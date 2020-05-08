Cans-To-Go: Norwegian Cowboy Hazy IPA 

R

click to enlarge Isaac Biehl

She's beauty. She's grace. She's beer with a juicy taste.

aise your hand if you miss going to breweries. Right now we have prime-time weather to kick back at a favorite watering hole—but with lockdown, that's still out of the question.Still, many of the places you go to get your thirst quenched are making things easier by either delivering to your doorstep or letting you grab cans or growler fills to go.Throughout quarantine I've been trying to take home new beers when I can. It's a fun experience to let a new flavor hit your taste buds.So in this feature, Cans-To-Go, I'll give a rundown of what I tried.Up first? Boss Rambler Beer Club released a few new beers this week, so I grabbed a four-pack of the Norwegian Cowboy, a triple dry-hopped hazy IPA.You wouldn't be able to tell at first sip that the Norwegian Cowboy sits at 8.2% ABV. With galaxy and comet hops fermented by Nordic Kviek yeast, the Norwegian Cowboy is a super-juicy beverage, perfect for a sunny day. As soon as I saw them post about this beer on Instagram I knew I wanted it. The can gives out really good vibes. Aesthetics can be a big part of the drinking experience. The side of the can reads: #DRINKCOOLRIDEWOOL. I can only imagine this cowboy riding off on his majestic sheep into the sunset.Norwegian Cowboy has no bitterness to i, and it's so smooth that before you know it you've drank an entire 16-ounce can. The citrus flavors aren't overpowering and it's something you can just sit back with and enjoy. While the power behind the drink might be big, it's a pleasant surprise just how crushable the Norwegian Cowboy really is. One four pack might not be enough...Boss Rambler is currently open from 3-7pm daily for to-go drinks or delivery. Cheers!