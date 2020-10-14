Candy Crawl Planned in Prineville Oct. 31 

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.
100% Local. No Paywalls.
Every day, the Source publishes a mix of locally reported stories on our website, keeping you up to date on developments in news, food, music and the arts. We’re committed to covering this city where we live, this city that we love, and we hear regularly from readers who appreciate our ability to put breaking news in context.
The Source has been a free publication for its 22 years. It has been free as a print version and continued that way when we began to publish online, on social media and through our newsletters.
But, as most of our readers know, times are different for local journalism. Tech giants are hoovering up small businesses and small-business advertising—which has been the staple for locally owned media. Without these resources, journalism struggles to bring coverage of community news, arts and entertainment that social media cannot deliver.
Please consider becoming a supporter of locally owned journalism through our Source Insider program. Learn more about our program’s benefits by clicking through today.Support Us Here
The Prineville Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with a Halloween event that gives kids a way to trick or treat during this pandemic year, while also setting some safety guidelines in place to help keep things on the safe side.
The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 to 6 pm in downtown Prineville. Adults get issued a “passport book” that gets stamped at the various participating businesses, and kids get candy at the various points along the way.
The Prineville Chamber is advising businesses in a number of safety protocols. Among them includes the advice for business owners to wear gloves or to use tongs when they give out candy—no kids digging into the candy bowl—or even to set up a “fun contraption” like a candy chute or zipline to let kids grab their pieces. More information is available at the Prineville Chamber’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/PrinevilleChamber.
For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here