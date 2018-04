Lisa Sipe

Are you stuck in a hotdog and hamburger rut when car camping? If you long for some gourmet eats, grab your camp stove and learn how to add Thai to your cooking repertoire with local chef and backcountry cooking connoisseur, Valerie Hemstreet. The class will start at Outside In and after you learn a few recipes you'll cook them up on your own camp stove at Crow's Feet Commons. That means you can enjoy local brews while you cook!



Thai Cooking for Car Campers at Outside In

Wed., May 23. 6:30-8:30 pm, $20

845 NW Wall St., Bend

outsideinbend.com

541-317-3569