Mondays
Kids ROCK(!) Choir
SINGING — Sing Bend introduces Kids ROCK(!) Choir to Central Oregon. Kids 12 and under are welcome to come sing with only one goal: to have a great time! No training, experience, or long-term commitment required to join. Just a good attitude!
Broken Top Bottle Shop | $10
Mondays, April 30- May 21
Mommy/Daddy & Me
PLAY — This class incorporates art, storytelling, animal demonstrations, games, movement, music and literature for both children and adults. At Juniper Jungle Learning Farm there are chickens, a pond, a tipi, greenhouses, compost piles, a stream and many other exciting places to visit. For children accompanied by an adult, ages 24 months to 4 years old. Themes vary each class. 10:30am-12:00pm.
Juniper Jungle Learning Farm | $37/4-week class
First Friday of Every Month
First Friday Art Walk
ART — A fun, year-round event, First Friday Art Walks are family friendly and include art, music and drinks at various downtown businesses. This event serves as a celebration of downtown Bend and is a unique part of the Bend community. Most downtown shops extend their hours, creating a lively experience for family and friends.
Downtown Bend | Free
Saturdays, April 7-May 12
Into the Wild: A Family Adventure Workshop
FAMILY FUN — Adults with children ages 8-10 will learn together in hands-on workshops. Uncover the mysteries of the intriguing carnivores hidden in our local forests and work with wildlife biologists in the field. Learn how to identify animals in the wild, how to track their movements and explore how they survive.
High Desert Museum | Free highdesertmuseum.org
First & Third Saturdays
Kids' Night Out
SWIM — Kids ages 3-11 get JSFC to themselves as they play in the pool, participate in crafts and games, and watch a movie under the supervision of our trained and caring staff. Snacks provided. Note: Ages 3 – 5 must be potty-trained & swimming is not included for this group. 6:30 – 9:30 pm
Juniper Swim & Fitness | $11 (pre-register)
Second Saturdays
FREE Family Night
SWIM — All ages. Elevate your family get-together to a whole new level of fun! Join in to combine fitness and fun as a family. 6:30 – 8:30 pm
Juniper Swim & Fitness | Free
April through July 15
Innovation Lab: Design Inspired by Nature
SCIENCE — Learn how designers, engineers and architects are taking a page out of nature's book and create some designs of your own in this family-friendly exhibition!
High Desert Museum | Free with museum admission highdesertmuseum.org
April 5
Spring Repair Café
FIX IT — Volunteers will be on hand to attempt to repair your broken items, for free! Items to bring include clothes, outdoor gear, electronics and small appliances, jewelry, small furniture and household goods. You may bring multiple items, but only one item will be repaired at a time. 5:30 – 7:30pm
Ensworth Elementary | Free
April 8
Salmon Run
FUN RUN — Get the whole family moving with this Bend tradition benefitting the Environmental Center. Choose your distance (5K, 10K or Half Marathon) honoring the annual migration of the salmon along Central Oregon waterways.
Athletic Club of Bend | Prices vary
April 8
Little Fry Run
FUN RUN — Help your Little Fry hatch into a runner—enter them into this fun kids run, as part of the Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races series! This is a non-competitive, healthy event for kids 3-10. Everyone receives a finisher's ribbon for participating.
Athletic Club of Bend | $5 per child
April 11
Backpack Explorers: Microscope Explorers
EXPLORE — See nature in a whole new way! Bring your curiosity and find out how different natural objects look at a microscopic level. Collect specimens and examine different textures, patterns and colors using a handheld digital microscope. Parents and children ages 3-5 investigate science, art, music, stories and culture in a fun, hands-on manner. Pre-registration and payment is required.
High Desert Museum | $10-$30
April 11
Teaching Kids to Stand Up Against Hate
DISCUSSION – With experts from COCC, join this interactive talk on biases in our society and how to support our children's efforts to stand up against hate.
Cascades Academy | Free
April 12
Hopservatory Night Sky Viewing
SCIENCE — The Worthy Garden Club offers weekly open viewing that includes seasonally appropriate educational programs and a peek through the Worthy telescope. The goal is to raise scientific literacy and educate visitors about big and unwieldy concepts like scale, size, time, distance, and speed in our solar system and beyond. 8:00pm.
Worthy Brewing | $5
April 13
Kids Night Out: Fruit Cobbler
BAKE — Do you have a little chef that loves to cook? Kids ages 7-17 are invited to get creative in the kitchen
in this hands-on class. They'll learn to make beautiful fruit cobbler from scratch in this three-hour workshop.
Kindred Creative Kitchen | $30
April 13
Kidz Night Out
KIDS NIGHT — Kids ages 7 and up get a chance to play and celebrate with their peers for three hours of healthy, fun time—without parents! They'll get dinner, do activities like game night, DIY projects and play.
DIYcave | $10
April 14
Kids Yoga Party
YOGA — This class is just for the young yogis - no parents allowed! Every second Saturday of the month, drop off the children for a night of yoga, dance, mindfulness and play designed to cultivate presence of mind, heart and body. Children will develop body awareness and self-esteem with a 30-minute yoga practice along with dance and play. Ages 4-10. Class size is limited, please pre-register.
Wild Thing Yoga | $20 wildthingbend.com
April 13-15
Big Wave Challenge
SNOWBOARDING — This snowboard-only event, inspired by legendary surfer and Mt. Bachelor Ambassador, Gerry Lopez, features a series of huge sweeping banked corners, quarter pipes and spines, incorporating the natural terrain to create wave-like features into a flowing course - this year located off Midway. Sign up for men's, women's and kid's divisions or simply take in the action!
Mt. Bachelor | Entry varies
April 19
Craft Kitchen Craft Night Fundraiser
CRAFTS — Join Family Resource Center for an hour as they guide parents and their kiddos through a craft activity that can be taken home at the end of the night. Kids and adults will have a great time snacking on food while letting their creativity flow. All proceeds from ticket sales go to the Family Resource Center.
Craft Kitchen and Brewery | $25/adults, kids are free
April 21
Earth Day Fair and Parade
PARADE — Bring the kids for a colorful, creative parade filled with children and adults costumed as their favorite plant or animal. Meet three Earth Guardian puppets, each of which celebrates nature in its own beautiful way. Following the parade, enjoy live music from Broken Down Guitars and a street fair featuring local businesses, nonprofits and food carts. Head over to Troy Field for the Kid's Zone, with interactive activities and games for all ages.
The Environmental Center | Free
April 21 & April 22
BANFF Film Festival
OUTDOORS — Ignite your passion for adventure! This film festival will exhilarate you with amazing big-screen stories. Journey to exotic locations, paddle the wildest waters and climb the highest peaks. Fundraiser for Realms Middle School.
Tower Theatre | $22
April 21
Cascade Women's Expo
MOM BREAK — It's time to rejuvenate your body and mind! Enjoy a day of fashion shows, shopping, free samples, spa treatments, demonstrations, raffles and don't forget to complete a project in the DIY Corner. Grab a friend for a fun day out!
The Riverhouse Convention Center | $5
April 23 & May 19
Art Project: Pillow Vases
ART — Try your hand at creating a sweet & petite vase designed to hold single stem flowers - perfect for those early blooms of spring! This project is a great way to try out ceramics and end up with a functional piece. Ages 14 and up.
Art Station | $29 - $35
April 27 - 28
Disney's Beauty and the Beast
PLAY — Trinity Lutheran High School Performing Arts Department presents "Beauty and the Beast," following Belle on her journey through an enchanted storybook world and the Beast's castle, where only true love can save everyone from their fate!
Trinity Lutheran Church & School | $5-$25
April 28
Dutch Dining: Breakfast
CAMP COOKING — Camping season is right around the corner! Enhance your camp kitchen skills with this Dutch oven cooking class. Breakfast is served after you learn how to select, prepare and fire up your oven and coals. Registration required. High Desert Museum | $10-$15
April 28 Sisters Better Half Marathon MARATHON — What's better than going on a run with your hubby? Choose to run/walk a 1/4 Marathon or a Half Marathon on your own or do the Half Marathon with a partner (each person completes 6.55 miles). Highlighting many of the great businesses and services that Sisters has to offer, proceeds from this event will benefit the Sisters High School Swim Team. Downtown Sisters | Registration varies sistershalfmarathon.com
April 28
Discover Nature Day: Special Ops Survivors
OUTSIDE — Learn to navigate the world of unpredictability while playing team games and
practicing survival skills in nature. Recommended for ages 6-12 with family. Advance registration is required.
Skyliners Lodge | Free
April 28
Pure Light Chiropractic Springtime Celebration
Grand Opening — Located in Pure Light's new office parking lot, to celebrate their grand opening, they will offer a fun family springtime celebration with a bouncy house, face painting, fire truck tours, VW Photo Bus, live music and much more! 12pm-4pm.
Pure Light, Century Drive | Free
May 5
Cinco de Mayo Celebration Benefiting Three Rivers School
PARENTS NIGHT OUT — Celebrate the Central Oregon community with a delicious Cinco de Mayo inspired dinner, live music from local favorites Dave & Melody Hill, festive drinks, games and an auction! Ages 21+ (alcoholic beverages will be served).
Sunriver SHARC | $12 advance, $20 at the door
May 11
Kids Night Out: Custards
COOK — From pastry cream to Bavarian cream there is so much that you can do with custards! Children ages 7-17 will enjoy this hands-on, three-hour class learning to make a variety of custards.
Kindred Creative Kitchen | $30
May 12
Print with Mom
MOTHER'S DAY — Give mom a special gift this Mother's Day—bring her to the A6 Print Studio at Bend Art Center for some creative play and family bonding. Learn a fun, experimental form of printmaking and pull prints with the studio's hand-crank etching presses. For adults and kids, ages 8+.
Bend Art Center | $15 per person
May 12
Puddlestompers: Fantastic Flowers
PLAY — Spark a sense of wonder for nature through imaginative play, exploration, songs and stories. This week's program is Fantastic Flowers with Discover Your Forest. Ages 3-5 with family.
Ponderosa Park | Free
May 20
SELCO Kid's Mini Pole Pedal Paddle
RACE — Teams of six kids will compete in two team challenges and an obstacle course. A fundraiser for the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation. MBSEF is a nonprofit organization that's mission is to be the Northwest's leading youth sports training organization, promoting the positive values of competitive sports including alpine and nordic skiing, snowboarding and cycling.
Les Schwab Amphitheater | $150 per team of 6
May 26
Happy Girls Run
RUN — Moms, grab your girlfriends for some bonding time in this all women's race in Riverbend Park. Choose your distance (5K, 10K, or half marathon) and be inspired! Race entry includes a pre-race expo and party.
Riverbend Park | Entry varies
May 26
Happy Little Kid Run
FUN RUN — Children ages 3-10 years old are invited to join in on the Happy Little Kids Race, a part of the Pacific Source Kids Rock the Races. Each child will receive a participation ribbon and a stamp on their Kids Rock the Races card.
Riverbend Park | $5
May 26
Barks & Recreation 2018
FESTIVAL — Crazy cool dog contests that make you smile and laugh, including owner/dog lookalike, pie eating contests, best trick, best kisser and more! Live music, food and beer garden. Bring the whole family and don't forget the four-legged member! 11am-5pm
Drake Park | Free
