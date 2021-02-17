 Cannabis: The State of the Industry | Smoke Signals | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 17, 2021 Culture » Smoke Signals

Cannabis: The State of the Industry 

While other industries lag, cannabis jobs grew by 32% last year

By

With unemployment numbers still high and so many businesses continuing to struggle due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the bright spots in the economy over the past year has been in cannabis. This week, cannabis marketplace Leafly released its fifth-annual jobs report, which shows just how much the industry has grown over the past year.

With more states approving recreational and/or medical marijuana during the last election, jobs in cannabis grew 32% in the last year—growing a whopping 161% since 2017, making the industry the fastest-growing job creator in the nation, according to Leafly.

Oregon ranks in the Top 10 in U.S. cannabis jobs, ading 687 jobs in 2020, according to Leafly. - COURTESY LEAFLY
  • Courtesy Leafly
  • Oregon ranks in the Top 10 in U.S. cannabis jobs, ading 687 jobs in 2020, according to Leafly.

Oregon—among one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis in 2015—saw job growth and increased sales over the past year, in keeping with national trends. Nearly 18,000 people in the state are employed in cannabis jobs, with Oregon adding 687 jobs in cannabis in 2020, Leafly reported. According to its statistics, Oregon had the seventh-most jobs in cannabis in the nation—behind number-one California, number-two Colorado, and number-three Florida—which has a medical marijuana program but no recreational program. Arizona, which had a medical program for years, but only opened its recreational stores as of January 2021, was number four, followed by Washington. The state with the sixth-most cannabis jobs was Michigan—which only legalized recreational pot in 2018.

For the first time, Oregon saw sales of cannabis topping $1 billion in the state in 2020. In recent years, Oregon became well-known for its oversupply of the green stuff—but with $1.1 billion in sales in 2020, demand has since caught up with supply. That rise in sales is in keeping with national trends; as the pandemic lockdowns ramped up in March 2020, so too did cannabis sales across the board in legal states.

"Customers responded by stocking up for months of stay-at-home advisories and social distancing," Leafly's report reads. "After a brief dip in late-March revenue, most stores saw a significant bump in April—and then the bump became a plateau." What's more, cannabis buyers increased their spend by about 33%.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

"With the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and the gradual vaccination of the general population, the end of quarantine pods, the re-opening of live social entertainment venues, and a lessening of anxiety levels, we may see a shift back to pre-pandemic buying patterns by the end of 2021—or the emergence of some new normal," Leafly wrote.

Due to continued ongoing federal prohibition of marijuana, the U.S. Department of Labor doesn't count state-legal marijuana jobs, Leafly reported. As a result, the cannabis marketplace worked with labor economics experts to compile publicly available sales and cannabis license data from the various state agencies, along with other available data to compile the jobs report.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

A Midwinter Retreat to Anthony Lakes
May the Source Be With You
Review: Lupine's "Midnight"
Punk Noodle, the Cookbook
Couch Country
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Smoke Signals »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
High Desert Nights @ Bunk+Brew - Live Music with Cheyenne West!

High Desert Nights @ Bunk+Brew - Live Music with Cheyenne West! - Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House

Fri., Feb. 19, 5-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Survey

Best of the Nest 2021

Best of the Nest 2021

From pediatricians to child care providers to places you love to take the kids, it's time to vote for your favorite family friendly locales in our Best of the Nest readers' poll!

Newsletter Signup
Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Smoke Signals

  • Smoke Signals »

    Increasing Access for BIPOC Cannabis Workers

    • By Josh Jardine
    • Feb 5, 2021
    The Oregon Handler's Fund is helping connect willing workers with the funds they need to get started More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    Hemp Symposium Ahead at OSU

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Jan 20, 2021
    An upcoming symposium will focus on the outlook of the hemp industry, and will bring together government officials, leaders in the industry and other corporate entities aiming to find new, sustainable uses for hemp. More »

  • Smoke Signals »

    2020, the Year Cannabis Became Essential

    • By Josh Jardine
    • Dec 30, 2020
    From curbside service to online ordering to consuming while remote working, Oregonians got elevated in new ways More »
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation