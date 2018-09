Call for Submissions: 2018 Source Poetry Contest 

It’s time to submit your poems in the

2018 Source Poetry Contest!

A partnership with OSU-Cascades’ MFA in Creative Writing Program

Shannon Corey

Deadline: Mon., Oct. 15, 2018 by 4 pm



"Poetry is the lifeblood of rebellion, revolution, and the raising of consciousness.” -Alice Walker

Win prizes! Read with professional poets! And if you win first prize, get your very own critique with OSU-Cascades MFA program director and McSweeney’s poet , Dr. Emily Carr!How to enter:, 30 lines max each- Submit with the title of poem in the file name. Also include the title of the poem on the poem document (yeah, no-brainer, we know…).(don’t combine poems into one document).- Include your name, phone and email in the body of the email you submit with your poems. DO NOT include your name on the document(s). editor@bendsource.com with “Poetry Contest" and your first and last name in the subject line. (You can also drop your poems off at the Source’s office- 704 NW Georgia Ave., Bend. Place your poems in an envelope with your name, phone and email on the outside of the envelope.)Winners will be invited to take part in public readings in Bend and will have their poems published in the Poetry Issue of the Source Weekly Nov. 15.