 Cash Is King.... | Take Me Home | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 20, 2021 Culture » Take Me Home

Cash Is King.... 

Why it is that cash offers usually win the sale?

By

It is no secret, nor surprise, that Central Oregon has been experiencing considerable demand for housing for the last several years. In 2020 the demand soared while the inventory dwindled. The inventory shortage, coupled with an already competitive market, has made the current market equal to an Olympic-style competition. It's become commonplace for buyers to now find themselves competing in multiple-offer situations. I'm willing to bet dollars to doughnuts that every reader of this column has heard at least once about someone selling their home for cash, buying property for cash or someone whose offer was not accepted because it wasn't cash.

We've all had that vision, when someone says "cash," of the suitcase or duffel bag full of nice, neat, thick stacks of money. When it comes to real estate—and basically all legal transactions—that image does not apply. Cash, in terms of a real estate offer, is what it implies (sans the suitcase full of money): an all-cash purchase without the need for financing. Cash offers are incredibly attractive for a number of reasons, including no financing contingencies and no appraisal contingencies.

ADOBE STOCK
  • Adobe Stock

A financing contingency is a contractual clause that expresses the purchase and sale of the property is contingent on the buyer obtaining a loan funding the purchase. It also acts as a safeguard for a buyer in the event that they're unable to secure financing/a mortgage. It allows the buyer to terminate the transaction without monetary penalty or legal ramifications, unless otherwise contractually agreed.

An appraisal contingency essentially allows a buyer to terminate a transaction if the property the buyer is contracted to purchase does not appraise at or above the purchase price. This contingency, like the financing contingency, allows dissolution of the contract without monetary penalty to the buyer.

As a seller, the fewer contingencies the better—hence why cash offers are so attractive; there are fewer opportunities for a transaction to go awry or to reopen the door to negotiations. In addition, cash offers typically involve quicker escrows. Generally speaking, cash transactions not only have faster closings, but they also alleviate the tensions and anxieties for a seller when not dealing with multiple contingencies.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Another reason that cash offers are the preferred offer: these offers tend not to involve seller contributions/concessions. Some loan programs require a seller to contribute payment toward the buyer's closing costs and fees. In other situations, a buyer may need seller contributions in order to complete the purchase. Cash offers all but eliminate the need for the seller to relinquish funds from their proceeds, since the ultimate goal is to close the sale with the highest return the market allows.

Cash offers are generally seller preferred, as they know that a cash offer with the proof of funds is less likely to have stumbling blocks with contingencies, more likely to close and close faster. The longer the transaction, as is typically the case with financed purchases, the more opportunities for something to derail the sale. The general impetus when selling a property is to get market value, with the least number of hurdles in the shortest amount of time. And so goes the saying...Cash is King.

About The Author

Christin J Hunter, Broker

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

May the Source Be With You
Laddy Issues & Tender Mercenaries
Free Will Astrology—Week of January 21
Takeout 2021: A Central Oregon Guide to Pickup and Delivery
Letters to the Editor 1/21/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

More Take Me Home »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Scalehouse Gallery Presents Shabazz Larkin: Fragile Black Man

Staff Pick
Scalehouse Gallery Presents Shabazz Larkin: Fragile Black Man - Scalehouse Gallery

Through Jan. 30
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Take Me Home

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Christin J Hunter, Broker

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 20-27, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation