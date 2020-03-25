 Cans-To-Go: Box Car Rapids Red Ale | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 15, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Cans-To-Go: Box Car Rapids Red Ale 

Better late than never!

By
Having lived in Bend for almost two years now, I discovered that I still hadn't tried Riverbend Brewing's Box Car Rapids, a year-round, award-winning fixture from the local brewery. I'm happy to announce that today, that all changed.

Looking for something with a lighter percentage but still packed with flavor, this red ale jumped right out at me as soon as I laid eyes on it. With all the hype, I was excited to finally try the award-winning brew... and Box Car Rapids did not disappoint.
click to enlarge ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
At just 5%, the Box Car Rapids has so much flavor to enjoy. A slight bitterness helps balance out rich malts, resulting in the perfect level of sweetness. I decided to pour some out into a glass and wow—this beer has a beautiful color! It's a cognac amber pour that shines right out of the glass.

The can design incorporates a nice touch of history, detailing the story of the lost boxcar of 1954, one of the worst accidents ever to occur on the Oregon Trunk Line. Not only did I sample a new beer today, I learned something in the process.

Riverbend Brewing is currently offering some awesome dock prices that will last throughout the summer:

16 oz. four pack - $8
16 oz. Case - $40
12 oz. six pack - $7.50
12 oz. case - $20

They are currently open Mon-Fri, 9am-4pm.
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

  • Beer & Drink »

    Cans-To-Go: Norwegian Cowboy Hazy IPA

    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 8, 2020
    Boss Rambler Beer Club dropped three new beers, so I tried the one with a cowboy on the can More »

  • Beer & Drink »

    Getting Crafty

    • by Nancy Patterson
    • Apr 19, 2020
    'Drink Local" now means making homemade cocktails, using locally sourced spirits and ingredients More »

  • Beer & Drink »

    From Drinks to Disinfectant

    • by Miina McCown, and Nicole Vulcan
    • Apr 15, 2020
    Liquor sales in March were at record levels—but local distilleries are still reserving part of their workload for hand sanitizer More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

  • Exercise Safely

    Exercise Safely

    Which fitness centers in Deschutes County are open and how are they making it safe for patrons
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 15, 2020
  • "River Looters" Heads to MountainFilm

    "River Looters" Heads to MountainFilm

    Local filmmaker lands her film—about the Bend-based river divers—at the coveted outdoor film festival
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 14, 2020
  • A Summer of Play?

    A Summer of Play?

    Bend Park and Recreation District plans for summer programs; reopening of some facilities
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 13, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation