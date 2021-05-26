Mondays

click to enlarge Courtesy Academie de Ballet Classique

Online: Fantasy Ballet

MOVE – Dance in your own home with a live, interactive teacher. Children are delighted to dance through all of the magical places while using their newly learned ballet steps. This fantasy-themed ballet class is designed to cultivate your child's creativity, individuality and artistry while discovering ballet terminology and culture of discipline. Mondays, 2:40pm-3:20pm. Academie de Ballet Classique | $89

Abcbend.com





Tuesdays

Intro to Lego Robotics

Courtesy Camp Fire Central Oregon

BUILD – Open to 2nd-3rd graders. Build a LEGO robot and program it to perform exciting missions. You will learn how to create robots that can perform various tasks by using motors and sensors and will build programs that allow them to overcome challenges. Through June 1, 4-6pm. Camp Fire Central Oregon | $100

campfireco.org/robotics





Mini-Ninja Classes

PLAYTIME – Designed for kids aged 2 – 3, this movement- focused class is a great way for adults and kids to bond with each other and with others! Combining yoga stretches and fun obstacle course sessions. Tuesdays 9:30-10:15am Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99 per child

Freespiritbend.com





Online Story Time

READ – Help develop your child's vocabulary with fun! Join community librarians for songs, rhymes and stories that prepare your young one for learning and loving to read. 10am Online | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/kids/programs





Tuesdays & Wednesdays

Baby Ninja Classes

MOM-FRIENDLY – A chance for little ones (10 months - 24 months) to bond with an adult in their life as they move and play in this yoga and ninja warrior class. 11-11:45am Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play | $99

Freespiritbend.com





Tuesdays & Thursdays

Mommy & Me: Breastfeeding Support Group

MOM-FRIENDLY – This weekly support group invites all new moms or moms-to-be to join in. There are lactation consultants and other moms to help answer questions and get some social support. All are welcome, including partners and siblings, no matter how you are feeding your baby. Check Facebook for updates as space may be limited while COVID -19 precautions are in place. Thursdays 1-3pm at Central Oregon Locavore and Tuesdays Noon-2pm at the Redmond St. Charles Women's Center. Two locations | Free

facebook.com/MommyandMeBreastfeedingSupportGroupStCharlesBend





Wednesdays

Junior Shredder Four Week Camp

EXPLORE – These mountain bike camps meet once a week for four consecutive weeks. The goal is to work on skills and get out for fun rides each week! All skill levels are welcome. Wednesdays at 3pm Seventh Mountain Resort | $175

Ladiesallride.com



Teen Yoga Series



PLAY-TIME – Explore yoga, breathing, sound healing, meditation & journaling to encourage a peaceful and happy life. Through June 9, 3:30-4:30 pm. Online | Free

namaspa.com/workshops





Bend Farmers Market

EXPLORE – Rain or shine, this outdoor market will be open all season long offering fresh fruits, veggies and local treats. Make this a weekly stop! 2-6pm. Downtown Bend | Free

Bendfarmersmarket.com





Wonder Wednesdays at the High Desert Museum

EXPLORE – A great way to provide engaging and new activities for students in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties, as they navigate the ongoing pandemic. Reduced ticket prices on Wednesdays for students enrolled in pre- kindergarten through 12th grade. Wonder Wednesdays will continue throughout the 2021 school year. High Desert Museum | $5

Highdesertmusuem.org/wonder-Wednesdays





Thursdays

Get Out and Ride: Four Week Camp

EXPLORE – The Get Out and Ride program is designed for older, more experienced riders looking to get out on the trails each week! The meeting location will change each week so that we get a variety of different rides. Through June 10, 3:30-5pm. Seventh Mountain Resort | $75

Ladiesallride.com/girls-allride





Fridays

Amelia's World Puppet Show

PLAY-TIME – Join Amelia Airheart Monkey and Miss Hannah for a fun and uplifting interactive ZOOM puppet show! All ages welcome, those three and under should be accompanied by a sibling or parent/caregiver to assist with interaction. Message ACORN School of Art & Nature on Facebook to request the ZOOM link. 4-4:15pm Online | Free

Facebook.com/acornartandnature





Saturdays

Born to Dance

MOVE – Perfect for ages 2- 5, this class welcomes parents to join their kids in an engaging ballet class. Enhance your child's imagination with this combo of dance and play! Through June 19, 9:15am-9:45am. Academie de Ballet Classique | $47

Abcbend.com





Sundays

Happy Hip-Hop

MOVE – Get moving with hip-hop class offerings for 4-to-7-year olds! This vibrant class utilizes the latest dance moves for dancers to express their individuality to craft their own hip-hop style.Through June 17, 2:50pm-3:35pm. Academie de Ballet Classique | $54

Abcbend.com





Sisters Farmers Market

EXPLORE – Experience the bounty of the growing season at the Sisters Farmers Market this year. Shop for fresh produce and local goods every week. Begins June 6, 11am-2pm. Fir Street Park | Free

Sistersfarmersmarket.com





May - August

The Youth Choir of Central Oregon Auditions

MUSIC – YCCO is recruiting talented, enthusiastic singers, grades 5-8 for the Debut Choir and highly motivated singers' grades 8-12 for the Premiere Choir. The Premiere Choir is for advanced singers who strive for excellence in performance and personal growth. Online | Free for auditions

Ycco.org





Begins May 31

Raptors of the Desert Sky

EXPLORE – Be awed by the agility, beauty and power of free-flying raptors during our outdoor program. Learn all about hawks, falcons, vultures, eagles and owls as they soar close enough to raise the hairs on your head. Tickets must be purchased by 11am. Daily from Memorial Day through Labor Day, 11:30am. High Desert Museum | $3-$5

Highdesertmuseum.org





June 3

Bend Elks Opening Game

PLAY – Come cheer on your Bend Elks as they take on NW Star Academy in the 2021 Home Opener! Gates open 5:35pm, First pitch 6:35pm. Vince Genna Stadium | $7-$15

Bendelks.com





June 5

23rd Annual Fiber Market Day

EXPLORE – Sharing the love of natural fibers and all of their artistic and practical uses. Demonstrations and sales from fiber animal producers, spinners, weavers, felters, rug makers and more. There will always be raffles and shearing demonstrations at this family friendly event! Saturday, 9am-4pm Deschutes County Fairgrounds | Free

expo.deschutes.org/expo/page/high-desert-wool-growers-fiber-market-day





June 5

Youth Cooking Class - Strudel

CREATE – Strudel is one of those dishes that is simply amazing! Children aged 7-17 join in this hands-on class to make hand-stretched strudel dough from scratch and make a variety of strudels. Saturday, 5:30-9pm Kindred Creative Kitchen | $50

thekindredcreativekitchen.com/calendar







June 6

With Your Child: Summer Wind Chime

ARTS AND CRAFTS – Make some windchimes! Create flowers, butterflies or anything that reminds you of summer with texture, patterns and bright glazes. Sunday, 1-3pm. Art Station | $55-$66

register.bendparksandrec.org





June 10 & July 15 & August 12

Teen Reading Room

CONNECT – Think coffee house vibe but make it bookish. Virtually meet and connect with teens from across the county. Discuss big ideas that were all having to face and learn about hot new titles. Thursdays, 4-5pm Online | Free

deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/61727





June 20

Father's Day Fly Fishing Lessons

LEARN – Head down to Faith Hope & Charity's pond for fly fishing lessons on Father's Day! Reserve your half-hour time slots with a professional fly-fishing instructor. Sunday, Noon – 4pm. Faith, Hope, & Charity Vineyards | $10

Faithhopeandcharityevents.com





June 21 & August 2

Girls AllRide Junior Shredder One Day Camp

Courtesy Ladies All Ride

EXPLORE – Come join in for a day camp of fun and bonding on bikes! Meet for four hours and start the day with skills and finish with a fun trail ride to apply what we learned in the morning. Ages 9-13. Monday, 10am-2pm Varies | $150

Ladiesallride.com/girls-allride







click to enlarge Courtesy High Desert Museum

Celebrate National Pollinator Week

LEARN – National Pollinator Week starts on June 21! Celebrate by visiting In Time's Hum: The Art and Science of Pollination and then visit our activity table to learn more about the pollinators upon which our local ecosystems–and our food system–depend. Wednesday, 11am-1:30pm. High Desert Museum | Free with museum admission

Highdesertmuseum.org





June 23 & June 21

Sheet Metal Art

BUILD – Come learn how to use a torch to cut creative forms from sheet metal. Hammer the artwork into shape and braze on a hook for displaying it. This exciting class provides a great introduction to the world of metal art & sculpture. All materials included. Wednesdays, 2-4pm. DIYCave | $69-$82

Register.bendparksandrec.org





June 25

With Your Child: What's Cool About Cactus?

ARTS AND CRAFTS – Enjoy a relaxing time together making a Cool Cactus Garden. Even if you don't have a green thumb this garden will thrive and grow into a creative masterpiece, with hand painted "cactus plant" rocks. All supplies included. This class is designed for an adult/child team. Friday, 5:30-7:30pm. Bend Senior Center | $49-$58

register.bendparksandrec.org





June 25 & July 23

3D Printing

CREATE – This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing custom designs. You will be directed to the proper software to add to your own computer for future self-learning too. All material included. Fridays, 5:30-8:30pm. DIYCave | $79-$94

Register.bendparksandrec.org





June 28 – July 1

Let's Play Pickleball

PLAY-TIME – Are you looking for a fun game to play, while staying safe? Come learn how to play Pickleball with Moment Athletics! This program aims to provide a safe place for kids to play, improve their skills and enjoy some friendly competition. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday, 7:15-8:30pm. Pine Nursery Park | $59-$70

Register.bendparksandrec.org





June 30 & July 20

Kids Welding

BUILD – In this hands-on class, kids will cut steel with a torch and weld those pieces back together. They'll learn some amazing skills and take their creations home with them. Beginners are welcome. All materials included. Wednesday & Tuesday or Thursday, 5-7pm. DIYCave | $69-$82

Register.bendparksandrec.org







July 7 & 14



Kids Woodworking

BUILD – For ages 11 and up. Learn to make an accessory shelf that can store keys, clothing, jewelry, dog leashes and a variety of other items. Use technical problem-solving skills and mathematics to design and craft something special. Learn various project assembly techniques and gain experience with the miter saw, table saw, band saw, drill press and various hand tools. All materials included. Wednesdays, 4:30-6:30pm. DIYCave | $139

diycave.com/classes





July 8

Museum & Me

Courtesy High Desert Museum

EXPLORE – A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Thursday, 5-8pm. High Desert Museum | Free

Highdesertmusuem.org/museum-and-me-july





July 23 - 25

Balloons Over Bend

PLAY-TIME – A magical display of balloons in the skies all to support the local nonprofit Saving Grace. Look for this event to return this year at a new location, come on Saturday for the Balloon Blast Kid's Race! Friday-Sunday. COCC | $5-$7

Balloonsoverbend.com





August 8

Bend Elks Final Home Game

PLAY – Come cheer on your Bend Elks as they take on the Portland Pickles! This is the last scheduled home game of the season, so don't miss out! Gates open at 4:05pm, first pitch 5:05pm. Vince Genna Stadium | $7-$15

Bendelks.com





Calendar Spotlight

Bend Summer Festival

July 10-11

Don't miss this annual event where downtown Bend comes alive with extravagance! Peruse the many booths of regional artistic talent, enjoy craft libations and delicious bites while you take in the Central Oregon summer vibe. This year expect a bounty of local produce and fun hand-made products. Look for that one-of-a-kind gift while supporting regional artisans!

bendsummerfestival.com



Concerts at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre

Starting in August

If you've been in Bend a while, you've definitely experienced a show at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre and sadly missed this summer ritual last year. Fortunately for all of us, they're back! After some slick renovations to the stage and beyond, focusing mainly on accessibility, the folks at the Old Mill District are welcoming back concert-goers starting with Rebelution on August 12, followed by Mt. Joy & Trampled by Turtles on August 13, then Dierks Bentley on August 15. Go ahead and grab tickets since we've all been chomping at the bit!

bendconcerts.com/events-concerts