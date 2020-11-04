 Carpet Lift, More Night Skiing Ahead for Hoodoo | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Settings
Become a Source Insider

Coverage for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians.

The Source Weekly has been here for you, keeping you in the know throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

We’ve delivered important updates and dispatches from a summer of racial unrest.

We’ve interviewed dozens of state and local political candidates to help you make an informed decision during election season.

And we’ve brought you 22 years of important news and feature reporting—along with all the events, happenings, food, drink and outdoors coverage you’ve come to know and love. We’re a newspaper for Central Oregon, by Central Oregonians, and it is and always has been free for readers.

If you appreciate our coverage, we invite you to spread the love and to join our growing membership program, Source Insider.
Support Us Here

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 04, 2020 News » Local News

Carpet Lift, More Night Skiing Ahead for Hoodoo 

Spread out the ski love this season with more time for after-work rides

By

Hoodoo Ski Area has some new features ahead for its winter season—including a feature that may make it more attractive for new riders or kids. Hoodoo announced this week that it has installed a new, 200-foot-long carpet lift near its Easy Rider lift.

Hoodoo skiers can get in their after-dark turns this season. - COURTESY HOODOO
  • Courtesy Hoodoo
  • Hoodoo skiers can get in their after-dark turns this season.

"This will be particularly useful for younger guests taking lessons, as well as others just learning how to move on snow," a release from Hoodoo stated.

The resort also announced that it has added a day to its night skiing offerings. Night skiing is available from Wednesday through Saturday, with 23 night runs for riders to enjoy.

Hoodoo's pass options this year include a five lift ticket "Anycard" that can be used any day, with no restrictions. In addition, season passes are at early-season prices through Nov. 30.

Newbies can ride the new carpet lift. - COURTESY HOODOO
  • Courtesy Hoodoo
  • Newbies can ride the new carpet lift.

As with other resorts, masks will be required, and the resort will have "simplified food offerings," such as grab and go, compared to past years. The resort plans to open when it has enough snow, but that date is still TBD.

Get all the info at skihoodoo.com.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Winter + Whitewater
Letters to the Editor 11/5/20
A 70% Increase in Drug Deaths in Oregon May be Only the Beginning
Conservation Controversy
Revolutionary Films
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
POST ELECTION Discussion - COFRW Luncheon

POST ELECTION Discussion - COFRW Luncheon - Bend Golf & Country Club

Thu., Nov. 5, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    The Year of the Tailgate

    • By Nicole Vulcan
    • Nov 4, 2020
    With reserved parking, indoor restrictions at Mt. Bachelor, skiers and snowboarders will need to up their car-comfort game More »

  • Local News »

    Winter Sanctuary

    • By Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2020
    Riley Ranch offers a peaceful place for hiking, nature watching in winter and beyond More »

  • Local News »

    Stewards of the Snowshoe Trails

    • By Damian Fagan
    • Nov 4, 2020
    A dedicated group of snowshoers with the Central Oregon Nordic Club maintains winter trails at sno-parks in the Cascades More »
  • More »

Give Guide


View Online

More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 4-11, 2020

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2020 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation