Carpet Lift, More Night Skiing Ahead for Hoodoo 

Hoodoo Ski Area has some new features ahead for its winter season—including a feature that may make it more attractive for new riders or kids. Hoodoo announced this week that it has installed a new, 200-foot-long carpet lift near its Easy Rider lift.
"This will be particularly useful for younger guests taking lessons, as well as others just learning how to move on snow," a release from Hoodoo stated.
The resort also announced that it has added a day to its night skiing offerings. Night skiing is available from Wednesday through Saturday, with 23 night runs for riders to enjoy.
Hoodoo's pass options this year include a five lift ticket "Anycard" that can be used any day, with no restrictions. In addition, season passes are at early-season prices through Nov. 30.
As with other resorts, masks will be required, and the resort will have "simplified food offerings," such as grab and go, compared to past years. The resort plans to open when it has enough snow, but that date is still TBD.
Get all the info at skihoodoo.com.
