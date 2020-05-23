 Cans-To-Go: Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale | Beer & Drink | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Your support for independent local news is important.

The Source Weekly has been Central Oregon’s locally owned news outlet for over 23 years. We have always been the definition of "support local." Our success in navigating this new world is tied to the success we experience in pulling together for the common good.

Quality local journalism takes a group of dedicated reporters passionate about democracy and open government. This story is the result of our hard work, and in normal times, the result of the support of the advertisers in Central Oregon. In the age of COVID-19, however, that support has taken a hit—but that’s where you come in.

Before you read on, we ask you to consider becoming a member of our Source Insider membership program at bendsource.com/insider.

Support Us Here
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 23, 2020 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

Cans-To-Go: Sippy Cup Hazy Pale Ale 

A warm afternoon and a few hazy pales, right from Bend

By
Hazy beers are huge right now, and I'm just as guilty as the next hazy-lover in indulging the trend. There are plenty of good ones brewed right here in Bend and Central Oregon, so why not fully embrace it?

One of my favorites from the area is GoodLife Brewing's Sippy Cup. I had it on draft when they first released it, but it's been a minute and I've never enjoyed it as a take-home treat. Until now, that is.

click to enlarge I haven't tried to drink this from an actual sippy cup yet, but I'm sure that would only make the experience even better. - ISAAC BIEHL
  • Isaac Biehl
  • I haven't tried to drink this from an actual sippy cup yet, but I'm sure that would only make the experience even better.
The downfall for some hazy beers is that they can become too sweet as you drink them down. This works fine when it's just one pint and you can switch it up for your next order, but when you bring home a six pack you want to be able to enjoy maybe one, two, or even three (What? It was Friday) to round the night off. That's where the Sippy Cup shines. It tastes just as smooth coming out of the can as it does at the pub and you don't have to worry about fighting an overpowering sweetness.

Sippy Cup is pretty light (6.4% ABV) and sort-of resembles pear juice when poured. The bitterness is a subtle bite that marries well with the rest of the tropical notes. It's extremely drinkable and a beer that you might be able to get your friends on the hazy train with. Clearly, I'm already on board.

Grab Sippy Cup at the brewery or a local grocery store. 
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

A constantly updated
directory of Central Oregon
takeout and delivery in 2020

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Beer & Drink

Give Guide


View Online

More by Isaac Biehl

  • A Different Kind of Memorial Day Weekend

    A Different Kind of Memorial Day Weekend

    This year's holiday won't be ordinary, but it might allow people to remember what the day off is really about
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 21, 2020
  • Outside Opens Up

    Outside Opens Up

    Deschutes National Forest opens day use, but don't expect bathroom service. And floating the river? Maybe, and only if it's DIY
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 20, 2020
  • Last Time Out

    Last Time Out

    Musicians remember their last concerts before the pandemic shut things down
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • May 19, 2020
  • More »
Source Podcast Header

Current Issue

Issue Cover

May 20-27, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2020

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation