Cans-To-Go: Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale 

H

click to enlarge Isaac Biehl

I haven't tried to drink this from an actual sippy cup yet, but I'm sure that would only make the experience even better.

azy beers are huge right now, and I'm just as guilty as the next hazy-lover in indulging the trend. There are plenty of good ones brewed right here in Bend and Central Oregon, so why not fully embrace it?One of my favorites from the area is GoodLife Brewing's Sippy Cup. I had it on draft when they first released it, but it's been a minute and I've never enjoyed it as a take-home treat. Until now, that is.The downfall for some hazy beers is that they can become too sweet as you drink them down. This works fine when it's just one pint and you can switch it up for your next order, but when you bring home a six pack you want to be able to enjoy maybe one, two, or even three (What? It was Friday) to round the night off. That's where the Sippy Cup shines. It tastes just as smooth coming out of the can as it does at the pub and you don't have to worry about fighting an overpowering sweetness.Sippy Cup is pretty light (6.4% ABV) and sort-of resembles pear juice when poured. The bitterness is a subtle bite that marries well with the rest of the tropical notes. It's extremely drinkable and a beer that you might be able to get your friends on the hazy train with. Clearly, I'm already on board.Grab Sippy Cup at the brewery or a local grocery store.