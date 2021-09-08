 Cartel Grow Op Busted | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 08, 2021 News » Local News

Cartel Grow Op Busted 

Over 9,000 cannabis plants, 2,800 pounds of marijuana seized at farm in Alfalfa, where cops say at least 10 people were working "involuntarily"

By

Cops confiscated a massive amount of marijuana and a handful of weapons from a 30-acre property in Alfalfa, east of Bend, that detectives say was operated by a Mexican drug cartel.

Detectives with the Deschutes County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement team concluded their long-term investigation into the property on Sept. 2, where they found over 9,000 marijuana plants in over 40 greenhouses, 2,800 pounds of processed marijuana, an AR-15 rifle and two pistols. Twenty-one people were detained and released at the scene and one was arrested but released with citations. A press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said, "Detectives expect arrests are forthcoming once additional follow-up investigations are complete."

Over 49 greenhouses containing over 9,000 marijuana plants at various growth stages, over 2,800 pounds of processed marijuana and three firearms were confiscated from a cartel-operated farm in Alfalfa, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. - COURTESY DESCHUTES COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE
  • Courtesy Deschutes County Sheriffs Office
  • Over 49 greenhouses containing over 9,000 marijuana plants at various growth stages, over 2,800 pounds of processed marijuana and three firearms were confiscated from a cartel-operated farm in Alfalfa, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office.

Police say most of the laborers at the site were Mexican nationals who were illegally trafficked into the United States to work in the illegal marijuana trade involuntarily.

"We identified 10 immigrants that made disclosures about their status in the U.S. Most were working at the operation to work off personal or family debts owed to a cartel in Jalisco, Mexico," said Sgt. Kent van der Kamp of the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team in an email to the Source Weekly.

The Sheriff's Office noted that illegal marijuana grows can disrupt water sources for other neighbors.

"Since the beginning of DCIME, investigators have found illegal marijuana grows diverted or stolen significant water from nearby homes, commercial farms, or directly from pumps connected to underground sources in the arid central Oregon high desert," a press release from the Sheriff's Department said. "This particular grow site used underground water and maintained a complex watering system that supplied several on-site 15,000-20,000 gallon cisterns."

DCSO also said the site was using pesticides that could threaten residential water supplies and that the electrical system was hazardously assembled in a way that made it susceptible to fire.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • My Marvelous Mentors

    My Marvelous Mentors

    Jim Anderson pens a farewell to readers
    • by Jim Anderson
    • Aug 26, 2020
  • Make Masks Cool

    Make Masks Cool

    Bend nurses dole out PPE for fellow workers, after an angel donation falls in their laps
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Mar 31, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
2021 Impact Conference

2021 Impact Conference - Riverhouse Convention Center

Thu., Sept. 9, 7:15 a.m.-12 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Escaping the North Tower

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 8, 2021
    On September 11, 2001, now-Bendite Chuck Allen had to scramble down more than 80 stories and run from plumes of smoke before the nightmare was over More »

  • Local News »

    Managing Camps and Public Opinion

    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 8, 2021
    A proposed managed camp for unhoused people caused a stir among neighboring homeowners and educators. But could it work? More »

  • Local News »

    Source Weekly Update 9/9/21

    • Sep 8, 2021
    Details on the managed houseless camp proposal, COVID cases peak and more in this week's podcast More »
  • More »

More by Jack Harvel

  • Escaping the North Tower

    Escaping the North Tower

    On September 11, 2001, now-Bendite Chuck Allen had to scramble down more than 80 stories and run from plumes of smoke before the nightmare was over
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 8, 2021
  • Managing Camps and Public Opinion

    Managing Camps and Public Opinion

    A proposed managed camp for unhoused people caused a stir among neighboring homeowners and educators. But could it work?
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 8, 2021
  • Record High COVID Cases In Oregon

    Record High COVID Cases In Oregon

    COVID cases and hospitalizations soar—largely among unvaccinated people
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Sep 7, 2021
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 8-22, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation