. Camp Fire Central Oregon | $100
PLAYTIME – Designed for kids aged 2 – 3, this movement- focused class is a great way for adults and kids to bond with each other and with others! Combining yoga stretches and fun obstacle course sessions. Tuesdays 9:30-10:15am Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99 per child
READ – Help develop your child's vocabulary with fun! Join community librarians for songs, rhymes and stories that prepare your young one for learning and loving to read. 10am Online | Free
deschuteslibrary.org/kids/programs
Tuesdays & Wednesdays
MOM-FRIENDLY – A chance for little ones (10 months - 24 months) to bond with an adult in their life as they move and play in this yoga and ninja warrior class. 11-11:45am Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99
Tuesdays & Thursdays
MOM-FRIENDLY – This weekly support group invites all new moms or moms-to-be to join in. There are lactation consultants and other moms to help answer questions and get some social support. All are welcome, including partners and siblings, no matter how you are feeding your baby. Check Facebook for updates as space may be limited while COVID -19 precautions are in place. Thursdays 1-3pm at Central Oregon Locavore and Tuesdays Noon-2pm at the Redmond St. Charles Women's Center. Two locations | Free
facebook.com/MommyandMeBreastfeedingSupportGroupStCharlesBend
Wednesdays
EXPLORE – These mountain bike camps meet once a week for four consecutive weeks. The goal is to work on skills and get out for fun rides each week! All skill levels are welcome. Wednesdays at 3pm Seventh Mountain Resort | $175
Teen Yoga Series
EXPLORE – Rain or shine, this outdoor market will be open all season long offering fresh fruits, veggies and local treats. Make this a weekly stop! 2-6pm. Downtown Bend | Free
EXPLORE – A great way to provide engaging and new activities for students in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, as they navigate the ongoing pandemic. Reduced ticket prices on Wednesdays for students enrolled in pre- kindergarten through 12th grade. Wonder Wednesdays will continue throughout the 2021 school year. High Desert Museum | $5
Highdesertmusuem.org/wonder-Wednesdays
Thursdays
EXPLORE – The Get Out and Ride program is designed for older, more experienced riders looking to get out on the trails each week! The meeting location will change each week so that we get a variety of different rides. Through June 10, 3:30-5pm. Seventh Mountain Resort | $75
Ladiesallride.com/girls-allride
Fridays
PLAY-TIME – Join Amelia Airheart Monkey and Miss Hannah for a fun and uplifting interactive ZOOM puppet show! All ages welcome, those three and under should be accompanied by a sibling or parent/caregiver to assist with interaction. Message ACORN School of Art & Nature on Facebook to request the ZOOM link. 4-4:15pm Online | Free
Facebook.com/acornartandnature
Saturdays
MOVE – Perfect for ages 2- 5, this class welcomes parents to join their kids in an engaging ballet class. Enhance your child's imagination with this combo of dance and play! Through June 19, 9:15am-9:45am. Academie de Ballet Classique | $47
Sundays
MOVE – Get moving with hip-hop class offerings for 4-to-7-year olds! This vibrant class utilizes the latest dance moves for dancers to express their individuality to craft their own hip-hop style.Through June 17, 2:50pm-3:35pm. Academie de Ballet Classique | $54
EXPLORE – Experience the bounty of the growing season at the Sisters Farmers Market this year. Shop for fresh produce and local goods every week. Begins June 6, 11am-2pm. Fir Street Park | Free
May - August
MUSIC – YCCO is recruiting talented, enthusiastic singers, grades 5-8 for the Debut Choir and highly motivated singers' grades 8-12 for the Premiere Choir. The Premiere Choir is for advanced singers who strive for excellence in performance and personal growth. Online | Free for auditions
Begins May 31
EXPLORE – Be awed by the agility, beauty and power of free-flying raptors during our outdoor program. Learn all about hawks, falcons, vultures, eagles and owls as they soar close enough to raise the hairs on your head. Tickets must be purchased by 11am. Daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 11:30am. High Desert Museum | $3-$5
June 3
PLAY – Come cheer on your Bend Elks as they take on NW Star Academy in the 2021 Home Opener! Gates open 5:35pm, First pitch 6:35pm. Vince Genna Stadium | $7-$15
June 5
EXPLORE – Sharing the love of natural fibers and all of their artistic and practical uses. Demonstrations and sales from fiber animal producers, spinners, weavers, felters, rug makers and more. There will always be raffles and shearing demonstrations at this family friendly event! Saturday, 9am-4pm Deschutes County Fairgrounds | Free
expo.deschutes.org/expo/page/high-desert-wool-growers-fiber-market-day
June 5
CREATE – Strudel is one of those dishes that is simply amazing! Children aged 7-17 join in this hands-on class to make hand-stretched strudel dough from scratch and make a variety of strudels. Saturday, 5:30-9pm Kindred Creative Kitchen | $50
thekindredcreativekitchen.com/calendar
ARTS AND CRAFTS – Make some windchimes! Create flowers, butterflies or anything that reminds you of summer with texture, patterns and bright glazes. Sunday, 1-3pm. Art Station | $55-$66
June 10 & July 15 & August 12
CONNECT – Think coffee house vibe but make it bookish. Virtually meet and connect with teens from across the county. Discuss big ideas that were all having to face and learn about hot new titles. Thursdays, 4-5pm Online | Free
deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/61727
June 20
LEARN – Head down to Faith Hope & Charity's pond for fly fishing lessons on Father's Day! Reserve your half-hour time slots with a professional fly-fishing instructor. Sunday, Noon – 4pm. Faith, Hope, & Charity Vineyards | $10
June 21 & August 2
EXPLORE – Come join in for a day camp of fun and bonding on bikes! Meet for four hours and start the day with skills and finish with a fun trail ride to apply what we learned in the morning. Ages 9-13. Monday, 10am-2pm Varies | $150
Ladiesallride.com/girls-allride
LEARN – National Pollinator Week starts on June 21! Celebrate by visiting In Time's Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination and then visit our activity table to learn more about the pollinators upon which our local ecosystems–and our food system–depend. Wednesday, 11am-1:30pm. High Desert Museum | Free with museum admission
June 23 & June 21
BUILD – Come learn how to use a torch to cut creative forms from sheet metal. Hammer the artwork into shape and braze on a hook for displaying it. This exciting class provides a great introduction to the world of metal art & sculpture. All materials included. Wednesdays, 2-4pm. DIYCave | $69-$82
June 25
ARTS AND CRAFTS – Enjoy a relaxing time together making a Cool Cactus Garden. Even if you don't have a green thumb this garden will thrive and grow into a creative masterpiece, with hand painted "cactus plant" rocks. All supplies included. This class is designed for an adult/child team. Friday, 5:30-7:30pm. Bend Senior Center | $49-$58
June 25 & July 23
CREATE – This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing custom designs. You will be directed to the proper software to add to your own computer for future self-learning too. All material included. Fridays, 5:30-8:30pm. DIYCave | $79-$94
June 28 – July 1
PLAY-TIME – Are you looking for a fun game to play, while staying safe? Come learn how to play Pickleball with Moment Athletics! This program aims to provide a safe place for kids to play, improve their skills and enjoy some friendly competition. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 7:15-8:30pm. Pine Nursery Park | $59-$70
June 30 & July 20
BUILD – In this hands-on class, kids will cut steel with a torch and weld those pieces back together. They'll learn some amazing skills and take their creations home with them. Beginners are welcome. All materials included. Wednesday & Tuesday or Thursday, 5-7pm. DIYCave | $69-$82
BUILD – For ages 11 and up. Learn to make an accessory shelf that can store keys, clothing, jewelry, dog leashes and a variety of other items. Use technical problem-solving skills and mathematics to design and craft something special. Learn various project assembly techniques and gain experience with the miter saw, table saw, band saw, drill press and various hand tools. All materials included. Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30pm. DIYCave | $139
July 8
EXPLORE – A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Thursday, 5-8pm. High Desert Museum | Free
Highdesertmusuem.org/museum-and-me-july
July 23 - 25
PLAY-TIME – A magical display of balloons in the skies all to support the local nonprofit Saving Grace. Look for this event to return this year at a new location, come on Saturday for the Balloon Blast Kid's Race! Friday-Sunday. COCC | $5-$7
August 8
PLAY – Come cheer on your Bend Elks as they take on the Portland Pickles! This is the last scheduled home game of the season, so don't miss out! Gates open at 4:05pm, first pitch 5:05pm. Vince Genna Stadium | $7-$15
Calendar Spotlight
July 10-11
Don't miss this annual event where downtown Bend comes alive with extravagance! Peruse the many booths of regional artistic talent, enjoy craft libations and delicious bites while you take in the Central Oregon summer vibe. This year expect a bounty of local produce and fun hand-made products. Look for that one-of-a-kind gift while supporting regional artisans!
Starting in August
If you've been in Bend a while, you've definitely experienced a show at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre and sadly missed this summer ritual last year. Fortunately for all of us, they're back! After some slick renovations to the stage and beyond, focusing mainly on accessibility, the folks at the Old Mill District are welcoming back concert-goers starting with Rebelution on August 12, followed by Mt. Joy & Trampled by Turtles on August 13, then Dierks Bentley on August 15. Go ahead and grab tickets since we've all been chomping at the bit!
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here