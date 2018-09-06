Search
September 06, 2018 Culture » Culture Features

Call for Submissions: 2018 Source Poetry Contest 

Submit your poems now!

By
It’s time to submit your poems in the

2018 Source Poetry Contest!

A partnership with OSU-Cascades’ MFA in Creative Writing Program 

Win prizes! Read with professional poets! And if you win first prize, get your very own critique with OSU-Cascades MFA program director and McSweeney’s poet, Dr. Emily Carr!

SHANNON COREY
  • Shannon Corey

How to enter:

-Submit up to five poems max, 30 lines max each- Submit with the title of poem in the file name. Also include the title of the poem on the poem document (yeah, no-brainer, we know…).

- Submit each poem as its own PDF document (don’t combine poems into one document).- Include your name, phone and email in the body of the email you submit with your poems. DO NOT include your name on the document(s).

- Submit your poems to: editor@bendsource.com with “Poetry Contest" and your first and last name in the subject line. (You can also drop your poems off at the Source’s office- 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend. Place your poems in an envelope with your name, phone and email on the outside of the envelope.)

Deadline: Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 by 4 pm


Winners will be invited to take part in public readings in Bend and will have their poems published in the Poetry Issue of the Source Weekly Nov. 15.



Want to see who won last year? Link: 2017 poetry contest winners.

"Poetry is the lifeblood of rebellion, revolution, and the raising of consciousness.” -Alice Walker

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

