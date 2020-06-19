 Cans-To-Go: Bubbles & Brunch Peach Lager | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

June 19, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Cans-To-Go: Bubbles & Brunch Peach Lager 

Celebrate Pride Month with a cold one from Deschutes Brewery

By
It's Pride Month, peeps! Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, there are still plenty of easy ways to support the LBTQIA+ community here in Oregon and around the country. For one, OUT Central Oregon's PrideFest is taking a virtual turn this year so you don't want to miss that. And as it turns out, drinking beer is another one of those ways!

To celebrate pride and support the LGBTQIA+ community, Deschutes Brewery has released its new Bubbles & Brunch, a Bellini-inspired peach lager that tastes absolutely excellent.

click to enlarge DESCHUTES BREWERY
  • Deschutes Brewery
For those who don't know, a Bellini is a tasty cocktail that usually combines Prosecco and peach puree or nectar. So basically a twist on the brunch-favorite mimosa. Deschutes has captured the delicious flavor of a Bellini and packed the fun spirit of brunch right into a can. It's great and easy to drink—especially on hot summer days like these. Plus, buying Bubbles & Brunch goes to a great cause.

Related Central Oregon Pride Goes Virtual: The Local Business Unity Project provides community members with a way to show support and celebrate inclusion
The "Progress" Pride Flag, designed to be inclusive to trans, LGBTQ+ and people of color.
Central Oregon Pride Goes Virtual
The Local Business Unity Project provides community members with a way to show support and celebrate inclusion
By Cayla Clark
Culture Features

Led by the brewery's Q Committee (a group of LGBTQIA+ employees who work to lead and make change in the craft beer industry for both sexual and gender minorities), Deschutes has partnered with the Sexual and Gender Minority Youth Resource Center to help raise money for LGBTQIA+ youth in Portland, which is where the company's Q Committee is hosted.

The notes of peach in the Bubbles & Brunch are spot on, as is the bubbly and carbonated feeling you might get when you drink an actual Bellini. You could easily make this a day-long or campsite beverage with it only being at 5% ABV. The cherry on top is that the can sports pride colors, showcasing that not only is the flavor a drink for everyone, but for the purpose this beer serves as well.

If you think Bubbles & Brunch sounds up your alley make sure to buy some as soon as you can, as this small batch brew is in limited supply. Grab a six-pack to go from any of the pubs or tasting rooms in both Bend and Portland.

About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac Biehl

Staff Writer / Digital Producer

Are you a local musician or band coming to Central Oregon?

Shoot me an email! >>>

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Grand Opening Reception

Staff Pick
Grand Opening Reception - LTA Gallery

Fri., June 19, 6-9 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

  • Beer & Drink »

    The In-Cider Scoop

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jun 17, 2020
    The 9th Annual Oregon Cider Fest Goes Virtual, and one local cider queen details her love of the bubbly beverage More »

  • Beer & Drink »

    Backyards for Beer Geeks

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jun 10, 2020
    Bummed about missing Bend Brewfest and other summer rituals, Silver Moon Brewing introduces the "Take-Home" Brewfest More »

  • Beer & Drink »

    Cheers to You, Central Oregon

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Jun 3, 2020
    Local drink makers (and one butcher shop) get creative when it comes to giving back More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

June 17-24, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation