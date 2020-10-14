 Candy Crawl Planned in Prineville Oct. 31 | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
October 14, 2020 Food & Drink » Chow

Candy Crawl Planned in Prineville Oct. 31 

A Halloween event that gives kids a way to trick or treat during this pandemic year

By

The Prineville Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with a Halloween event that gives kids a way to trick or treat during this pandemic year, while also setting some safety guidelines in place to help keep things on the safe side. 

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 6 pm in downtown Prineville. Adults get issued a “passport book” that gets stamped at the various participating businesses, and kids get candy at the various points along the way. 

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

The Prineville Chamber is advising businesses in a number of safety protocols. Among them includes the advice for business owners to wear gloves or to use tongs when they give out candy—no kids digging into the candy bowl—or even to set up a “fun contraption” like a candy chute or zipline to let kids grab their pieces. More information is available at the Prineville Chamber’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/PrinevilleChamber.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
