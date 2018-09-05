Calendar

September - November

Kid's Taekwondo

MARTIAL ARTS — Is your child interested in martial arts? Taekwondo is the perfect intro into this fascinating world. Classes at High Desert Martial Arts are a great way to practice discipline and focus at a young age. More information online.

High Desert Martial Arts • Prices vary

highdesertmartialartsbend.com

September - November

Bouncing Off the Wall

PLAY — Bouncing Off the Wall is an indoor gym filled with bounce houses and other fun activities. As the months get colder escape the chill with some indoor playtime for the kids.

Bouncing Off the Wall • $9 General Admission, 3+ years

bouncingoffthewallbend.com

September – November

Sun Mountain Fun Center

PLAY — Arcade, mini golf, and bowling are all waiting for you at Sun Mountain Fun Center. Play at the arcade for tickets to win cool prizes or set up a night of bowling for the whole family. Located near Shopko.

Sun Mountain Fun Center • $3.75 for a game of bowling

sunmountainfun.com

September 17 - December 23

Parent Child Swim

SWIM — Juniper Swim & Fitness hosts a tyke-friendly swim session for parents and children. If your child is under 6 bring them to Juniper for a fun night of parent and child swimming. 8-9pm.

Juniper Swim and Fitness • Basic Pass or Drop in Fee

bendparksandrec.org

2nd Saturday of the Month

Free Family Swim Night

SWIM — Free family night at Juniper Swim and Fitness takes place every second Saturday. It's a great way to have some fun with the whole family. Features include a large swimming pool and two diving boards.

Juniper Swim and Fitness • Free

bendparksandrec.org

September 7

Bend Bike Film Festival

FILM — The Bend Endurance Academy is hosting a film festival for young teens and adults to showcase their biking skills. Watch Bend riders' creations and see the talent and love for the sport that inspires so many to get outside and ride.

Tower Theater • $11

towertheater.org

September 7

High Desert Museum New Exhibit Opening

EDUCATION — The High Desert Museum is opening its new exhibit featuring an exploration of the way animals navigate the world around them. Enjoy family-friendly activities and hear from Donald M. Kerr Curator of Natural History, Louise Shirley, about the inspiration and curation of this new exhibit.

High Desert Museum • $15 Adults/$9 Kids

highdesertmuseum.org

September 7 - 9

Sisters Folk Festival

MUSIC — The Sisters Folk Festival is an annual three-day roots music festival held in Sisters featuring musicians from Central Oregon and beyond. The 11 venues turn Sisters into a bustling music festival.

Sisters • Prices vary

sistersfolkfestival.org

Fridays, Sept. 7 - Oct. 5

Outdoor Movie Night

MOVIE — LOGE Entrada is hosting its outdoor movie night once again. Don't miss all of the best outdoor documentaries, sports action flicks, and blockbuster adventure classics! Come see your favorite mountain bike shred film or surf the big waves with the classics! This event is child and dog friendly. 8pm.

Loge Entrada • Free

logecamps.com

September 7 – Nov 10

First Friday Art Walk

ART — Every first Friday of the month local artists and musicians come together for a special night downtown filled with music food and good people. Bring the whole family! 5:30-10pm.

Downtown Bend • Free

downtownbend.org

September 9

Discover Nature Festival

NATURE — This FREE event will feature over 35 nature education, outdoor recreation and health and wellness activities for families to enjoy. Partners include Bend Park and Recreation District and Deschutes National Forest.

Riverbend Park • Free

childrensforestco.org

September 9

Duck Race

RACE — The Duck Race is an ongoing annual fundraiser organized by all four Bend area Rotary clubs. The race has generated over $1 million for Central Oregon charities, all supporting children and families in need. Bring the whole family and join in the fun on race day for food, live music and festivities, plus jump and plays and prizes for the kids!

Drake Park • $5/duck

theduckrace.com

September 11

Toddlin' Tales

READING — Toddlin' Tales is an interactive storytime reading for your blossoming child. Open for ages 18 – 36 months featuring stories, rhymes and songs.

Downtown Bend Library • Free

deschuteslibrary.org

September 11 – October 2

Fall Foliage Tour

KAYAK — As fall begins to set in, the leaves on the Deschutes are a sight to behold. Tumalo Creek Kayak takes you on an adventure through the changing colors and crisp fall weather on the Deschutes river. Tuesday and Friday, 10am-2pm.

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe • $65

tumalocreek.com

September 12 - October 17

Theater with Miss Lovely

THEATER — Explore the world of theater with Miss Lisa Lovely. Perfect for elementary schoolers looking for a chance to shine on stage. A performance of skits or a short play for family and friends will be held on the last day of each session to showcase talents.

Bear Creek Elementary • $80

bendparksandrec.org

September 14 – 16 & 20 – 22

CATS

THEATER — CATS is one of the longest-running, most revered and influential shows in musical theatre history. Based on T. S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, CATS is set in a larger-than-life junkyard playground alive with feline characters, including Rum Tum Tugger, Mr. Mistoffelee, Macavity, Jennyanydots, Old Deuteronomy, Grizabella and Skimbleshanks. Join the bubbly cast from Thoroughly Modern Productions in this Broadway musical.

Tower Theater • Reserved Seating $27, $37, $42

towertheater.org

September 15

Latino Fest

FESTIVAL — Come experience live music, dance and food from different Latin American cultures, including fun activities for the kids. 10am – 6pm. For more information call: 541-325-6837

Sahalee Park, Madras • Free

latinocommunityassociation.org

September 15

Roundabout Storytime

STORYTIME — Come to Roundabout Books for a special storytime, featuring the book, "Look What Kate Can Do: One Hand Works as Well as Two" by Paul and Katie Leatherwood. Kate was born with symbrachydactyly, a big word for upper limb differences. How does a little girl feel about growing up with one hand? How does she answer people's questions? All ages welcome! 11am

Roundabout Books • Free

roundaboutbookshop.com

September 18

Preschool Parade

CRAFTS — Preschool Parade is a mix of arts, crafts and songs to develop early literacy skills. A great way to start your child on his or her journey into the arts.

Downtown Bend Library • Free

deschuteslibrary.org

September 19

The Head and the Heart

CONCERT — The Head and the Heart is coming to the Les Schwab Ampitheater. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful performance from the indie folk legends. Special guest Blind Pilot.

Les Schwab Ampitheater • $39.50 + Fees

bendconcerts.com

September 19 - December 19

Soak & Float

SWIM — Parent night! Take a little break and come to the Juniper soak and float. Float in the pool or relax in the hot tub and sauna. Water pilates & water yoga featured monthly.

Juniper Swim & Fitness • Basic Pass or Drop in Fee

bendparksandrec.org

September 20

Fun with Food!

COOKING — Fun with food! Our mini chefs will learn basic food prep and how to safely use kitchen equipment while making delicious treats and exploring new tastes.

Harmon Park Hobby Hut • $34

bendparksandrec.org

September 21 & 22

Oktoberfest

FESTIVAL — Bend's own Oktoberfest celebrates the coming of Fall in the most German way possible. Come to downtown Bend for wiener dog races, German cuisine and lots of fun. Oh, and don't forget about the beer for the grown-ups.

Downtown Bend • Free

bendoktoberfest.com

September 26 - October 17

Kids & Clay

ART — Use different techniques to create sculptures and pots with clay. Hands on techniques are great to build creative skill. Class takes place at the Art Station and is perfect for ages 6 – 12.

The Art Station • $75

bendparksandrec.org

September 29

Saturday Stories

READ — The East Bend Library is hosting a children's party for ages 0-5 years. Bring all your young children for a storytime that offers books for babies, toddlers and preschoolers.

East Bend Library • Free

deschuteslibrary.org

September 29

Far Out

FILM — Teton Gravity Research is back with a full-length feature film about skiing and the great outdoors. Bring your child to experience the magic of winter at one of the three showings. There will be a ton of prizes from sponsors, plus everyone in attendance will have a shot at the tour grand prizes.

Tower Theater • Free for ages 10 and under, $15 for adults

towertheater.org

October 2-3

New Chinese Acrobats

SHOW — Mixing new techniques and acts with ancient traditions, The New Chinese Acrobats present the opportunity to view the best of China's ancient folk art, mixed with the style and virtuosity of today's generation. With performers selected from across China for their high-level acrobatic skills and innovative staging, the show includes award-winning acts from prestigious circus festivals.

Tower Theatre • $27-$47

towertheatre.org

October 3

Animal Adventures with the High Desert Museum

LEARN — High Desert Museum staff visit local libraries, bringing Animal Adventures to kids ages 3 to 5! See live animals, hear stories and do a craft project.

Downtown Bend Library • Free

highdesertmuseum.org

October 5 - 7

Bend Fall Festival

FESTIVAL — Bend's Fall Festival is a wonderful celebration of autumn. Enjoy pumpkin carving, gourmet food and wine, the Harvest Market, Family Fun Street, live music and more! Do a little holiday shopping in the unique marketplace! Bring your whole family and celebrate with art, games and an array of colorful vendors.

Downtown Bend • Free

bendfallfestival.com

October 6

Harvest Festival

GARDEN — The Miller family needs help prepping their garden for winter! Dig up potatoes and learn how to store them in a root cellar, press fresh cider from apples—even learn how to pickle eggs!

High Desert Museum • Free with museum admission

highdesertmuseum.org

October 11-14

Bend Film Festival

FILM — The festival celebrates 15 years of bringing independent film and new ways of thinking to Bend. The town will be transformed from a recreational haven into a small town fascinated by the film industry's soul. Downtown theaters, lecture sites, music rooms and party venues will all feature something for everyone in this fun-filled film festival.

Locations vary • Prices vary

bendfilm.org

October 13

Lego Block Party

BUILD — Kids, Legos and lots of fun. Head to the Redmond Library and build to your heart's content with over 1000 Legos. Legos are supplied by the Library.

Redmond Library • Free

deschuteslibrary.org

October 16

Soweto Gospel Choir

SING — Soweto Gospel Choir was formed to celebrate the unique and inspirational power of African Gospel music. The choir draws on the best talent from the many churches in and around Soweto. The choir is dedicated to sharing the joy of faith through music with audiences around the world.

Tower Theatre • $32-$57

towertheatre.org

October 22 – Early April

Cheap Skates

SKATE — Tuesday night is cheap skates at The Pavilion. Everyone ice skates for $6 and includes skate rentals.

The Pavilion • $6 entry, skates included

bendparksandrec.org

October 24 - 26

Recyclable Art & Fall Clay Creations

ART — Half the day, turn recyclables into masterpieces! Use your creativity and imagination to turn disposable items into beautiful landscapes and amazing animals. Instructors Kathy Schoderbek & Amanda Krammes will guide students through the process.

The Art Station • $195

bendparksandrec.org

October 27

Learn How to Draw Manga

ART — Kids with an interest in Japanese animation, superheroes, comics and cartoons, this is the class for you! Learn about the history of manga and create your own cartoon masterpiece.

The Art Station • $49

bendparksandrec.org

October 31 - December 19

Creative Computer Coding

COMPUTERS — Storyboard, brainstorm and discuss how to bring ideas to life. Get your child started early on the fastest-growing profession in the world. Coding can be a fun and challenging way to stimulate your child's young brain.

Highland Elementary • $80

bendparkandrec.org

November 3

Happy Girls Sisters

RUN — Run with your daughter, mother or sister in this fun and empowering running race that takes place in Sisters, Ore. Choose your distance: half marathon trail race or 5k race through town. This is the third race in the Happy Girls series and proceeds help the Sisters Recreation District. Bring the whole family!

Sisters Oregon • Prices vary

happygirlsrun.com

November 4

The Nutcracker

THEATER — Christmas is coming and so is the one and only Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker, presenting world class Russian artists, hand-painted sets, Russian Snow Maidens and jubilant Nesting Dolls. Experience the Dove of Peace Tour, spreading goodwill in over 100 cities across North America. Get seats now for the whole family and make memories for a lifetime.

Tower Theater • Tickets Start at $54

nutcracker.com/buy-tickets

November 12, 19, 20 & 21

Skate & Splash Day Camp

SKATE/SWIM — It's the polar bear lifestyle! The first part of the camp will take place on the skating rink then it's off to the pool for some swimming. This is a brand new camp from Parks and Rec and it's gonna be a splash!

The Pavilion and Juniper Swim & Fitness • $45

bendparksandrec.org