 Cedar Creek Fire 12% Contained
August 31, 2022

Cedar Creek Fire 12% Contained 

The fire has grown to nearly 8,000 acres as firefighters attempt to contain it in inaccessible terrain

By

Over 1,000 people are working to reduce the Cedar Creek Fire a month after it ignited on harsh terrain three miles west of Waldo Lake in the Willamette National Forest. Within a week it burned over 3,000 acres and as of Aug. 30 it reached 7,821 acres.

The fire's currently 12% contained, and helicopters are working to drop fire retardant on inaccessible ridges. Trailheads and dispersed camping west and north of Waldo Lake are currently closed, though the lake, campgrounds and trails on the east side are still open.

With the fire burning along roadless areas in steep terrain, firefighters have been using indirect strategies.

Firefighters work along Black Creek Road to contain the Rum Creek Fire on August 27.
  Courtesy of Inciweb.
  • Firefighters work along Black Creek Road to contain the Rum Creek Fire on August 27.

"This means they have been constructing fire lines away from the active fire edge, along roads and trails, where they have a better chance of successfully stopping the fire," according to the Willamette National Forest.

The crews are focusing on drawing fire containment lines on the southeast flank. On the southwest edge burn operations are reducing fuel and attempting to connect it to the 2421 road. Favorable weather over the last couple days gave firefighters the chance to use more direct fire suppression tactics and could potentially suppress the fire more than initially estimated. Smoke is expected to follow downslope air and could impact people in Oakridge and reach as far south as Crater Lake.

The Cedar Creek Fire is the largest of 30 fires started by a lightning storm in the Willamette National Forest. It's the second largest fire currently burning in Oregon, after the nearly 12,000-acre Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County. The Rum Creek Fire is not expected to be contained until October. The Wilamette National Forest is hosting a community meeting to update people about the current status of the fire.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
