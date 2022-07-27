 Camping Code Continues | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 27, 2022 News » Local News

Camping Code Continues 

Regulations on campsites on City property could be put in place as early as October

By

The Bend City Council continued its efforts to manage campsites in public right of ways at its regular meeting on July 20. Over a month prior the City Council directed staff to establish a work group to tackle the time, place and manner restrictions that could be placed on campsites on City property; the decision at its most recent regular meeting reversed course and instead opted for a faster option that skips over the lengthier option of creating a work group.

click to enlarge Encampment on city street. - COURTESY WIKICOMMONS
  • Courtesy WikiCommons
  • Encampment on city street.

The policy would have to comply with Martin v. Boise, a federal case whose ruling means municipalities within the 9th Circuit cannot cite people for camping in a right of way if they have no other place to go. The City can't enact a broad camping ban, but can limit when, where and how people are allowed to camp if an individual camper can access shelter. This could mean restricting daytime camping, length of stay, the areas people can camp, structure types, camp sizes and regulations around untidy campsites.

Bend's only mechanism to evict a campsite requires certain benchmarks around fire hazards, trash, calls for police service and impeding roadways be met before the campsite can be declared unsafe and moved. The timeline the City Council approved expects a first draft in August, which then has a review process with stakeholders participating in a roundtable — replacing the working group — and a public community feedback meeting.

The timeline City Council approved expects a first draft in August, which then have a review process with stakeholders participating in a roundtable — replacing the working group — and a public community feedback meeting. tweet this

Codes could be finalized as early as October, though staff members said the timeline is optimistic and could change if more meetings are added as the process plays out. If the City appointed a work group like planned, its earliest implementation of the policy wouldn't take place until December.

A standing work session on managed camp codes is expected to be discussed at every City Council work session until it's finished. The first open house Q&A is expected in August and a meeting seeking community feedback is expected in September.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Badminton Night!

Staff Pick
Badminton Night! - Bend Hoops

Mondays, 7-9 p.m. Continues through Aug. 22
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    My Time with Tom

    • By Dan Mooney
    • Jul 27, 2022
    As the fifth anniversary of Tom Petty's death approaches, a former pro ski racer recalls his adventures with the legendary singer More »

  • Local News »

    Can't Stand the Heat

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 27, 2022
    Central Oregon battles three-figure temperatures, with average temperatures above 100 all week long More »

  • Local News »

    Floater Drowns in Whitewater Park

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 27, 2022
    A death occurred at Bend's Whitewater Park, the park's second of all time — and this year More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Floater Drowns in Whitewater Park

    Floater Drowns in Whitewater Park

    A death occurred at Bend's Whitewater Park, the park's second of all time — and this year
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 27, 2022
  • Efficient Electricity?

    Efficient Electricity?

    The City of Bend invites locals to weigh in on a home energy score system for houses on the market
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 27, 2022
  • Can't Stand the Heat

    Can't Stand the Heat

    Central Oregon battles three-figure temperatures, with average temperatures above 100 all week long
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Jul 27, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 27-August 2, 2023

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation