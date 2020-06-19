Cans-To-Go: Bubbles & Brunch Peach Lager 

I
t's Pride Month, peeps! Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still plenty of easy ways to support the LBTQIA+ community here in Oregon and around the country. For one, OUT Central Oregon's PrideFest
is taking a virtual turn this year so you don't want to miss that. And as it turns out, drinking beer is another one of those ways!
To celebrate pride and support the LGBTQIA+ community, Deschutes Brewery has released its new Bubbles & Brunch, a Bellini-inspired peach lager that tastes absolutely excellent.
click to enlarge
For those who don't know, a Bellini is a tasty cocktail that usually combines Prosecco and peach puree or nectar. So basically a twist on the brunch-favorite mimosa. Deschutes has captured the delicious flavor of a Bellini and packed the fun spirit of brunch right into a can. It's great and easy to drink—especially on hot summer days like these. Plus, buying Bubbles & Brunch goes to a great cause.
Led by the brewery's Q Committee (a group of LGBTQIA+ employees who work to lead and make change in the craft beer industry for both sexual and gender minorities), Deschutes has partnered with the Sexual and Gender Minority Youth Resource Center
to help raise money for LGBTQIA+ youth in Portland, which is where the company's Q Committee is hosted.
The notes of peach in the Bubbles & Brunch are spot on, as is the bubbly and carbonated feeling you might get when you drink an actual Bellini. You could easily make this a day-long or campsite beverage with it only being at 5% ABV. The cherry on top is that the can sports pride colors, showcasing that not only is the flavor a drink for everyone, but for the purpose this beer serves as well.
If you think Bubbles & Brunch sounds up your alley make sure to buy some as soon as you can, as this small batch brew is in limited supply. Grab a six-pack to go from any of the pubs or tasting rooms in both Bend and Portland.