Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 13, 2018 News » Local News

Campbell Announces Re-Election Bid 

Incumbent faces only one challenger for Position 6

By
CITY OF BEND
  • City of Bend
On Aug. 9, Bend City Councilor Barb Campbell announced her re-election campaign for Position 6. According to the City’s website, she faces only one challenger, Ron Boozell.

Campbell started her run on the council in November 2014. Campbell’s said she’s worked to make Bend more livable, create affordable housing options, protect current homeowners, improve transportation options and mitigate the negative effects of tourism, according to her press release.

Campbell went on to say that she’s expanded the City’s urban growth boundary, made code and zoning changes to create complete neighborhoods, and is working with the Park District and ODOT to create a network of safe paths and sidewalks.



“We need housing that is affordable for our current citizens and workforce,” Campbell said. “Attracting more wealthy, educated people who can afford our housing, attracting more industries which pay nice fat salaries does not help our cooks, carpenters, day care givers and auto mechanics. It simply means we need more of them.”

Campbell has served on the Septic to Sewer Advisory Committee for over a year. She said she’s worried about the 2,800 people who could lose their homes if unable to cover the expense of converting from septic to sewer.

“State law says they must convert and they need our help to unravel this problem,” she said. “There are people in every corner of our city that struggle to pay their bills every month. Our job is to find solutions that are fair for all of our citizens.”

Campbell said to mitigate the effects of tourism—congestion, affordability, pressure on infrastructure—she worked to start the Ride Downtown shuttle, with a route designed to get tourists out of their cars.

Campbell said she will be engaging in a campaign to meet voters. Interested people can check BarbForBend.com for events.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

August 8-15, 2018

Special Issues

Join Our Newsletter

Latest in Local News

More by Chris Miller

Readers also liked…

  • Rider's Luck

    Rider's Luck

    The strengths, pitfalls and future of Central Oregon Public Transit
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Jan 25, 2017
  • Ladies of Lead

    Ladies of Lead

    Profiling the women who choose to carry a gun.
    • by Brian Jennings
    • Feb 8, 2017

Special Issues & Guides

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide Summer 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Scout 2018

Visitor's Guide: Where cool peeps go to find cool things

Restaurant Guide 2018

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2018

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2018

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2017

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Best Of

Best of Central Oregon 2017

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2018 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation