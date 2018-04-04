Submitted

Mondays



Kids ROCK(!) Choir

SINGING — Sing Bend introduces Kids ROCK(!) Choir to Central Oregon. Kids 12 and under are welcome to come sing with only one goal: to have a great time! No training, experience, or long-term commitment required to join. Just a good attitude!

Broken Top Bottle Shop | $10

singbend.com

Mondays, April 30- May 21

Mommy/Daddy & Me

PLAY — This class incorporates art, storytelling, animal demonstrations, games, movement, music and literature for both children and adults. At Juniper Jungle Learning Farm there are chickens, a pond, a tipi, greenhouses, compost piles, a stream and many other exciting places to visit. For children accompanied by an adult, ages 24 months to 4 years old. Themes vary each class. 10:30am-12:00pm.

Juniper Jungle Learning Farm | $37/4-week class

wildheartnatureschool.com

First Friday of Every Month

First Friday Art Walk

ART — A fun, year-round event, First Friday Art Walks are family friendly and include art, music and drinks at various downtown businesses. This event serves as a celebration of downtown Bend and is a unique part of the Bend community. Most downtown shops extend their hours, creating a lively experience for family and friends.

Downtown Bend | Free

downtownbend.org

Saturdays, April 7-May 12

Into the Wild: A Family Adventure Workshop

FAMILY FUN — Adults with children ages 8-10 will learn together in hands-on workshops. Uncover the mysteries of the intriguing carnivores hidden in our local forests and work with wildlife biologists in the field. Learn how to identify animals in the wild, how to track their movements and explore how they survive.

High Desert Museum | Free highdesertmuseum.org

First & Third Saturdays

Kids' Night Out

SWIM — Kids ages 3-11 get JSFC to themselves as they play in the pool, participate in crafts and games, and watch a movie under the supervision of our trained and caring staff. Snacks provided. Note: Ages 3 – 5 must be potty-trained & swimming is not included for this group. 6:30 – 9:30 pm

Juniper Swim & Fitness | $11 (pre-register)

bendparksandrec.org

Second Saturdays

FREE Family Night

SWIM — All ages. Elevate your family get-together to a whole new level of fun! Join in to combine fitness and fun as a family. 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Juniper Swim & Fitness | Free

bendparksandrec.org

April through July 15

Innovation Lab: Design Inspired by Nature

SCIENCE — Learn how designers, engineers and architects are taking a page out of nature's book and create some designs of your own in this family-friendly exhibition!

High Desert Museum | Free with museum admission highdesertmuseum.org

April 5

Spring Repair Café

FIX IT — Volunteers will be on hand to attempt to repair your broken items, for free! Items to bring include clothes, outdoor gear, electronics and small appliances, jewelry, small furniture and household goods. You may bring multiple items, but only one item will be repaired at a time. 5:30 – 7:30pm

Ensworth Elementary | Free

Rethinkwasteproject.org

April 8

Salmon Run

FUN RUN — Get the whole family moving with this Bend tradition benefitting the Environmental Center. Choose your distance (5K, 10K or Half Marathon) honoring the annual migration of the salmon along Central Oregon waterways.

Athletic Club of Bend | Prices vary

runsalmonrun.com

April 8

Little Fry Run

FUN RUN — Help your Little Fry hatch into a runner—enter them into this fun kids run, as part of the Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races series! This is a non-competitive, healthy event for kids 3-10. Everyone receives a finisher's ribbon for participating.

Athletic Club of Bend | $5 per child

runsalmonrun.com

April 11

Backpack Explorers: Microscope Explorers

EXPLORE — See nature in a whole new way! Bring your curiosity and find out how different natural objects look at a microscopic level. Collect specimens and examine different textures, patterns and colors using a handheld digital microscope. Parents and children ages 3-5 investigate science, art, music, stories and culture in a fun, hands-on manner. Pre-registration and payment is required.

High Desert Museum | $10-$30

highdesertmuseum.org

April 11

Teaching Kids to Stand Up Against Hate

DISCUSSION – With experts from COCC, join this interactive talk on biases in our society and how to support our children's efforts to stand up against hate.

Cascades Academy | Free

cascadesacademy.org

April 12

Hopservatory Night Sky Viewing

SCIENCE — The Worthy Garden Club offers weekly open viewing that includes seasonally appropriate educational programs and a peek through the Worthy telescope. The goal is to raise scientific literacy and educate visitors about big and unwieldy concepts like scale, size, time, distance, and speed in our solar system and beyond. 8:00pm.

Worthy Brewing | $5

worthybrewing.com/hopservatory

April 13

Kids Night Out: Fruit Cobbler

BAKE — Do you have a little chef that loves to cook? Kids ages 7-17 are invited to get creative in the kitchen

in this hands-on class. They'll learn to make beautiful fruit cobbler from scratch in this three-hour workshop.

Kindred Creative Kitchen | $30

kindredcreativekitchen.com

April 13

Kidz Night Out

KIDS NIGHT — Kids ages 7 and up get a chance to play and celebrate with their peers for three hours of healthy, fun time—without parents! They'll get dinner, do activities like game night, DIY projects and play.

DIYcave | $10

diycave.com

April 14

Kids Yoga Party

YOGA — This class is just for the young yogis - no parents allowed! Every second Saturday of the month, drop off the children for a night of yoga, dance, mindfulness and play designed to cultivate presence of mind, heart and body. Children will develop body awareness and self-esteem with a 30-minute yoga practice along with dance and play. Ages 4-10. Class size is limited, please pre-register.

Wild Thing Yoga | $20 wildthingbend.com

April 13-15

Big Wave Challenge

SNOWBOARDING — This snowboard-only event, inspired by legendary surfer and Mt. Bachelor Ambassador, Gerry Lopez, features a series of huge sweeping banked corners, quarter pipes and spines, incorporating the natural terrain to create wave-like features into a flowing course - this year located off Midway. Sign up for men's, women's and kid's divisions or simply take in the action!

Mt. Bachelor | Entry varies

mtbachelor.com/event/big-wave-challenge/

April 19

Craft Kitchen Craft Night Fundraiser

CRAFTS — Join Family Resource Center for an hour as they guide parents and their kiddos through a craft activity that can be taken home at the end of the night. Kids and adults will have a great time snacking on food while letting their creativity flow. All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Family Resource Center.

Craft Kitchen and Brewery | $25/adults, kids are free

craftkitchenandbrewery.com

April 21

Earth Day Fair and Parade

PARADE — Bring the kids for a colorful, creative parade filled with children and adults costumed as their favorite plant or animal. Meet three Earth Guardian puppets, each of which celebrates nature in its own beautiful way. Following the parade, enjoy live music from Broken Down Guitars and a street fair featuring local businesses, nonprofits and food carts. Head over to Troy Field for the Kid's Zone, with interactive activities and games for all ages.

The Environmental Center | Free

envirocenter.org

April 21 & April 22

BANFF Film Festival

OUTDOORS — Ignite your passion for adventure! This film festival will exhilarate you with amazing big-screen stories. Journey to exotic locations, paddle the wildest waters and climb the highest peaks. Fundraiser for Realms Middle School.

Tower Theatre | $22

towertheatre.org

April 21

Cascade Women's Expo

MOM BREAK — It's time to rejuvenate your body and mind! Enjoy a day of fashion shows, shopping, free samples, spa treatments, demonstrations, raffles and don't forget to complete a project in the DIY Corner. Grab a friend for a fun day out!

The Riverhouse Convention Center | $5

cascadewomensexpo.com

April 23 & May 19

Art Project: Pillow Vases

ART — Try your hand at creating a sweet & petite vase designed to hold single stem flowers - perfect for those early blooms of spring! This project is a great way to try out ceramics and end up with a functional piece. Ages 14 and up.

Art Station | $29 - $35

Bendparksandrec.org

April 27 - 28

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

PLAY — Trinity Lutheran High School Performing Arts Department presents "Beauty and the Beast," following Belle on her journey through an enchanted storybook world and the Beast's castle, where only true love can save everyone from their fate!

Trinity Lutheran Church & School | $5-$25

trinitybend.ticketleap.com/beauty-and-the-beast/

April 28

Dutch Dining: Breakfast

CAMP COOKING — Camping season is right around the corner! Enhance your camp kitchen skills with this Dutch oven cooking class. Breakfast is served after you learn how to select, prepare and fire up your oven and coals. Registration required. High Desert Museum | $10-$15

highdesertmuseum.org

April 28 Sisters Better Half Marathon MARATHON — What's better than going on a run with your hubby? Choose to run/walk a 1/4 Marathon or a Half Marathon on your own or do the Half Marathon with a partner (each person completes 6.55 miles). Highlighting many of the great businesses and services that Sisters has to offer, proceeds from this event will benefit the Sisters High School Swim Team. Downtown Sisters | Registration varies sistershalfmarathon.com

April 28

Discover Nature Day: Special Ops Survivors

OUTSIDE — Learn to navigate the world of unpredictability while playing team games and

practicing survival skills in nature. Recommended for ages 6-12 with family. Advance registration is required.

Skyliners Lodge | Free

childrensforestco.org

April 28

Pure Light Chiropractic Springtime Celebration

Grand Opening — Located in Pure Light's new office parking lot, to celebrate their grand opening, they will offer a fun family springtime celebration with a bouncy house, face painting, fire truck tours, VW Photo Bus, live music and much more! 12pm-4pm.

Pure Light, Century Drive | Free

purelightfamilychiropractic.com

May 5

Cinco de Mayo Celebration Benefiting Three Rivers School

PARENTS NIGHT OUT — Celebrate the Central Oregon community with a delicious Cinco de Mayo inspired dinner, live music from local favorites Dave & Melody Hill, festive drinks, games and an auction! Ages 21+ (alcoholic beverages will be served).

Sunriver SHARC | $12 advance, $20 at the door

threeriversparentsclub.wordpress.com

May 11

Kids Night Out: Custards

COOK — From pastry cream to Bavarian cream there is so much that you can do with custards! Children ages 7-17 will enjoy this hands-on, three-hour class learning to make a variety of custards.

Kindred Creative Kitchen | $30

Kindredcreativekitchen.com

May 12

Print with Mom

MOTHER'S DAY — Give mom a special gift this Mother's Day—bring her to the A6 Print Studio at Bend Art Center for some creative play and family bonding. Learn a fun, experimental form of printmaking and pull prints with the studio's hand-crank etching presses. For adults and kids, ages 8+.

Bend Art Center | $15 per person

bendartcenter.org

May 12

Puddlestompers: Fantastic Flowers

PLAY — Spark a sense of wonder for nature through imaginative play, exploration, songs and stories. This week's program is Fantastic Flowers with Discover Your Forest. Ages 3-5 with family.

Ponderosa Park | Free

childrensforestco.org

May 20

SELCO Kid's Mini Pole Pedal Paddle

RACE — Teams of six kids will compete in two team challenges and an obstacle course. A fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. MBSEF is a nonprofit organization that's mission is to be the Northwest's leading youth sports training organization, promoting the positive values of competitive sports including alpine and nordic skiing, snowboarding and cycling.

Les Schwab Amphitheater | $150 per team of 6

mbsef.org

May 26

Happy Girls Run

RUN — Moms, grab your girlfriends for some bonding time in this all women's race in Riverbend Park. Choose your distance (5K, 10K, or half marathon) and be inspired! Race entry includes a pre-race expo and party.

Riverbend Park | Entry varies

happygirlsrun.com

May 26

Happy Little Kid Run

FUN RUN — Children ages 3-10 years old are invited to join in on the Happy Little Kids Race, a part of the Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races. Each child will receive a participation ribbon and a stamp on their Kids Rock the Races card.

Riverbend Park | $5

happygirlsrun.com

May 26

Barks & Recreation 2018

FESTIVAL — Crazy cool dog contests that make you smile and laugh, including owner/dog lookalike, pie eating contests, best trick, best kisser and more! Live music, food and beer garden. Bring the whole family and don't forget the four-legged member! 11am-5pm

Drake Park | Free

bendsnip.org/collections/barks-recreation-2016-registration